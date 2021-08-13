German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer speaks during a press conference on July 21, in Berlin, Germany. Andreas Gora/Pool/Getty Images

Germany will help evacuate Afghan support staff that worked with German forces in Afghanistan, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Friday.

Whether charter flights or the issuance of visas upon arrival in Germany, I support all measures to enable our local forces and their families to leave the country quickly,” he said in a statement.

“I have always said, and I repeat: the speedy departure of local forces and their families will not fail at the Ministry of the Interior.”

“There is no time for bureaucracy, we must act,” he added.

Seehofer described the situation in Afghanistan as “becoming increasingly threatening,” as the Taliban rapidly seized more than a dozen provincial capitals in the country.