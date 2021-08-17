India to introduce emergency visa system to fast-track applications from Afghanistan

India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it will introduce a new emergency e-visa to fast-track visa applications for people coming from Afghanistan.

“MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India,” read a tweet posted by the account of the MHA spokesperson on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said the situation in Afghanistan was being monitored “on a constant basis at high levels.”

“We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan," the ministry's statement read. "There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people to people endeavours. We will stand by them."

Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar tweeted late Monday reiterating India’s support for Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh communities. “We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention,” the tweet read.

Commercial flights to and from Kabul to the Indian capital New Delhi were suspended on Monday after Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority closed airspace.

India to close embassy and evacuate staff from Afghanistan

India will close its embassy in Kabul and relocate its Ambassador and staff back to India “immediately,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

“In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately,” read a statement tweeted out by MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said the situation in Kabul had “deteriorated significantly in the last few days” and “changing rapidly even as we speak.”

Developments in Afghanistan are being monitored “on a constant basis at high levels," the statement added.

The MEA has also set up a “Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests” and tweeted contact details alongside the statement.

“Given the Kabul situation, important we have accurate information about Indians there. Urge that this be provided by all concerned to the MEA Special Afghanistan Cell…” India’s Minister for External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, tweeted on Monday night.