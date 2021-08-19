US carriers can now operate Kabul evacuation flights with approval from Defense Department

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now permitting overflights of Afghanistan on a case-by-case basis, and is telling US air carriers that they can conduct relief flights to Kabul if they get permission to land from the Defense Department.
“Due to a lack of high altitude air traffic control services, US operators and pilots must receive authorization from the FAA to overfly Afghanistan," said the FAA in a statement on Wednesday. "Any US or foreign operator flying into Hamid Karzai International Airport must obtain prior permission from the U.S. Department of Defense."
During a briefing with reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley also said landings into the civilian side of the Kabul airport currently have to be conducted under visual flight rules and at the crew’s on risk because of the lack of air traffic control.
On Sunday, United Airlines, Emirates, and FlyDubai announced changes to flights in and around Afghanistan.
“Due to the dynamic nature of the situation we have begun routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace. We will continue to work closely with the FAA and IATA to evaluate the situation and determine how we continue service to markets impacted,” United Airlines media spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.