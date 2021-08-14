Afghanistan's fourth-largest city Mazar-i-Sharif falls to Taliban, sources say
From Tim Lister, Nic Robertson and Saleem Mehsud
Mazar-i-Sharif, the most important city in the north of Afghanistan, has fallen to the Taliban after government forces suddenly left the city and headed toward the Uzbekistan border, according to sources in the city.
In an audio message shared with members of the media on Saturday, Mohammad Anwar Mohammadi, deputy commander of the Mazar special operations unit, announced that the Taliban had taken control of the city, adding that military units are currently at the border with Uzbekistan waiting for permission to enter.
A pro-government militia source told CNN that there was no fighting inside the city and that chaos took over when government forces left.
The Taliban had earlier claimed to have "conquered" Mazar-i-Sharif, which President Ashraf Ghani had visited only last week when he called for popular uprising militia to join the army in defending Afghanistan's cities.
The fall of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, means that only two major cities — Kabul and Jalalabad — remain in the government's control.
3 hr 18 min ago
From CNN's Tim Lister, Nic Robertson and Saleem Mehsud
Reports from the city of Mazar-i-Sharif – one of just three major cities still in the Afghan government's hands – say the Taliban has now entered the city.
A local journalist told CNN Saturday that the Taliban had freed all prisoners in the city's jail.
According to a source who is with a pro-government militia, Afghan National Army units withdrew from the city without any notice, allowing the Taliban to break through defense lines.
Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that Mazar-i-Sharif had been “conquered,” adding that the governor's office, police headquarters and intelligence (NDS) buildings had been taken, as well as army bases. Many of the vehicles, weapons and equipment had fallen into the hands of the mujahideen, he said.
3 hr 28 min ago
Biden held briefing with national security team on Afghanistan, White House says
President Biden was briefed about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan by his national security team this morning, according to the White House.
“This morning, the President and Vice President held a secure video conference with the national security team to discuss the ongoing efforts to drawdown our civilian footprint in Afghanistan, evacuate SIV applicants, and monitor the evolving security situation. The President and Vice President were joined by the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Chief of Staff, National Security Advisor, and Homeland Security Advisor,” a readout of the meeting says.
Biden is spending the weekend at Camp David.
The White House also tweeted out a photo Saturday of President Biden holding a video conference with Vice President Kamala Harris and his national security team, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.
3 hr 27 min ago
Capital of Kunar province in Afghanistan falls to Taliban
From CNN's Tim Lister in Spain
The capital city, Asadabad, fell to the Taliban on Saturday, a member of the provincial council in Kunar in eastern Afghanistan said.
The council member did not want to be named but confirmed that all the districts of Kunar province were now under Taliban control. He said the capital had been surrendered without a fight. Senior officials had left the city, he said.
The Taliban head claimed earlier Saturday that it took control of Asadabad, having taken over the governor's office, police headquarters and intelligence facilities.
5 hr 15 min ago
Afghan security forces pushing back against Taliban in Mazar-i-Sharif, source says
From CNN's Vasco Cotovio
Afghan security forces have been able to push back a Taliban offensive on Mazar-i-Sharif that started at 4 a.m. local time, according to an Afghan security source with knowledge of the fighting.
According to the source, the Taliban successfully managed to conquer the gates of Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city before being pushed back by Afghan security forces.
They were able to do so again, and now Afghan security forces are advancing, trying to push them out of the city.
The Taliban is attacking the city on three fronts, according to the source.
6 hr 27 min ago
Biden will be briefed regularly on Afghanistan while at Camp David
From CNN's Jasmine Wright
US President Biden received additional briefings throughout the day Friday by his national security team on the situation in Afghanistan while at Camp David, a White House official confirmed to CNN on Saturday.
Biden is expected to be briefed regularly this weekend while at Camp David, CNN's Jeremy Diamond reported Friday.
The White House tweeted a photo Friday evening of Biden on the phone receiving a briefing on the ongoing efforts to withdraw US embassy staff in Afghanistan.
“Today President Biden spoke with Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about the ongoing efforts to safely drawdown the civilian footprint in Afghanistan," the tweet read.
6 hr 34 min ago
Qatar calls on the Taliban to "cease fire" and work through the peace process after Doha talks
From CNN's Vasco Cotovio in London and Hamdi Alkhshali in Atlanta
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has urged the Taliban to “reduce escalation and cease fire.”
The country’s foreign ministry said in a statement Saturday that Al Thani conveyed his position in a meeting with the head of the Taliban's Political Bureau, Mullah Abdul Ghani Barader, and his accompanying delegation in Doha.
“Last week, Doha hosted an expanded international meeting on Afghanistan, which culminated in the participants agreeing on a set of positions, including the need to accelerate the peace process, negotiate concrete proposals from the Afghan sides, work to build confidence, stop violence between the two sides, and respect international law. Not to recognize any government in Afghanistan that is imposed through the use of military force,” the ministry added in its statement.
The statement followed talks in Doha on Thursday between Taliban representatives and Afghan government officials, along with envoys from the United States, China, Pakistan, the UN, the European Union, among others.
5 hr 31 min ago
Taliban claim to have captured provincial capital of Gardez
From CNN’s Tim Lister in Spain
The Taliban says it has captured another provincial capital, Gardez, on Saturday. If confirmed, the capture of Gardez — which is the capital of Paktia — would occur as the Taliban advances to the national capital of Kabul.
Afghanistan has 34 provincial capitals.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the governor's office, police headquarters, intelligence center and all its facilities had been seized.
“A large number of weapons and equipment fell into the hands of Mujahideen,” he tweeted.
The spokesperson said the Taliban were now advancing towards the base of the 203rd Thunder Corps, the army unit that was defending Gardez.
There's been no word from the government on the Taliban's claim, but images and video from the city show Taliban fighters on the streets. Video also showed dozens of men running from the city's prison.
3 hr 34 min ago
"Still people are having fear": Here's what life is like in some of the cities captured by the Taliban
Over the last week, the Taliban has made significant gains across Afghanistan and now control over half of the country's provincial capitals. Cities like Kandahar, Herat and Kunduz are among those now under control of the Taliban, whose fighters are circling ever closer to the capital, Kabul.
CNN spoke to Afghans in Herat and Kunduz, where some said the Taliban had brought a sense of quiet after weeks of fighting, while others expressed fear.
Ismahel is a 40-year-old shopkeeper in the city of Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city and a major urban center in western Afghanistan. He tells CNN normality is returning to the city after the tumult of its fall to the Taliban on Thursday evening.
"[The] entire city is back to normal, people are living normally [and] shops are all open," Ismahel says, adding that he has seen women dressed in burqas resuming their daily lives too.
He recalled a friend visiting his shop on Thursday warning of the Taliban's encroachment and suggesting they flee the city.
"We closed the shops and went home. Afterwards, we saw that the city fell to the Taliban," he said. "Today is the first day so students didn't go to school, but government employees went to their offices."
He added that some people were happy that fighting and "the sounds of bullets" had stopped after a month.
"We feel good after the war finished," he said.
But people in Herat are also likely living in fear, and many would be hesitant to express criticism of the Taliban in such early days of its control.
In Kunduz, the first city to be taken, 31-year-old resident Atiqullah says people are adapting to the transition of power but remain fearful.
"Still people are having fear, although we were told by the Taliban not to be afraid," Atiqullah tells CNN.
He adds that some women are going out and have been told to wear burqas, while teachers have been told to return to schools, though the Taliban has said only male teachers should educate boys and female teachers tutor girls.