The latest on Afghanistan as the Taliban take charge

By Brad Lendon, Jessie Yeung, Kara Fox, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 2:54 p.m. ET, August 20, 2021
23 min ago

White House says US military evacuated additional 3,000 people from Afghanistan since last update

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond 

A senior White House official says that the military evacuated an additional 3,000 people from Afghanistan since an update was provided to reporters late last night.

“We evacuated approximately 13,000 people on US military aircraft since Aug. 14, and relocated approximately 18,000 people since the end of July. The US military evacuated 5,700 people in last 24 hours alone. The US military evacuated 3,000 people since last night’s update,” the official said.

The official added: "The Biden Administration is leading an unprecedented and highly complex global effort to coordinate safe transit out of Afghanistan for thousands of US citizens, SIV applicants and their families, vulnerable Afghans, and third-country nationals. We have already secured a number of agreements for these passengers to temporarily transit through other countries, and have been working aggressively to secure additional agreements. We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our international allies and partners, including those who are working shoulder-to-shoulder with us on the ground in Kabul to support what is already one of the largest airlifts in history."

36 min ago

Biden to Afghans who've worked with the US: "We've got to get you out"

US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on August 20, 2021.
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on August 20, 2021. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

President Biden was just asked what he'd say to to an Afghan who has worked with US forces and is now being pursued by Taliban fighters.

"We've got to get you out," Biden said.

The question came from ABC's Stephanie Ramos, who mentioned an interpreter her colleague previously interviewed.

"Overnight, we received a photo of Taliban militants coming to his door of his home, literally hunting him down. Thankfully he was able to escape, but he is obviously still in mortal danger," she said. She then asked the President what he would tell the interpreter and his family.

Here's how Biden responded:

"We want you to be able to get to the airport. Contact us, we'll see whatever we can do to get you there. We've got to get you out. We are committed to deal with you, your wife, and your child to get all three of you out of Afghanistan. That's the commitment."
37 min ago

Biden says he's seen no questions on America's credibility from allies over Afghanistan

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

President Biden said he has "seen no question of our credibility from our allies around the world" over his administration's handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden said he's spoken with NATO allies, national security advisers, US Sec. of State Antony Blinken and Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin.

Biden added that he has received feedback from allies that US is acting "with dispatch" and "committing" to what the nation said it would do.

"Let's put this thing in perspective here. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as getting Osama bin Laden, and we did," Biden said.

"You've known my position for a long, long time. It's time to end this war," he added.

"This is about America leading the world. And all our allies have agreed with that. And by the way, before I made this decision, I was at the G7 as well as met with our NATO partners, and I told them all, every one of them knew and agreed with the decision I made to end — jointly end — our involvement in Afghanistan," Biden said.

35 min ago

Biden: "I'm focused on getting this job done"

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

President Biden today said he would remain focused on completing the US's withdrawal from Afghanistan now, and save worry and criticism on what went wrong for later.

"There will be plenty of time to criticize and second-guess when this operation is over, but now, now, I'm focused on getting this job done," he said, speaking at his second press conference at the White House since the Taliban took control of Kabul. 

Biden then pledged to use the full force of the US military to complete the withdrawal and bring Americans and their Afghan allies to safety.

"We'll use every resource necessary to carry out the mission at hand and bring to safety American citizens and our Afghan allies," he said. "This is our focus now."

"When this is finished, we will complete our military withdrawal and finally bring to an end 20 years of American military action in Afghanistan," Biden said.

21 min ago

Biden: "Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home"

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

President Biden on Friday tried to put an optimistic face on the chaotic evacuations taking place at Kabul's airport as American forces scramble to remove US citizens and vulnerable Afghans from the country.

In remarks at the White House, Biden gave an overview on evacuation efforts and recounted how US troops have assisted in the evacuation over the last several days, saying that about 13,000 people have been evacuated since the US military lift began on Aug. 14.

While reports from the ground indicate that the scenes outside Hamid Karzai International Airport are growing increasingly desperate, Biden said the US is pulling off one of the most difficult airlifts in history and that so far, he has "no indication" that Americans have not been able to get through the airport.

"Let me be clear: any American who wants to come home, we will get you home," Biden said.

"I cannot promise what the final outcome will be ... or that it will be without risk of loss," Biden added. "But as commander in chief, I can promise you I will mobilize every resource necessary, and as an American, I offer my gratitude to the brave men and women of the US armed forces who are carrying out this mission. They're incredible."

"We are particularly focused on our engagements on making sure every American who wants to leave can get to the airport," Biden said, reiterating that the US has "made clear to the Taliban that any attack, any attack, on our forces or disruption of our operations at the airport will be met with swift and forceful."

The President's speech focused on the evacuation of American citizens and their families, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and their families and vulnerable Afghans, according to the White House.

Biden is taking questions from reporters now.

53 min ago

Biden says "pause" at Kabul airport was done to process evacuees

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on August 20, 2021. He is joined by, from left: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Vice President Kamala Harris; Secretary of State Antony Blinken; and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on August 20, 2021. He is joined by, from left: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Vice President Kamala Harris; Secretary of State Antony Blinken; and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden addressed the "pause" in evacuation flights from Kabul, saying that it was done to "make sure we could process the arriving evacuees at the transit points."

"Our commander in Kabul has already given the order for outbound flights to resume," Biden said.

CNN's Clarissa Ward reported earlier that no US evacuation flights left Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport for at least 8 hours.

"Even with the pause, we've moved out 5,700 evacuees yesterday, and we're working ... to verify that number of the Americans that are still in country," Biden said.

33 min ago

Biden on Afghanistan evacuation efforts: "This is one of the largest, most difficult air lifts in history"

President Biden said that the US has made "significant progress" in Afghanistan, saying that more than 18,000 people have been evacuated from the country since July and about 13,000 since the US military lift began on Aug. 14.

The President said "thousands more" have been evacuated in private charter flights facilitated by the US government. He said those evacuated include American citizens, permanent residents, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and Afghans who have "worked alongside us."

"This is one of the largest, most difficult air lifts in history, and the only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America," Biden said in remarks from the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan standing behind him.

Biden said the "United States stands by its commitment that we've made to these people and it includes other vulnerable Afghans such as women leaders and journalists."

"In fact, working in close coordination with the management of the New York Times, The Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, we have successfully evacuated all 204 of their employees in Afghanistan on US Military aircraft earlier this week," Biden said.

As Biden speaks, chaos continues to unfold on the ground near the Kabul airport. CNN’s Clarissa Ward reported Friday that no US flight had left Kabul in eight hours. A senior White House official says the the pause on US flights at Kabul will be lifted and flights are set to resume soon.

1 hr 1 min ago

NOW: Biden speaks about Afghanistan evacuations as US scrambles to find more places to fly evacuees

From CNN's Kate Sullivan, Kylie Atwood, Barbara Starr, Clarissa Ward and Jennifer Hansler

US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on August 20, 2021.
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on August 20, 2021. Pool

President Biden is delivering remarks about the ongoing US military evacuations of American citizens and vulnerable Afghans as chaos ensues at and around Kabul's international airport.

The US government is examining new locations, including Europe, to relocate Afghans as it nears capacity in Qatar and scrambles to address the crush of people looking to flee Afghanistan, sources told CNN Friday. 

The capacity issue is hampering evacuation efforts: CNN’s Clarissa Ward reported Friday that no US flight had left Kabul in eight hours. A senior White House official says the the pause on US flights at Kabul will be lifted and flights are set to resume soon.

Many of the US government evacuation flights had been traveling to Qatar, they have slowed down as the Gulf nation nears capacity for sheltering people, a Qatari source said. 

Some more background: In the days since the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban, the US has scrambled to secure Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport and evacuate US citizens and vulnerable Afghans amid the extremely fluid situation on the ground.

Military and diplomatic efforts are underway to press the Taliban to ensure safe passage for those trying to reach the airport, but for now the route there is fraught with uncertainty for Afghans looking to flee, as they must first make their way through often violent and arbitrary Taliban checks.

The US Embassy in Kabul has advised Americans that it "cannot ensure safe passage to the airport," and Defense and State Department officials have said they do not have the capacity to retrieve US citizens from Kabul and bring them to the airport for evacuation flights.

CNN's Brent Swails and Kara Fox contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 15 min ago

Video shows riot control agent deployed on hundreds of Afghans waiting outside US-controlled airport gate

From CNN's Jaide Garcia and Barbara Starr 

CNN has obtained video showing some form of riot control agent deployed on hundreds of Afghans waiting for evacuation outside the closed gate at the US military-controlled Camp Sullivan side of Kabul international airport. 

Hundreds of men, women and children can be seen in the video crowding together and screaming in panic as the riot control agent is seen and heard being deployed in the air around them. 

Jim Krejci, the former supervisor of three translators who received US permission for evacuation and instruction to go to the Camp Sullivan gate, sent the video to CNN Friday.  

Krejci was told by the translators that they received notification to go to Camp Sullivan at 5:20 a.m. local time on Thursday morning. They made it through two Taliban checkpoints in order to get to the US military gate, and when they arrived at 8 a.m. local time Thursday it was closed, the translators said. 

American officials said in a news conference on Thursday afternoon that the gates at Kabul airport were open for evacuees. 

According to Krejci, the three translators along with their wives and children waited all day with nearly one thousand others — many of whom were invited by the US for evacuation. They spent the night Thursday evening and had to leave the location at 1 p.m. local time Friday after the Taliban deployed riot control agent on the crowds waiting outside the gate, Krejci said. 

The entire 29 hours the families were waiting at the Camp Sullivan gate it remained closed, and there was no sign of US military personnel, they told Krejci. The only contact they had was with an Afghan soldier in the guard tower, Krejci said. 

WATCH: