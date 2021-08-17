World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on Afghanistan

By Aditi Sangal, Kara Fox, Joshua Berlinger, Brad Lendon, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 12:13 p.m. ET, August 17, 2021
42 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 37 min ago

US general: We have had "no hostile interactions" with the Taliban and remain vigilant

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, vice director for logistics of the Joint Staff, said that US troops have not had "hostile interactions" with the Taliban during their departure operations.

"We have had no hostile interactions, no attack and no threat by the Taliban. We remain vigilant. We also have not experienced any additional security incidents at [Hamid Karzai International Airport airport]. We retain the security at HKIA that enables the safe, orderly evacuation of Americans and Afghans," Taylor said during a Pentagon press briefing.

"I want to reinforce that we are focused on the present mission. To facilitate the safe evacuation of US citizens, SIV's and Afghans at risk, to get them out of Afghanistan as quickly and as safely as possible. That mission has not changed," he continued.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby reiterated Taylor's comments later in the briefing, saying the US mission is "about the airport" and there has been " no hostile interactions with the Taliban on either our people or our operations."

Some more context: Violence erupted at the Kabul airport as US forces shot and killed two armed men who fired on them Monday, the Pentagon said, as the US resumed temporarily suspended operations at the airfield after clearing crowds off the runways.

Kirby said yesterday "there is no indication" that the two men killed by US troops were Taliban and added that while the mission at the airport is "not offensive," US forces "have the inherent right of self-defense."

CNN's Barbara Starr, Jason Hoffman and Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting. 

1 hr 50 min ago

US secretary of state tells workforce that top priority is to evacuate State Department team and Americans 

From Kylie Atwood

Secretary of State Tony Blinken addressed how “wrenching” it is for US diplomats to watch what is unfolding in Afghanistan and assured them that the administration’s top priority is safely getting out the State Department team and Americans as well as doing everything possible to help Afghan partners, in a department-wide memo on Monday. 

“I want you to know that the President’s top priority is the safety of our team in Afghanistan and that of other American citizens. It’s mine, too. And we have the strongest, most capable military in the world by our side in that effort,” Blinken wrote to the State Department workforce. “We’re also committed to doing everything we can to help Afghan partners who have worked with us over the last twenty years. We have a duty to take care of the people who have taken care of us, in Afghanistan and around the world.”

Blinken lauded the work US diplomats have done in the country, despite the fact that their efforts may all be eroded as the Taliban take over control of the country.

“In that time, you did what American diplomats everywhere do: you carried out the mission and worked to advance our interests and values, all while building lasting relationships with the country and its people,” Blinken said.

He specifically thanked the US diplomats who remain in Afghanistan.

“Nobody is working harder on this than our team in Kabul. Under tremendous pressure, they’ve performed with professionalism, courage, and grace. We’ve asked so much of them, and they’ve consistently exceeded it,” he said. 

But US diplomats have grown increasingly frustrated by how the Biden administration handled the US withdrawal from the country. 

"Home. Angry," said one who just returned from Afghanistan.

Two other US diplomats who served in Afghanistan said the chaos could have been averted, or at least mitigated, if action had been taken sooner to get people out. While the Biden National Security Council has a lot of meetings, the diplomats said, it doesn't make many rapid decisions – and in this situation, they believe, valuable time was lost. 

Blinken said that even as the situation in Afghanistan unfolds, US diplomats are busy at work globally, and he thanked them for how they continue to carry out their work. 

1 hr 38 min ago

This is where US military operations in Kabul stand right now, according to the Pentagon

US Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, vice director for logistics of the Joint Staffs, provided an update on the US military operations in Afghanistan right now.

Taylor said yesterday the US military footprint in Afghanistan "started at about roughly 2,500." By the end of today, there will be more than 4,000 troops on the ground in Kabul, he said.

He said the Hamid Karzai International Airport airport (HKIA) in Kabul remains "secure."

"It is currently open for military flight operations as well as limited commercial flight operations," he added.

Taylor said that throughout the night nine C-17 aircraft arrived in Kabul delivering equipment and approximately 1,000 troops. He said that flights out of Kabul "lifted approximately 700 to 800 passengers and we can confirm 165 of these passengers are American citizens, the rest are a mix of SIV [Special Immigrant Visa] applicants and third-country nationals." 

"Right now, we're looking at one aircraft per hour in and out of HKIA. It looks like 5,000 to 9,000 passengers departing per day," Taylor said.

He added that the US military has had "no hostile interactions" with the Taliban.

2 hr ago

India evacuates diplomatic staff from Afghanistan and says visa services will continue electronically

From CNN's Vedika Sud and Swati Gupta 

The Indian government announced Tuesday that it had evacuated its entire diplomatic staff from Afghanistan. 

“In view of the prevailing situation in Kabul, it was decided that our Embassy personnel would be immediately moved to India. This movement has been completed in two phases and the Ambassador and all other India-based personnel have reached New Delhi this afternoon,” read the news release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. 

In a military-operated C-17, the last group of Indians arrived earlier today. The Indian embassy will continue its e-Emergency visa operations for Afghan nationals who are interested in leaving the country for India. 

“We understand that a number of Indians are stranded in that country, some of whom are employed by third country organizations. Our immediate priority is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently in Afghanistan,” the release said. 

Commercial operations into Kabul were stalled Monday and the rest of the evacuations were expected to resume once the Kabul airport is open, according to the ministry.

2 hr 10 min ago

NATO suspends all support to Afghan government: "There is no Afghan government for NATO to support"

From CNN's Nina Avramova

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press briefing Tuesday that the body is no longer providing support to the now collapsed Afghan government following the Taliban's takeover of the country.

“We have, of course, suspended all support — financial and other kinds of support — to the Afghan government because there is no Afghan government for NATO to support,” Stoltenberg said.

“No money is transferred no support is provided to Kabul after the collapse of the government,” added Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg was answering a question about NATO’s funding of the Afghan national army.

 

2 hr 38 min ago

Germany stops development aid to Afghanistan

From CNN's Claudio Otto and Amy Cassidy

Germany has stopped development aid to Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday. 

Speaking alongside Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas at a news conference in Berlin, Merkel also confirmed the second Bundeswehr (German armed forces) aircraft has arrived in Kabul to evacuate more people. 

The German military came under criticism earlier on Tuesday after the first flight carried only seven people out of Afghanistan, including five German nationals, one EU national and one Afghan, according to a German military spokesman.

Merkel pointed out Germany and Estonia are working closely with the EU and Nato.

"Germany still wants to help very many people who have helped us,” she said.

“And of course we see with concern that things that have been achieved in Afghanistan, when we think of girls, women, education, development, that all this can now be turned back because the Taliban have taken power. That's why it's very important for us to do everything we can to get as many people out of the country as possible.”

 

2 hr 28 min ago

Former Afghan vice president calls on countrymen to "join the resistance"

From CNN's Vasco Cotovio

Amrullah Saleh speaks at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 4, 2021.
Amrullah Saleh speaks at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 4, 2021. Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

The first vice president of Afghanistan’s now toppled government has called on his countrymen to “join the resistance” and show that the country is not like Vietnam.

���We Afghans must prove that Afghanistan isn’t Vietnam and the Taliban aren’t even remotely like Vietcong,” Amrullah Saleh wrote on twitter. “Unlike US/NATO we haven’t lost spirit and see enormous opportunities ahead.”

“Join the resistance!,” he concluded.

Saleh also said it was “futile to argue with the President of the United States on Afghanistan now.”

“Let him digest it,” he added. 

Some more context: Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan's Presidential Palace hours after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday, a milestone in the insurgent group's assumption of control over capital city Kabul.

The Taliban had been in talks with Afghanistan's government over who would rule the nation, following the militant group's strikingly rapid advance across the country, in which it seized power over dozens of key cities, often with little to no resistance. But those talks are likely to have been upended by the sudden departure of President Ghani.

CNN's Clarissa Ward, Tim Lister, Angela Dewan and Saleem Mehsud contributed reporting to this post. 

2 hr 48 min ago

UNHCR releases non-return advisory for Afghanistan in the wake of rapid security deterioration

From CNN's Celine Alkhaldi

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) released a non-return advisory for Afghanistan on Monday, calling for “a bar on forced returns of Afghan nationals, including asylum seekers who have had their claims rejected.”

At a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo called on States to halt forcible returns of Afghan nationals who were previously considered in no need of international protection.

“States have a legal and moral responsibility to allow those fleeing Afghanistan to seek safety, and to not forcibly return refugees,” said Mantoo.  

During the briefing, Mantoo expressed concern for women and girls, as well as those perceived to have a current or past association with the Afghan government, international organizations or with international military forces.

According to UNHCR data:

  • Some 80% of nearly a quarter of a million Afghans forced to flee since the end of May 2021 are women and children.
  • The UNHCR reports that more than 550,000 Afghans have been internally displaced, since the beginning of 2021.
  • Meanwhile, a total of 72,375 Afghan refugees are hosted within Afghanistan, and an overwhelming majority of 2,215,445 refugees are reported to be in Iran and Pakistan.

Afghans have seen more than four decades of displacement, constituting one of the largest protracted refugee situations in the world, with and one of the biggest displacement crises in modern history, according to the UNHCR.

Caroline Van Buren, UNHCR's representative in Afghanistan told CNN’s Robyn Curnow on Sunday that between 20,000 and 30,000 people were leaving the country on a weekly basis.

"We are now seeing a large number of people leaving Afghanistan: flights are full and these people, of course, are people who have travel documents, we are able to get visas, who have residency permits in other countries," she said.

"But now we're also seeing a trend of people who are moving in an irregular way, people who are fleeing for their own safety without travel documents and they are much at risk for exploitation," she continued.

 

2 hr 24 min ago

The Taliban continue to solidify their grip in Afghanistan. Here are key things to know about them. 

From CNN's Julia Hollingswort

Taliban fighters drive around a market in Kabul on August 17.
Taliban fighters drive around a market in Kabul on August 17. (Hoshang Hashimi/AFP/Getty Images)

Just last week, US intelligence analysts had predicted it would likely take several more weeks before Afghanistan's civilian government in Kabul fell to Taliban fighters. In reality, it only took a few short days.

On Sunday, Taliban militants retook Afghanistan's capital, almost two decades after they were driven from Kabul by US troops.

But who are the Taliban? Formed in 1994, the Taliban were made up of former Afghan resistance fighters, known collectively as mujahedeen, who fought the invading Soviet forces in the 1980s. They aimed to impose their interpretation of Islamic law on the country — and remove any foreign influence.

After the Taliban captured Kabul in 1996, the Sunni Islamist organization put in place strict rules. Women had to wear head-to-toe coverings, weren't allowed to study or work and were forbidden from traveling alone. TV, music and non-Islamic holidays were also banned.

That changed after Sept. 11, 2001, when 19 men hijacked four commercial planes in the US, crashing two into the World Trade Center towers, one into the Pentagon, and another, destined for Washington, into a field in Pennsylvania. More than 2,700 people were killed in the attacks.

The attack was orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who operated from inside of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Less than a month after the attack, US and allied forces invaded Afghanistan, aiming to stop the Taliban from providing a safe-haven to al Qaeda — and to stop al Qaeda from using Afghanistan as a base of operations for terrorist activities.

In the two decades since they were ousted from power, the Taliban have been waging an insurgency against the allied forces and the US-backed Afghan government.

What do the Taliban want? The Taliban have tried to present themselves as different from the past — they have claimed to be committed to the peace process, an inclusive government, and willing to maintain some rights for women. However, it remains to be seen if they will follow through and deliver on it.

Taliban spokesman Sohail Shaheen said women would still be allowed to continue their education from primary to higher education – a break from the rules during the Taliban's past rule between 1996 and 2001. Shaheen also said diplomats, journalists and non-profits could continue operating in the country.

"That is our commitment, to provide a secure environment and they can carry out their activities for the people of Afghanistan," he said.

But many observers worry that a return to Taliban rule is a return to the Afghanistan of two decades ago, when women's rights were severely restricted. Antonio Guterres, the United Nations secretary-general, said in a tweet that hundreds of thousands were being forced to flee amid reports of serious human rights violations.

Read more about the group here.