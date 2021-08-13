Pentagon: Most of the 3,000 troops headed to Afghanistan will arrive by Sunday

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby briefs the media in the Pentagon Briefing Room in Washington, DC, on August 13. (Pool)

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby provided further details today on the emergency deployment of US troops to Kabul, saying three battalions are en route to the region and most should arrive by the end of the weekend.

"I expect that by the end of the weekend, the bulk of the 3,000 that we talked about yesterday will be in place," he said today at a briefing. "Probably not all. But the bulk."

The group headed to Afghanistan is composed of of a Marine battalion that was already pre-staged in the region, another Marine infantry battalion from a Marine expeditionary unit and a US Army infantry battalion, he said.

Kirby went on to say the military operation in the area had already started.

"The operation has begun," he added. "The movement of forces to Kabul has begun."