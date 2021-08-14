Reports from the southern Afghan province of Paktika say the provincial capital, Sherana, has fallen to the Taliban. A local journalist in Sherana confirmed to CNN that the city had been completely taken over by the Taliban at around 1pm local time (4:30 a.m.ET) on Saturday.

Paktika is south of Kabul and borders Pakistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that Taliban forces had taken the city and that government troops had surrendered. Video and images from the city Saturday showed Taliban fighters in the streets and outside the governor's office, while scores of men left the city's prison.

Earlier, Aziz Aziz, a member of provincial council in Paktika province, confirmed that the Taliban fighters had entered the city.

CNN has reached out to government officials for comment but has not heard back.

Sherana is the 18th provincial capital to fall to the Taliban in the last eight days.