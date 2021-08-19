US carriers can now operate Kabul evacuation flights with approval from Defense Department

Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul on Wednesday, Aug. 18. (Rahmat Gul/AP)

The Taliban's stunningly swift takeover of Afghanistan has caused dread across much of the nation, as Afghans anxiously readjust to life under a militant group that repressed millions when last in power.

Under the Taliban's rule between 1996 and 2001, brutal floggings, amputations and public executions were common. Women were largely confined to their homes, and the death penalty was in place for offenses including female adultery, homosexuality and the rejection of Islam.

With the glare of the media again on Kabul, and Western forces staging a hasty retreat, the world is anxiously waiting to discover whether the new Taliban era will see a return to those days.

The militants have so far sought to present an image of themselves as more progressive, inclusive and restrained than the group that terrorized communities two decades ago --claiming that they will not seek retribution against their political enemies, and that women will play an important role in society and have access to education.

The group's co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Afghanistan Tuesday for the first time since he played a key role the last Taliban government -- a sign that the influence of the Taliban's old guard has not diminished.

And their early actions have dashed many Afghans' hopes that the Taliban might have changed in the intervening decades.

The group's fighters clashed with activists during the first major protest against their new regime on Wednesday, three witnesses told CNN, firing guns into a crowd and beating demonstrators in the city of Jalalabad.

Women have already disappeared from the streets of Kabul, fearing the new reality of life under Taliban control; husbands and fathers have been purchasing burqas in the fear that their female relatives will be safe only if they cover up.

Attacks on women across the country in recent weeks, as the Taliban regained the ascendency in Afghanistan's provinces, have provided a chilling preview of what may be in store for millions.

