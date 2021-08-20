Video shows riot control agent deployed on hundreds of Afghans waiting outside US-controlled airport gate

CNN has obtained video showing some form of riot control agent deployed on hundreds of Afghans waiting for evacuation outside the closed gate at the US military-controlled Camp Sullivan side of Kabul international airport.

Hundreds of men, women and children can be seen in the video crowding together and screaming in panic as the riot control agent is seen and heard being deployed in the air around them.

Jim Krejci, the former supervisor of three translators who received US permission for evacuation and instruction to go to the Camp Sullivan gate, sent the video to CNN Friday.

Krejci was told by the translators that they received notification to go to Camp Sullivan at 5:20 a.m. local time on Thursday morning. They made it through two Taliban checkpoints in order to get to the US military gate, and when they arrived at 8 a.m. local time Thursday it was closed, the translators said.

American officials said in a news conference on Thursday afternoon that the gates at Kabul airport were open for evacuees.

According to Krejci, the three translators along with their wives and children waited all day with nearly one thousand others — many of whom were invited by the US for evacuation. They spent the night Thursday evening and had to leave the location at 1 p.m. local time Friday after the Taliban deployed riot control agent on the crowds waiting outside the gate, Krejci said.

The entire 29 hours the families were waiting at the Camp Sullivan gate it remained closed, and there was no sign of US military personnel, they told Krejci. The only contact they had was with an Afghan soldier in the guard tower, Krejci said.

WATCH: