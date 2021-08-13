World
Covid-19 pandemic in the US

live news

Live

The latest on Afghanistan

Live Updates

Afghanistan's second largest city falls to Taliban

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Tara John and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 1:23 p.m. ET, August 13, 2021
22 Posts
1 hr 9 min ago

Focus needs to be on safety of US citizens as "disaster" unfolds in Afghanistan, congressman says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Colorado Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan, said that “clearly this is not going well” as the Taliban takes over half of the country’s provincial capitals.  

“There is a disaster unfolding on ground here that we have to make sure that we're getting our arms around,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash.

 Crow outlined three things he thinks need to happen in Afghanistan:

“The near-term mission over the next couple of days is to protect Americans and US citizens and to evacuate those that need to be evacuated as quickly as possible. The second mission is to evacuate Afghans and partners, and I'm calling on (the) Biden administration to conduct a speedy and robust and broad evacuation of our allies and our partners and democracy workers and others who are at great risk over the next couple of weeks. And then the third, longer-term mission is making sure that we don't see the reconstitution of ISIS and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan,” he said. 

Crow said that while special operations are fighting against the Taliban, “it is true overall that the rank-and-file is not holding in Afghanistan.”

He said there is a difference between arming, equipping, training and giving resources to an army and that actual army's will to fight. He also brought up the issue of identity. "Afghanistan is a largely tribal country; it always has been so,” he said. 

President Biden last month said that it’s “highly unlikely” that the Taliban would take over the whole country. 

“It is definitely not going well. And there are very tough questions that I'm going to ask and that others are going to ask about how we misread the signals and the intelligence here,” Crow said. 

But he reiterated that the immediate focus should be on protecting US citizens and allies in Afghanistan. 

Crow also said that his fellow veterans should be proud of themselves as the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks approaches. 

“You stood up and when your country needed you. You answered the call. Be proud of your service and what you did for our country. And we'll have the policy debates later,” he said.

1 hr 21 min ago

NATO will maintain diplomatic presence in Kabul and "adjust as necessary," secretary general says

From CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali

The allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization met in the North Atlantic Council on Friday to continue to assess developments on the ground in Afghanistan, and it will continue to maintain its diplomatic presence in Kabul, according to a statement from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Our aim remains to support the Afghan government and security forces as much as possible. The security of our personnel is paramount. NATO will maintain our diplomatic presence in Kabul, and continue to adjust as necessary," Stoltenberg said in the statement, adding that NATO is in constant contact with the Afghan authorities and the rest of the international community.

"NATO Allies are deeply concerned about the high levels of violence caused by the Taliban’s offensive, including attacks on civilians, targeted killings, and reports of other serious human rights abuses. The Taliban need to understand that they will not be recognised by the international community if they take the country by force," Stoltenberg added. "We remain committed to supporting a political solution to the conflict."

1 hr 37 min ago

Denmark will evacuate embassy staff in Kabul as Taliban advance continues

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod addresses the press in Copenhagen on Friday, August 13, to inform that the Danish embassy in Kabul will evacuate its staff.
Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod addresses the press in Copenhagen on Friday, August 13, to inform that the Danish embassy in Kabul will evacuate its staff. Nils Meilvang/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

Denmark will evacuate staff from its embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, as the Taliban's advance continues, according to a Friday news release from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Danish government has "reached an agreement with parties in the Parliament regarding a new support initiative for locally employed Afghan staff with ties to Denmark," according to the ministry. 

The initiative will offer local embassy staff the opportunity to be evacuated to Denmark. Previous embassy staff and people who have worked for the Danish Defense Service during the past two years may also request to be evacuated. Through the initiative, locally employed staff may bring their spouse or partner, as well as children under the age of 18 with them to Denmark.

"The security situation in Afghanistan is serious. The Taliban are gaining terrain, and the situation is developing even faster than many people have feared. We have a collective responsibility to help the Afghans who are threatened because of their association with and contribution to Denmark’s engagement in Afghanistan," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

This follows calls made by the UK, German, French, and US embassies earlier this week urging citizens inside Afghanistan to leave the country immediately in light of threats to security.

Denmark said its evacuations will take place "as soon as possible," albeit in a gradual manner "so that the embassy in Kabul can continue to function."

"The grounds for residency will be temporary, with a time restriction of two years without a possibility of extension," the news release said. "The right to a two-year residence permit in Denmark is conditional on the persons being evacuated are not deemed to constitute a danger to Denmark’s security".

Staff members who meet the specific and temporary grounds for residency will be allowed to apply for a residency permit under the Danish Aliens Act once safely arrived in the country.

1 hr 49 min ago

Here's how Biden's decision making on Afghanistan unfolded

From CNN's Phil Mattingly

President Joe Biden speaks about troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in the East Room of the White House on July 8, in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden speaks about troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in the East Room of the White House on July 8, in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden convened a meeting of his senior national security team Wednesday night based on the rapid gains of the Taliban over the last several days, according to a senior US official.

The President was briefed on the battlefield situation and the plan that had been drafted to draw down Embassy personnel and send in US forces to facilitate that effort. 

At 7:30 a.m. ET Thursday, the national security principals met to go over the latest plan and their response to Biden. They unanimously signed off on the plan that would be presented as final, the official said. 

As CNN reported earlier, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin then briefed Biden on the full recommendation. Biden signed off and ordered Austin to carry it out.   

Biden spoke to Secretary of State Antony Blinken about diplomatic engagement with allies and partners, which US officials have been conducting throughout the day, the source said.

That included the call between Blinken and Austin with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, as well as US engagement with officials from partners on the ground, those with a diplomatic presence in the country and the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. 

There is a senior US team in Doha that will engage on the issue, including directly with the Taliban negotiators that are currently there.

The official said overall effort is already underway to reduce the number of personnel at the embassy, though the precise number of personnel slated to leave the embassy has not been finalized.  

The official made clear that the Taliban gains are more rapid than the US assessed when they made the decision to draw down troops. But both the possibility of significant Taliban gains and concerns about the capability of the Afghan National Security Forces were always elements the administration knew they would have to contend with. 

Some more context: The current deterioration has done nothing to shift Biden’s thinking on his decision and in many ways, it has bolstered it, with the performance of the Afghan security forces underscoring that no amount of additional time was going to dramatically change the dynamics on the ground. There also remains the view inside the White House that there wasn’t any option to simply leave 2,500 troops on the ground and expect a similar posture from the Taliban after May 1. 

The administration assessed the Taliban’s military capability as its strongest since 2001, and after May 1, there was every reason to believe it would be directed at US troops had a drawdown timeline not been laid out. The only options, according to this official, was drawdown or add thousands more US troops. 

US officials have communicated directly to the Taliban that if US personnel are put at risk, the US will defend them. No commitments or agreements were made about US forces on the ground with the Taliban prior to Biden’s decision. 

As of now the plan is to keep the Embassy operating with its core diplomatic presence. But there is a recognition that it could change in the coming days, weeks or months.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the Defense Department is “aiming to facilitate the reduction of these civilian personnel by August 31,” to line up with the end of August US troop withdrawal deadline set by President Biden, but added he could not “speculate about what the footprint’s going to look like post August 31,” during a news conference at the Pentagon on Thursday.

3 hr 32 min ago

Taliban takes control of Firoz Koh in central Afghanistan

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie 

The Taliban has taken control of Firoz Koh, the provincial capital of Ghor province in central Afghanistan, a local source told CNN Friday. 

Afghan government officials were forced to surrender on Thursday after the Taliban seized the governor’s office, police headquarters, and the National Directorate of Security office, the source confirmed. Adding that Taliban fighters opened the central jail in Ghor province, freeing all prisoners. 

The Taliban has taken control of 17 provincial capitals since last Friday, making large territorial gains in the north of the country, which has traditionally been an anti-Taliban stronghold. 

The successful military offensive is advancing the Taliban’s main goal of encircling Kabul and pushing out President Ashraf Ghani’s government.

A senior administration official familiar with the most recent US intelligence assessment on Afghanistan told CNN Wednesday that Kabul could fall into the hands of the Taliban within 30 to 90 days.

3 hr 15 min ago

Senior Afghan officials join Taliban ranks in Herat after city falls

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie

Mohammad Ismail Khan, right, pictured in Herat on August 6.
Mohammad Ismail Khan, right, pictured in Herat on August 6. Jalil Rezayee/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The current and former governors of Herat, the National Directorate of Security chief, the deputy interior minister, and an Afghan Army Corps Commander have all joined the Taliban following the fall of Herat, the group claimed on Friday. 

Afghan politician and warlord Mohammad Ismail Khan was the most prominent figure to defect. Khan, who formerly served as the governor of Herat and an Afghan government minister, was seen in a Taliban video Friday speaking alongside militants.

Herat’s deputy interior minister Abdul Rahman Rahman and National Directorate of Security Chief Hasib Sediqi, along with Afghan Army Corps commander, Khyal Nabi Ahmadzai, had also defected, Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi told journalists Friday.

Ahmadi also claimed “thousands” of Afghan Security Forces had joined Taliban ranks in Herat. 

CNN has not been able to independently verify all the Taliban’s defection claims but has viewed video of Mohammad Ismail Khan with the militant group. 

Herat, which is the third largest city in Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban on Friday. Currently, at least 17 provincial capitals are under Taliban control.

3 hr 32 min ago

Taliban now control half of Afghanistan's provincial capitals

From CNN's Tim Lister 

Taliban fighters drive an Afghan National Army vehicle through a street in Kandahar on August 13.
Taliban fighters drive an Afghan National Army vehicle through a street in Kandahar on August 13. AFP/Getty Images

According to a CNN analysis, the Taliban now controls 17 of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals — all of which have been captured in the last week.

Four more cities fell to the Taliban on Thursday night and Friday. Several more are surrounded or under siege.

The CNN analysis is based on Taliban claims, confirmation by government and provincial officials, and visual evidence from the cities that have been taken over.

The Taliban now controls towns and territories within 100 kilometers of Kabul, including the capital of Logar province, which fell on Friday.

27 min ago

Pakistan relaxes visa policy for foreign journalists and media workers stranded in Afghanistan

From CNN’s Sophia Saifi

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, left, has announced that the government of Pakistan has decided to relax the visa policy for foreign journalists and media workers stranded in Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, left, has announced that the government of Pakistan has decided to relax the visa policy for foreign journalists and media workers stranded in Afghanistan. Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced that “In view of the changing situation in Afghanistan” the government of Pakistan has decided to relax the visa policy for foreign journalists and media workers stranded in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Ahmed said that international journalists and media workers who intend to leave Afghanistan via Pakistan are “urged to apply for a Pakistani visa.” These applications will have visas issued on a “priority basis.” 

The statement also claimed that the announcement of visa waivers by the government of Pakistan is being made "in view of the safety of journalists and media workers working in Afghanistan."

When contacted, a spokesperson of the interior ministry confirmed to CNN that visas will be issued to “foreign journalists” working for “international organisations” and this waiver doesn’t apply to Afghan journalists.

3 hr 50 min ago

Fareed Zakaria: Taliban had been making inroads in Afghanistan for 10 years

Taliban fighters stand along a road in Ghazni, Afghanistan, on Thursday, August 12.
Taliban fighters stand along a road in Ghazni, Afghanistan, on Thursday, August 12. AFP/Getty Images

Taliban's rapid gains in Afghanistan demonstrate that despite 20 years of military training and massive amounts of monetary investments, there is still "no real Afghan army that is able to defend its country," CNN's Fareed Zakaria says.

"We thought with just a few thousand American troops, we are somehow holding this country together. That wasn't really the case. The Taliban had decided not to fight, because when Trump agreed to [decrease] troops down to about 3,000, the Taliban agreed to negotiate. So, there was a period there where it looked like the place was calm. But the real story is that for 10 years the Taliban had been making inroads, and for 10 years the Taliban had been taking towns," he explained.

Former President Trump's decision to decrease troops in Afghanistan is why US troops are not in the position to control the situation anymore, Zakaria said.

"At most, 3,000 troops can do force protection of themselves," he said. "What you're seeing in many of these Afghan towns, the most tell-tale sign is the Taliban is taking them over without much of a fight. The Afghan troops just melt away. Now, if we'd stayed there, could we have kept this together another few years, if we stayed in large numbers? Probably. But isn't that telling? 20 years, a trillion dollars, and an army of 300,000 just melts away, town after town."

