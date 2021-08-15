All US Embassy personnel have evacuated, the State Department said

From CNN's Zahra Ullah in Moscow and Nathan Hodge

The Russian government is not preparing to evacuate its embassy in Kabul, a senior Russian diplomat told Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti.

"The evacuation of the embassy is not being readied," said Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative for Afghanistan, RIA-Novosti reported Sunday. "I am in contact with our ambassador, they are working calmly and closely watching events as they unfold."

Kabulov said the Taliban had guaranteed security for the Russian Embassy.

Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov is planning to meet with representatives of the Taliban to discuss the security of the Russian diplomatic mission, the embassy's press attache, Nikita Ishchenko, told RIA-Novosti.

Russia has previously designated the Taliban as a terrorist organization, but the Kremlin government has also hosted the group's top negotiators at diplomatic conferences in Moscow.