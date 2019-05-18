If you've never voted in Australia, you might be confused why #democracysausage is trending on Twitter.

Every election day, at polling stations across the country as well as some Australian embassies around the world, voters gobble sausage sandwiches while casting their ballot.

It's become such an iconic part of voting in Australia that the sandwich is even featured in an emoji on the #ausvotes Twitter hashtag.

Political historian Judith Brett told CNN that the food trend started as cake stalls and fundraising opportunities in the 1930s. But now it's a symbol of Australian democracy.