Australia votes in 2019 electionBy Ben Westcott, CNN
The real hero of Australian elections? The democracy sausage
From CNN's Hilary Whiteman
If you've never voted in Australia, you might be confused why #democracysausage is trending on Twitter.
Every election day, at polling stations across the country as well as some Australian embassies around the world, voters gobble sausage sandwiches while casting their ballot.
It's become such an iconic part of voting in Australia that the sandwich is even featured in an emoji on the #ausvotes Twitter hashtag.
Political historian Judith Brett told CNN that the food trend started as cake stalls and fundraising opportunities in the 1930s. But now it's a symbol of Australian democracy.
Winner likely to be known Saturday night
Australia's next government will likely be declared just hours after polls close at 6 p.m. local time on Saturday.
Given the country's relatively small population compared to democratic juggernauts like Indonesia and India, Australia's elections are usually decided on the same day votes are cast.
There have been exceptions though.
In 2016, after voters turned on then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's government, the race came down to just a few seats, resulting in days of uncertainty.
Six years earlier, Labor leader Julia Gillard barely scrapped back into government after negotiating for weeks with a group of independent politicians.
Neither Morrison nor Shorten will fancy a repeat of those cliffhangers tonight.
How is a winner decided?
For Morrison and Shorten, the magic number to reach is 76.
Australia has two houses of parliament -- the House of Representatives and the Senate.
The Senate acts as a check on power for the government. But in terms of actually deciding who the government is, all the power is in the House of Representatives.
There are 151 seats in the House, and whoever has a majority of seats will win government. That number is 76.
Both the Liberal National coalition and the Labor party are already very close to that number. But given the surging vote for third-party candidates at the last two elections, there's always a possibility of neither hitting the target.
In which case, it will be a long night for both leaders.
Who will be Australia's next Prime Minister?
Neither incumbent Scott Morrison nor challenger Bill Shorten are particularly well known outside Australia.
Morrison, a former treasurer and Tourism Australia director, has only been the country's Prime Minister for less than eight months after toppling Malcolm Turnbull in a closed-door leadership ballot .
His Liberal National government is promising tax cuts and economic stability if re-elected -- although convincing voters has been an uphill battle.
It is opposition Labor leader Bill Shorten's second attempt at Australia's top job. A former top union official, Shorten has also struggled to connect with voters over the past six years.
Shorten has pledged more action on climate change and greater spending on health and education services, paid for by reversing tax cuts on top earners.
Both men have promised to serve a full three-year term if they win. But in Australia, you never know.
Australians head to the polls in close election
About 10 million people are voting across Australia today in a tight poll which could result in a change of government to the center-left Labor party.
Labor leader Bill Shorten cast his ballot in Melbourne early on Saturday, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison is still out on the campaign trail and is expected to vote in Sydney later.
But there have been signs of strong dissatisfaction towards both parties during the campaign. A record 4.7 million voters cast their ballot before election day, with some saying they just wanted to get it over with.
"Basically both parties are self-absorbed, scoring points on each other, inside the party or between parties, so basically all the big issues have just been left adrift," former Liberal Party leader John Hewson told CNN.
"(Voters) are so cynical and they've had enough."