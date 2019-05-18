Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison drinks a beer the night before the federal election as he visits Nowra, Australia, on May 17. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison drinks a beer the night before the federal election as he visits Nowra, Australia, on May 17. Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

In just six years in government, the center-right Liberal National coalition government has had three different leaders -- Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison.

For years it has lagged behind the Labor party in the polls, sometimes by double digits.

But Morrison has narrowed the gap over this five-week campaign and could be within reach of a historic victory, despite having only been in the job eight months.

Morrison ran on a campaign of tax cuts, the economy and warning voters against Labor's plans to remake Australia.

It could work. The final poll of the election only had Morrison down by 48.5% to Labor's 51.5%.

"Morrison’s single-minded ded­i­cation to the job at hand and single­-handed execution of it has succeeded in dragging the government back from oblivion," Australian columnist Nikki Savva wrote on May 16.