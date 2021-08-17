US has resumed air operations and flown hundreds of people in and out of Kabul, Pentagon says

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby speaks during a press briefing on August 16. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

After the chaos and disruptions at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday, US air operations have resumed on Tuesday, however, the military is still working to ensure that the security is sustainable, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

Over the last 24 hours, the United States has flown in about 1,000 troops into Afghanistan, bringing the total number of troops to 3,500, he told CNN.

At the same time, 700 to 800 individuals have been flown out of Afghanistan, which includes roughly 150 Americans, Kirby said Tuesday.

Once all the troops are in, military crafts could keep flying in and out of the country, he explained.

"Just on the military craft alone, we believe we can get between 5 and 9,000 people out per day. Of course, some of that's weather dependent, obviously security dependent," he said. "That's just the military side. We want the civilian side of the airport to remain open as well, so commercial flights can and are able to get themselves in and out."

Now that the air operations have resumed, Americans present in the country can begin to move to the airport to get a flight out, Kirby said.

The Pentagon press secretary was not able to give specific numbers for how many Americans may be present in the country, looking for a flight out, or how many Afghans may be eligible for withdrawal.

However, he emphasized that the US is committed to the Afghan applicants and their families. "We know we have an obligation to them," he said.

The military's focus will remain on the airport, and Kirby said he would not want to "set the expectation that we are equipped and able to go out into the countryside and physically move people into Kabul."