In parts of Kabul, there is a "general veneer of calm and sometimes order," said CNN International Security Editor Nick Paton Walsh, who was in the national capital when it fell to the Taliban.
"But the calm is deceptive," he added. Anxiety is running high among the public that Taliban -- who have worked to project a "civilized and disciplined" image since their takeover -- may transform into "something less benevolent once the world's initial fascination fades."
"It is deeply surreal to see the Taliban, for years the hidden enemy of the government there, just openly walking its streets," he added. "There are rumors of revenge by them against government soldiers or employees, but not much hard evidence to back it up."
Shops are half-open and streets are sometimes busy -- but scenes get far more chaotic outside the international airport, which desperate Afghans and their families have been largely unable to enter.
"I've seen babies passed over the fence, crowds crushing each other, desperate pleas for you to take someone’s daughter inside," said Paton Walsh. "It is perilous, chaotic, and a deeply symbolic scene for the unraveling of America’s twenty years there."