Displaced Afghans sit in a tent at a makeshift IDP camp at a park Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 12. Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

As the Taliban continues its rapid advancement towards the capital, Kabul, CNN military analyst Cedric Leighton said the situation for Afghan civilians is a desperate one.

Unfortunately, women and children are the first victims of wars like this, and unfortunately, they have absolutely nothing to fall back on," the retired US Air Force Colonel said Friday.

He warned that the insurgents' gains will cause "a really big humanitarian crisis," pointing to the period prior to 2001 when the country was under Taliban control.

"There were millions of Afghans who were refugees in neighboring countries and really all around the world. And I think we're going to see a replay of this, unfortunately," he said.

The only way to reverse the Taliban's gains in the past week "would require a really large commitment of American troops," because the Afghan military is not "up to speed in terms of being able to resist the Taliban" as they are "nowhere near the strength that people think it is on paper," he said.

"They are not fighting for a cause they're fighting for their lives," he added.