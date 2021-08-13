Sweden will reduce number of staff at Kabul embassy due to safety concerns
From Niamh Kennedy in Paris and Henrik Petterson in London
Sweden will reduce the number of staff at its embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, due to safety concerns, the Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde announced on Friday.
"The safety of the staff at the embassy is a top priority," Linde said in a series of tweets.
While Sweden has decided not to evacuate all staff at this stage, Linde said, "there are well-developed preparations for the evacuation of the embassy staff, which may become relevant at short notice.
Sweden's announcement follows a spate of withdrawals of staff from embassies in Kabul this week. Earlier on Friday, Norway announced the temporary closure of its embassy, and Switzerland and Denmark announced the evacuation of embassy staff.
4 hr 17 min ago
Kirby says he "can't see the future," but troops in Afghanistan "did what they were sent there to do"
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby was directly asked if the war in Afghanistan could conclude with a Taliban takeover done with US-made weapons:
"What's it going to say for a 20-year war in Afghanistan if it ends with the Taliban rolling into Kabul in US-made MRAPs and Humvees and carrying weapons that our allies turned over to them?" a reporter asked him during a press briefing on the security situation in Afghanistan.
"I can't see the future," Kirby said. "And what I can tell you is our troops who deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11 did what they were sent there to do, which is to prevent Afghanistan from being a safe haven for terrorist attacks upon the homeland and to severely degrade the capabilities of groups like al Qaeda."
"In the process of that effort, a lot of progress was made in Afghanistan, progress which we obviously don't want to see put at greater risk. Going forward, we're going to do a couple of things: We're going to make sure that a terrorist threat can't emanate from Afghanistan again by maintaining robust over the horizon counterterrorism capabilities in the region. And we're going to continue to support our Afghan partners, bilaterally, through maintenance support, through financial support, and we're going to continue to want to see a stable, secure Afghanistan. The other thing I would say is that we want to continue to see that there's a negotiated political settlement here for governance going forward, so that's what our focus is on right now," Kirby continued.
He was then asked if the Taliban is actually interested in any sort of negotiations.
"I think that's a question for Taliban leaders to speak to. They have a team in Doha. They have participated in the past in negotiations. Now, whether they're still interested in that or not, I think it's for them to speak to. We are still interested in seeing that outcome, and so should the rest of the international community," Kirby said.
4 hr 25 min ago
UN secretary general calls on Taliban to halt their offensive
From CNN’s Richard Roth
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on the Taliban to halt their offensive in Afghanistan.
“I call on the Taliban to immediately halt the offensive, negotiate in good faith in the interest of Afghanistan and its people," he told reporters Friday.
"I hope that discussions in Doha, Qatar between representatives of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Taliban — supported by the region and the wider international community — will restore the pathway to a negotiated settlement to the conflict. Only an Afghan-led negotiated political settlement can ensure peace,” he added.
At least 241,000 people have been forced to leave their homes due to the Afghan conflict, and in the last month alone, more than 1,000 people have “been killed or injured from indiscriminate attacks against civilians, notably in Helmand, Kandahar and Herat provinces,” he said.
3 hr 28 min ago
US Embassy in Kabul instructing personnel to destroy sensitive materials
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood
The US Embassy in Kabul is instructing personnel to destroy sensitive materials as well as items “which could be misused in propaganda efforts,” according to a management notice sent Friday and seen by CNN and described by another source familiar.
The notice comes as the embassy prepares to withdraw a significant number of diplomats and as the security situation on the ground in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate, with one diplomatic source telling CNN that one intelligence assessment indicates that Kabul could be isolated by the Taliban within the week, possibly within the next 72 hours.
The notice said facilities would provide “destruction support” daily and called on personnel to “please take advantage and reduce the amount of sensitive material on the property,” including papers and electronics.
“Please also include items with embassy or agency logos, American flags, or items which could be misused in propaganda efforts,” it said.
The notice said there would be a variety of means to destroy these materials, including burn bins, disintegrator, incinerator and compacter and heavy duty equipment.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The situation on the ground is incredibly challenging for US diplomats who say that plans are changing by the minute, one diplomat explained to CNN.
CNN reported on Thursday that the administration is considering relocating the US Embassy from its current location in the capital to the Kabul airport.
4 hr 35 min ago
Pentagon says Kabul not under "imminent" threat now, but Taliban "clearly" moving to isolate it
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that while Kabul is not currently in an "imminent threat environment," it is clear the Taliban is looking to isolate the city.
"Kabul is not, right now, in an imminent threat environment," said Kirby, speaking at a briefing at the Pentagon. But, "clearly, if you just look at what the Taliban's been doing, you can see that they are trying to isolate Kabul."
When further pressed by a reporter on whether or not the Taliban had already isolated Afghanistan's capital city, Kirby said he would not "get into intelligence assessment on the battlefield."
"Clearly from their actions, clearly they are trying to get Kabul isolated," he said. "It certainly appears the Taliban is trying to isolate the city."
4 hr 50 min ago
Pentagon reiterates US is supporting Afghans in the field "where and when we can"
Asked whether he believes support to Afghan forces will need to be cut off to keep it from going into Taliban hands, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stressed that the US is focused on "supporting the Afghans in the field where and when we can" to prevent future threats.
"We're still supporting the Afghan national security and defense forces. We're still supporting the Afghan government, the elected government in Kabul and that's what we're going to be focused on doing. It would be easy to speculate about what the future of Afghanistan looks like right now, but I think we want to focus on what we are doing," Kirby said.
"We're still working on contract support for over the horizon. We're still making sure we have robust over the horizon counterterrorism capabilities in the region so that we can't suffer a threat from Afghanistan again," the official continued.
Kirby decline to speculate on whether the Aug. 31 drawdown of troops would need be be pushed back.
4 hr 47 min ago
Pentagon spokesperson: We are concerned by speed that Taliban has taken over provincial capitals
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
As the Taliban has taken control of more than half of provincial capitals in Afghanistan, Pentagon press secretary Adm. John Kirby said "we are certainly concerned by the speed with which the Taliban has been moving."
"No outcome has to be inevitable here. I'm not going to speculate about surprise. We're obviously watching this just like you're watching this, and seeing it happen in real time. And it's deeply concerning. It's, in fact, the deteriorating conditions are a factor — a big factor — in why the President has approved this mission, to help support ... the reduction of personnel there in Kabul. So, I mean, we're adjusting as best we can, given those conditions. And again, this is a moment for the Afghans to unite, the leadership and the military. No outcome has to be inevitable here," Kirby said.
When asked if the drawdown of forces would be able to be completed by Aug. 31, Kirby said "we're going to be watching the security situation day by day."
"What I can tell you is where we are now. Where we are today. And the mission that we've been assigned is to support the State Department's reduction in personnel by the end of the month. And so that's what we're focused on. That's the timeline we're focused on, and if we need to adjust, either way, left or right, we'll do that. But we're going to always be looking at the security conditions in the ground," Kirby said.
4 hr 55 min ago
Pentagon: Most of the 3,000 troops headed to Afghanistan will arrive by Sunday
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby provided further details today on the emergency deployment of US troops to Kabul, saying three battalions are en route to the region and most should arrive by the end of the weekend.
"I expect that by the end of the weekend, the bulk of the 3,000 that we talked about yesterday will be in place," he said today at a briefing. "Probably not all. But the bulk."
The group headed to Afghanistan is composed of of a Marine battalion that was already pre-staged in the region, another Marine infantry battalion from a Marine expeditionary unit and a US Army infantry battalion, he said.
Kirby went on to say the military operation in the area had already started.
"The operation has begun," he added. "The movement of forces to Kabul has begun."
5 hr 38 min ago
Switzerland will withdraw remaining staff from Kabul "as soon as possible"
From CNN's Lauren Kent
Switzerland will withdraw its three remaining staff in Kabul "as soon as possible" due to the worsening security situation in Afghanistan, a spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) told CNN on Friday.
"Due to the latest developments in Afghanistan, the FDFA has already reduced its Swiss staff on the ground by half. As a result, there are currently three Swiss employees left in Kabul. The FDFA will transfer these people as soon as possible to another country," the spokesperson said in an email.
The evacuation was announced earlier on Friday by Deputy Foreign Minister Livia Leu during a news conference in Bern, Switzerland.