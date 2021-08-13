World
Live Updates

Afghanistan's second largest city falls to Taliban

By Tara John and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 6:14 a.m. ET, August 13, 2021
1 min ago

Germany will help evacuate Afghan support staff from Afghanistan

From CNN’s Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer speaks during a press conference on July 21, in Berlin, Germany.
German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer speaks during a press conference on July 21, in Berlin, Germany. Andreas Gora/Pool/Getty Images

Germany will help evacuate Afghan support staff that worked with German forces in Afghanistan, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Friday.

Whether charter flights or the issuance of visas upon arrival in Germany, I support all measures to enable our local forces and their families to leave the country quickly,” he said in a statement.

“I have always said, and I repeat: the speedy departure of local forces and their families will not fail at the Ministry of the Interior.”

“There is no time for bureaucracy, we must act,” he added. 

Seehofer described the situation in Afghanistan as “becoming increasingly threatening,” as the Taliban rapidly seized more than a dozen provincial capitals in the country.

3 min ago

"These cities fell too easily," Afghan journalist says about Herat and Kandahar

People in Afghanistan know they now "live in a different country," Afghan journalist Ali Latifi said after Herat and Kandahar, two prominent Afghan cities, fell to the Taliban.

They were "cities that people never would have imagined would have fallen," he said. The news of these cities falling has affected the whole country, he told CNN.

Herat and Kandahar are historically and culturally significant cities, with large populations, and people are angry, Latifi said.

"They felt like there wasn't much of a fight put up, that there wasn't much of an effort put into defending the cities, that these cities fell too easily, and too quickly, considering their significance."

People are fleeing the cities as soon as they hear the Taliban are coming, he added.

"There is a lot of fear of the fighting that will come with it. Because if they come and they take over the city, that means that they will be fighting with the security forces, and the security forces will be fighting with them." 
21 min ago

"Women and children are the first victims of wars like this"

Displaced Afghans sit in a tent at a makeshift IDP camp at a park Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 12.
Displaced Afghans sit in a tent at a makeshift IDP camp at a park Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 12. Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

As the Taliban continues its rapid advancement towards the capital, Kabul, CNN military analyst Cedric Leighton said the situation for Afghan civilians is a desperate one.

Unfortunately, women and children are the first victims of wars like this, and unfortunately, they have absolutely nothing to fall back on," the retired US Air Force Colonel said Friday.

He warned that the insurgents' gains will cause "a really big humanitarian crisis," pointing to the period prior to 2001 when the country was under Taliban control.

"There were millions of Afghans who were refugees in neighboring countries and really all around the world. And I think we're going to see a replay of this, unfortunately," he said.

The only way to reverse the Taliban's gains in the past week "would require a really large commitment of American troops," because the Afghan military is not "up to speed in terms of being able to resist the Taliban" as they are "nowhere near the strength that people think it is on paper," he said.

"They are not fighting for a cause they're fighting for their lives," he added.  

40 min ago

Doha talks participants warn that an Afghan government formed by military force won't be recognized

From CNN's Jennifer Hauser

US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, center, is seen at a hotel in Doha, Qatar, during an international meeting on the escalating conflict in Afghanistan, on August 12. 
US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, center, is seen at a hotel in Doha, Qatar, during an international meeting on the escalating conflict in Afghanistan, on August 12.  Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images

After two days of discussions with the Afghan negotiating teams in Qatar, the chair released a statement, calling for an immediate end to attacks against Afghan cities, and warning that any government formed by use of military force will not be recognized.

This international meeting chaired by Qatar hosted many international and regional stakeholders, including the United States, United Kingdom, China, India and Pakistan, among others.

The participants "urge a political settlement, and warn that a government imposed by force will be a pariah state." US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad also tweeted Friday.

The full statement posted by Qatar's ministry of foreign affairs on Thursday called for an acceleration in the peace process, halting attacks on provincial capitals.

1 hr 5 min ago

UK defense chief worried about potential return of al Qaeda to Afghanistan

From Amy Cassidy in Glasgow, Scotland

UK defence secretary Ben Wallace is pictured at Downing Street in London, on February 3.
UK defence secretary Ben Wallace is pictured at Downing Street in London, on February 3. Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

UK defense secretary Ben Wallace on Friday said he is “absolutely worried" the al Qaeda terrorist group “will probably come back” to Afghanistan after the pullout of United States and British troops there is complete.

“Failed states are breeding grounds for those types of people, of course I'm worried," Wallace said on Sky News.

"It's why I said I felt this was not the right time or decision to make because, of course, al Qaeda will probably come back,” he added. 

Wallace's comments come as the Taliban, which remains close to al Qaeda, move ever closer to Kabul.

1 hr 9 min ago

Taliban takes Helmand province capital

Smoke rises from Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan after airstrikes against the Taliban on August 6.
Smoke rises from Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan after airstrikes against the Taliban on August 6. Abdul Khaliq/AP

Lashkar Gah, the capital of Afghanistan's Helmand province, fell to the Taliban on Thursday night, the head of the Helmand Provincial Council, Attaullah Afghan, confirmed to CNN.

Afghan said the Taliban now controls the city's police headquarters, governor's office and central jail. The Taliban raised its flag in the governor’s office early on Friday, he added. 

 The government controls only an army base and a few other locations, Afghan said. 

1 hr 13 min ago

Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, falls to the Taliban

From CNN's Clarissa Ward in Kabul

A view of a closed market in Kandahar, Afghanistan on August 10.
A view of a closed market in Kandahar, Afghanistan on August 10. M Sadiq/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Taliban has taken control of the city of Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, Afghan Member of Parliament Gul Ahmad Kamin told CNN on Friday.

The Taliban said in a statement Friday that "during the conquest operation, the governor's office, police headquarters and many other centers in Kandahar city were cleared of the enemy last night and were under the control of Mujahidin."

"Hundreds of weapons, vehicles and ammunition were seized," the statement says.  

Kamin said he and many others have made their way to a military base by the airport and are awaiting a flight out.

"Many (government) soldiers surrendered and the rest fled," Kamin said.