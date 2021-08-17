World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on Afghanistan

By Aditi Sangal, Kara Fox, Joshua Berlinger, Brad Lendon, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:47 a.m. ET, August 17, 2021
28 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 21 min ago

US has resumed air operations and flown hundreds of people in and out of Kabul, Pentagon says

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby speaks during a press briefing on August 16.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby speaks during a press briefing on August 16.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

After the chaos and disruptions at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday, US air operations have resumed on Tuesday, however, the military is still working to ensure that the security is sustainable, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

Over the last 24 hours, the United States has flown in about 1,000 troops into Afghanistan, bringing the total number of troops to 3,500, he told CNN.

At the same time, 700 to 800 individuals have been flown out of Afghanistan, which includes roughly 150 Americans, Kirby said Tuesday.

Once all the troops are in, military crafts could keep flying in and out of the country, he explained.

"Just on the military craft alone, we believe we can get between 5 and 9,000 people out per day. Of course, some of that's weather dependent, obviously security dependent," he said. "That's just the military side. We want the civilian side of the airport to remain open as well, so commercial flights can and are able to get themselves in and out."

Now that the air operations have resumed, Americans present in the country can begin to move to the airport to get a flight out, Kirby said.

The Pentagon press secretary was not able to give specific numbers for how many Americans may be present in the country, looking for a flight out, or how many Afghans may be eligible for withdrawal.

However, he emphasized that the US is committed to the Afghan applicants and their families. "We know we have an obligation to them," he said.

The military's focus will remain on the airport, and Kirby said he would not want to "set the expectation that we are equipped and able to go out into the countryside and physically move people into Kabul."

1 hr 40 min ago

Some Afghan women journalists are reporting from the streets of Kabul while others flee for their safety

Afghan news network TOLO news has applauded the work of women journalists who are continuing to report under Taliban-rule.

Saad Mohseni, Director of Moby Media Group, TOLO's parent company, posted images of some of their journalists in action in a message on Twitter Tuesday, with the caption: “Our brave female journalists out and about in Kabul this morning."

Earlier Tuesday, a female TOLO journalist, Beheshta Arghand, interviewed senior Taliban representative Abdul Haq Hammad on air – an interview that would have been unimaginable when the militant group last ruled Afghanistan two decades ago. Then, women were barred from public life and were only allowed outside when fully covered in a burqa, and escorted by a male chaperone.

The Taliban says it has changed, promising that women will retain certain rights under their renewed leadership. But many fear a return to the dark days, with some female journalists having already left the country in the wake of the Taliban’s resurgence.

On Monday, CNN’s Clarissa Ward in Kabul reported that Afghan journalists are "absolutely petrified, particularly women journalists.” They know that they are “big targets because they have been so outspoken against the Taliban in the past,” she said.

Ward spoke with Taliban fighters on Monday who told her that female journalists would still be able to practice their profession as long as they adhered to their rules. Female journalists, he said, will be expected to wear the niqab, and should not engage with men outside of their family.

Fear running high: On Sunday the homes of two unidentified female journalists were visited by Taliban fighters, a contact of the women told CNN Monday, adding that both women were severely shaken psychologically.

Several female journalists are said to have received threatening calls from the Taliban, with the calls increasing over recent days, the source added. One prominent female journalist in Kabul said she had received a threatening call from the Taliban, telling her they “will come soon.”

An April Human Rights Watch report found that Taliban forces have deliberately targeted journalists and other media workers, including women journalists, especially those who appear on television and radio.

“Female reporters may be targeted not only for issues they cover but also for challenging perceived social norms prohibiting women from being in a public role and working outside the home,” the report said, adding that a "recent wave of violent attacks has driven several prominent women journalists to give up their profession or leave Afghanistan altogether."

2 hr 4 min ago

Facebook reiterates ban on Taliban content on its platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram

From CNN’s Diksha Madhok in Hong Kong

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 16.
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 16. (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Facebook has reiterated its ban on accounts praising, supporting or representing the Taliban.

In a statement Tuesday, Facebook underscored its Dangerous Organizations policies, which block accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban.

“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law, and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies,” Facebook stated.

The ban also covers Facebook’s WhatsApp and Instagram platforms.

The company said it employs a “dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers, and have knowledge of local context.” This team is tasked with removing contravening material.

“Regardless of who holds power, we will take the appropriate action against accounts and content that breaks our rules,” Facebook stated. 

The Taliban have not been officially designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the US. However, the group was placed on a US Treasury Department list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists and a Specially Designated Nationals list.

2 hr 58 min ago

Here’s what’s happening at Kabul airport today

In this photo from Stefano Pontecorvo, the NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan, airplanes are seen at the Kabul International Airport on August 17.
In this photo from Stefano Pontecorvo, the NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan, airplanes are seen at the Kabul International Airport on August 17. (Courtesy Stefano Pontecorvo)

Chaos unfolded at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport yesterday, with scores of people rushing the runway in an attempt to flee the country.

Here's how things currently stand.

Who controls what: The Taliban controls access roads to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, meaning that anyone wishing to gain entry to the airport’s main gates will have to pass their checks. Taliban forces are continuing to try to control crowds trying to enter.

The US still controls the military side of the airport, which was fenced off yesterday afternoon with a layer of razor wire, guarded by US military personnel after scenes of pandemonium ensued. 

On Monday afternoon, crowds of people ran onto the tarmac in desperation, including some who climbed onto US military aircraft as it was preparing to take off. 

US forces at Kabul airport killed 2 armed men on Monday after they fired on US troops, one witness told CNN. The witness also said a third fighter was injured in the confrontation.

Commercial flights aren't operating: Commercial flights were canceled out the airport on Monday, and remain so. Evacuation flights organized by foreign governments however are still taking off.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he knows that there are “concerns about why we did not begin evacuating Afghan civilians sooner.”

“Part of the answer is some of the Afghans did not want to leave earlier, still hopeful for their country. And part of it because the Afghan government and its supporters discouraged us from organizing a mass exodus to avoid triggering, as they said, a crisis of confidence,” he said.

Biden added that US troops will continue to undertake their mission and that the Taliban will be met with “devastating force if necessary," if they seek to disrupt it.

On Tuesday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the UK had sent in 600 extra personnel to assist with stability on the ground, especially around the evacuation efforts. He added that over the next 24 hours, 350 British and Afghan nationals who worked for the UK are expected to be evacuated from Afghanistan. 

Meanwhile, the German military has come under criticism for only rescuing seven people from Kabul on its first evacuation flight from Afghanistan. A German army spokesperson said that there were not any more people around to evacuate when they landed, given that they had arrived at night and that the US was already in control of the airport.

Disruption at the airport is delaying vital health supplies: WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević said on Tuesday that Afghanistan's health system has already been facing shortages of essential medical supplies and equipment in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The current situation at the airport is compounding that crisis, he said, with the disruption delaying urgently needed health supplies, including Covid-19 and polio vaccines.

3 hr 8 min ago

Kabul airport disruption delaying vital health supplies, WHO spokesperson

From Nina Avramova in London

Chaos and disruption at the Kabul airport is "delaying urgently-needed essential health supplies," and impacting the already "fragile health system" of Afghanistan, World Health Organization spokesperson Tarik Jašarević said in a statement.

Afghanistan's health system has been facing shortages of essential medical supplies and equipment in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jašarević pointed out, adding that the vaccination campaign has also been significantly affected due to the fighting.

On Monday, photos and videos showed desperate crowds on the tarmac of Kabul's international airport, seeking a way out of the country.

Crowding at health facilities and internally displaced people's camps will hamper infection prevention measures, increasing the risk of Covid-19 transmission and other disease outbreaks.

Afghanistan is also one of two polio-endemic countries in the world. Any delays and disruptions to the polio vaccine campaign "will directly jeopardize the health of Afghan children," warned Jašarević.

3 hr 34 min ago

UK PM and German Chancellor agree on need for global cooperation on Afghanistan 

From CNN's Luke McGee in London 

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on the need for global cooperation on Afghanistan during a phone call on Tuesday morning.

“They agreed that global cooperation was crucial, both on the urgent need to evacuate foreign nationals and others from Afghanistan, and the longer-term importance of preventing a humanitarian crisis in the country and region," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of the call.

Johnson also stressed that "any future Taliban government in Afghanistan" should agree to the shared international human rights standards held by the international community.

“The Prime Minister outlined his intention to convene G7 leaders for a virtual meeting to discuss this at the earliest opportunity,” the spokesperson added.

3 hr 35 min ago

Turkey continues dialogue with all parties "including Taliban," Turkish state news agency reports

From Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu says his country is maintaining dialogue with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban.

"We continue our dialogue with all parties, including Taliban,” he said on Tuesday, in a joint press conference with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi in Amman, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported.

“We would like to say that we have welcomed the messages given by the Taliban so far. We will continue to support Afghanistan's economic development, stability, peace and tranquillity,” Çavuşoğlu added.

3 hr 48 min ago

Pakistani Taliban congratulates the Afghan Taliban, calling it a 'victory for the whole Islamic world'

From Zahid Gishkori and CNN's Sophia Safi

The Pakistani Taliban, the TTP, has congratulated the Afghan Taliban on taking control of Afghanistan.

"It is a victory for the whole Islamic world," the official statement issued by the TTP and released to CNN, read.

In the statement, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani reiterated the group's "allegiance to the Afghan Taliban leadership," and pledged to "support and strengthen the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan."

The Pakistani Taliban’s main leadership has long operated out of Afghanistan and has been behind some of the worst terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

In a statement released by Pakistan’s national security committee on Monday night, a request was made that “Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organization/group against any country.”

"We would not hesitate to sacrifice at any level as we consider it our religious responsibility," the statement said.

4 hr 3 min ago

UN Human Rights official urges Taliban to honor education and work promises to women and girls

From CNN's Sarah Dean in London

The Taliban must honor its promise to allow women to work and girls to go to school, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Rupert Colville urged in a statement Tuesday. 

"Such promises will need to be honored, and for the time being — again understandably, given past history — these declarations have been greeted with some skepticism," he said, adding that whether or not the promises are "honored or broken will be closely scrutinized."

"The fear instilled in a significant proportion of the population is profound, and – given past history – thoroughly understandable," Colville said.

The "desperate scenes" at Kabul airport on Monday, which saw crowds of people scrambling to get on evacuation flights, "underlined the gravity of the situation" after the Taliban seized all the major population centers in Afghanistan, Colville said.

He added:

"We call on the international community to extend all possible support to those who may be at imminent risk, and we call on the Taliban to demonstrate through their actions, not just their words, that the fears for the safety of so many people from so many different walks of life are addressed."