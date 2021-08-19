World
Covid-19 booster shots

Afghanistan latest

The latest on Afghanistan as the Taliban take charge

By Jessie Yeung and Steve George, CNN

Updated 1:03 a.m. ET, August 19, 2021
1 min ago

CNN correspondent: Fears are running high in Kabul under a "veneer of calm"

In parts of Kabul, there is a "general veneer of calm and sometimes order," said CNN International Security Editor Nick Paton Walsh, who was in the national capital when it fell to the Taliban.

"But the calm is deceptive," he added. Anxiety is running high among the public that Taliban -- who have worked to project a "civilized and disciplined" image since their takeover -- may transform into "something less benevolent once the world's initial fascination fades."

"It is deeply surreal to see the Taliban, for years the hidden enemy of the government there, just openly walking its streets," he added. "There are rumors of revenge by them against government soldiers or employees, but not much hard evidence to back it up."

Shops are half-open and streets are sometimes busy -- but scenes get far more chaotic outside the international airport, which desperate Afghans and their families have been largely unable to enter.

"I've seen babies passed over the fence, crowds crushing each other, desperate pleas for you to take someone’s daughter inside," said Paton Walsh. "It is perilous, chaotic, and a deeply symbolic scene for the unraveling of America’s twenty years there."
43 min ago

Taliban fighters accost CNN team on the ground: "They were ready to pistol whip him"

CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward and her team were reporting from Kabul, Afghanistan, when they were confronted by armed Taliban fighters on Wednesday.

The team was near the airport, surrounded by desperate Afghans and their families hoping to escape on an evacuation flight, and Taliban fighters firing shots in an attempt to control the crowd.

"We had Taliban fighters all around approaching us, one man shouting at me to cover my face or he wouldn't talk to me," Ward told CNN after the incident,.

The team also spotted a man “carrying this huge makeshift whip -- it was a bicycle lock that had basically been split in two, so the heavy metal padlock was in the middle," she said. "And he’s just using it to just get anybody out of his way who gets in his way.”

At one point, a Taliban fighter took the safety off his AK-47 assault rifle and pushed through the crowd, gun lifted into the air as if he were about to begin firing, prompting the CNN team to run for cover.

Taliban confronts CNN: But the "most frightening moment" came when two Taliban fighters spotted a CNN producer filming video with his phone, and charged toward the team, pistols raised and ready to strike.

"They were ready to pistol whip him," Ward said. It was only when another Taliban fighter intervened, telling the others that Ward's team were journalists with permission to report, that they were allowed to pass through.

Desperate crowds at the airport: Before the confrontation, Ward and the CNN team had spoken to desperate and angry Afghans waiting outside the airport in Kabul, some of whom said they felt abandoned and lied to by US leaders.

"I've covered all sorts of crazy situations. This was mayhem. This was nuts. This was impossible for an ordinary civilian, even if they had their paperwork ... There's no coherent system for processing people," Ward said.

The Taliban are stationed outside the airport, occasionally firing into the air and into the throng for crowd control.

"It's so heartbreaking," Ward said. "Everybody (was) coming up to us with their papers and passports, saying, "Please, I worked at Camp Phoenix. I was at this camp. I was a translator. Help me get in, help me get to America."

47 min ago

Afghans in America are desperately trying to get their families to safety

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Suneeta hasn't been able to sleep in days.

Instead, she's been constantly calling and texting her four children, all younger than 18 -- the youngest only 7 -- who are hiding by themselves in an apartment in Kabul, Afghanistan, thousands of miles away from her home in Albany, New York.

She's scared and restless and said she hasn't been able to go into work or do anything but worry since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan and retook the country's capital Sunday. With fighters controlling the streets of the city, her children are scared to step out, she said, even for a quick trip to the nearby grocery store.

Suneeta, who did not want her full name or her children's names published by CNN because of safety concerns, said she fears the children are in grave danger because her husband worked with US troops before he went missing roughly eight years ago.

Now, all she wants is to get her children to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport and to Albany.

"I'm lost, and my soul is with my kids," she told CNN through an interpreter. "I'm asking help from everyone, especially from President Joe Biden, to help us, my family and my kids."

The rush to escape: Since Kabul fell, Afghans living in the United States have scrambled to get their families out of Afghanistan -- appealing to neighbors back home, friends in America and government officials in hopes that someone can help.

The Taliban say they will grant "blanket amnesty" for everyone in Afghanistan, but many who remember horrors from the group's previous rule are skeptical about the promise and say instances of intimidation have already begun.

And like Suneeta, many who are frantically working from the United States to get their families out worry about the retribution their loved ones may face from Taliban fighters for supporting US forces.

"This is like a nightmare," the mother of four said. "I'm very scared."

Read the full story:

Afghans in America are desperately trying to get their families to safety
50 min ago

US carriers can now operate Kabul evacuation flights with approval from Defense Department

From CNN's Pete Muntean

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now permitting overflights of Afghanistan on a case-by-case basis, and is telling US air carriers that they can conduct relief flights to Kabul if they get permission to land from the Defense Department.

“Due to a lack of high altitude air traffic control services, US operators and pilots must receive authorization from the FAA to overfly Afghanistan," said the FAA in a statement on Wednesday. "Any US or foreign operator flying into Hamid Karzai International Airport must obtain prior permission from the U.S. Department of Defense."

During a briefing with reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley also said landings into the civilian side of the Kabul airport currently have to be conducted under visual flight rules and at the crew’s on risk because of the lack of air traffic control.

On Sunday, United Airlines, Emirates, and FlyDubai announced changes to flights in and around Afghanistan.  

“Due to the dynamic nature of the situation we have begun routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace. We will continue to work closely with the FAA and IATA to evaluate the situation and determine how we continue service to markets impacted,” United Airlines media spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

26 min ago

How the Taliban's leadership in Afghanistan has unfolded so far 

From CNN's Rob Picheta and Saleem Mehsud

Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul on Wednesday, Aug. 18. 
Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul on Wednesday, Aug. 18.  (Rahmat Gul/AP)

The Taliban's stunningly swift takeover of Afghanistan has caused dread across much of the nation, as Afghans anxiously readjust to life under a militant group that repressed millions when last in power.

Under the Taliban's rule between 1996 and 2001, brutal floggings, amputations and public executions were common. Women were largely confined to their homes, and the death penalty was in place for offenses including female adultery, homosexuality and the rejection of Islam.

With the glare of the media again on Kabul, and Western forces staging a hasty retreat, the world is anxiously waiting to discover whether the new Taliban era will see a return to those days.

The militants have so far sought to present an image of themselves as more progressive, inclusive and restrained than the group that terrorized communities two decades ago --claiming that they will not seek retribution against their political enemies, and that women will play an important role in society and have access to education.

The group's co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Afghanistan Tuesday for the first time since he played a key role the last Taliban government -- a sign that the influence of the Taliban's old guard has not diminished.

And their early actions have dashed many Afghans' hopes that the Taliban might have changed in the intervening decades.

The group's fighters clashed with activists during the first major protest against their new regime on Wednesday, three witnesses told CNN, firing guns into a crowd and beating demonstrators in the city of Jalalabad.

Women have already disappeared from the streets of Kabul, fearing the new reality of life under Taliban control; husbands and fathers have been purchasing burqas in the fear that their female relatives will be safe only if they cover up.

Attacks on women across the country in recent weeks, as the Taliban regained the ascendency in Afghanistan's provinces, have provided a chilling preview of what may be in store for millions.

Read more about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan here.

27 min ago

US Treasury Department taking steps to prevent the Taliban from accessing about $450 million in funds

From CNN's Matt Egan

The Biden administration is moving to prevent the Taliban from accessing about $450 million in funds due to arrive next month from the International Monetary Fund.

The Treasury Department is taking steps to prevent the Taliban from accessing the IMF funds, a Treasury official told CNN on Wednesday.

In a Tuesday letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, 17 GOP lawmakers called it "extremely concerning" that the IMF is scheduled to allocate funds to Afghanistan next week. They note this would "provide nearly half a billion dollars in unconditional liquidity to a regime with a history of supporting terrorist actions against the United States and her allies."

The GOP lawmakers, which include Rep. French Hill of Arkansas, requested an update from Yellen by 5 p.m., ET on Thursday.

The Treasury secretary cannot unilaterally act here. It's a matter for the 190 IMF member countries, including Russia, China and Iran.

The controversy surrounds a previously-scheduled allocation of the IMF's own currency, known as Special Drawing Rights. SDRs can be exchanged for US dollars, euros, yen, Chinese yuan and sterling. The value of an SDR is set each day, based on a basket of currencies.

Read more about the funds here.

55 min ago

Here's how you can help Afghan refugees

From CNN's Amy Chillag

The refugee crisis in Afghanistan is growing as the Taliban take over the country.

Since the start of this year, 550,000 Afghans were forced to flee their homes due to internal fighting, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Now, tens of thousands more are trying to leave the country as many Afghans, especially women and children, fear a resumption of Islamic fundamentalism under the Taliban.

Others, including interpreters who helped the US Military fight the Taliban, fear retribution. Afghan journalists who have been covering the war are also at particularly high risk. You can help these refugees through non-profits providing protection, shelter, water and health care both in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

CNN's Impact Your World has compiled a list of vetted organizations accepting donations. Click here to contribute.