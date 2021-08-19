Biden says troop withdrawal from Afghanistan couldn't have been handled better and says chaos was inevitable

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House on August 18, in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

US President Biden was asked if it was a failure of intelligence, planning, execution or judgment that led to the situation in Afghanistan.

"I don't think it was a failure," the President told ABC's George Stephanopolous.

"When you had the government of Afghanistan, the leader of that government getting into a plane and taking off and going to another country. When you saw the significant collapse of the Afghan troops we had trained, that was — you know I'm not — that's what happened. That's simply what happened," he said.

Asked if he thought the withdrawal could have been handled better, Biden said: "No."

The President said he thought chaos in the country was inevitable after US troops departed.

"(T)he idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens," he said Wednesday.

But in public statements since the troop drawdown was first announced in April, Biden repeatedly relayed to the American people that the withdrawal would proceed safely and in an orderly fashion.

In April, he said the drawdown would be done "responsibly, deliberately, and safely."

And in July, Biden used a question-and-answer session in the White House to downplay the prospect the Afghan government could collapse and the Taliban could take over, saying that outcome was not inevitable. He indicated that the "drawdown is proceeding in a secure and orderly way, prioritizing the safety of our troops as they depart." And he also insisted there would be "no circumstance" in which American personnel were evacuated from the roof of their embassy, rejecting any comparison to the fall of Saigon.

Asked during the ABC News interview if chaos was "always priced into the decision," Biden initially responded yes, but then added that exactly what happened was not part of his calculation.

"One of the things we didn't know is what the Taliban would do, in terms of trying to keep people from getting out. What they would do. What are they doing now? They're cooperating, letting American citizens get out, American personnel get out, embassies get out, etc., but they're having — we're having some more difficulty having those who helped us when we were in there," Biden said.

The President was also asked if the intelligence was wrong or if he downplayed it when he called a takeover unlikely.

"There was no consensus if you go back and look at intelligence reports," the President responded. "They said that it's more likely to be some time by the end of the year."