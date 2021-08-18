After the United States decided to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan, it was "politically impossible for European allies to continue," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN.
"It was actually politically impossible for European allies to continue in Afghanistan given the fact that United States has decided to end its military mission. We went in together and we adjust our presence together, and now we leave together," he said Wednesday.
The US decision "created the conditions" for NATO's decision, he said.
"If we stayed, they would start to attack us and we would have been enforced to engage more in combat with Taliban again," he added.
While the US decision to withdraw has received criticism from around the world Stoltenberg said the NATO members must stand together.
"It is in our national security interest to work together, especially in light of shifting global balance of power with the likes of China and more assertive Russia," he said.
As Afghans try to flee the country amid the crisis, countries and organizations, including NATO, have been working to evacuate people from Afghanistan.
In the process, NATO has told the Taliban "that we expect them to provide safe passage to enable people to get to the airport," Stoltenberg said.
"There are around 800 civilian NATO personnel at the airport providing critical services such as air traffic control, communications, and other essential services to make sure that the airport can function," he told CNN, adding that NATO diplomats and other tactical contacts on the ground are working hard to help people get to the airport.