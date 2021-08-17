US general: We have had "no hostile interactions" with the Taliban and remain vigilant

Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, vice director for logistics of the Joint Staff, said that US troops have not had "hostile interactions" with the Taliban during their departure operations.

"We have had no hostile interactions, no attack and no threat by the Taliban. We remain vigilant. We also have not experienced any additional security incidents at [Hamid Karzai International Airport airport]. We retain the security at HKIA that enables the safe, orderly evacuation of Americans and Afghans," Taylor said during a Pentagon press briefing.

"I want to reinforce that we are focused on the present mission. To facilitate the safe evacuation of US citizens, SIV's and Afghans at risk, to get them out of Afghanistan as quickly and as safely as possible. That mission has not changed," he continued.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby reiterated Taylor's comments later in the briefing, saying the US mission is "about the airport" and there has been " no hostile interactions with the Taliban on either our people or our operations."

Some more context: Violence erupted at the Kabul airport as US forces shot and killed two armed men who fired on them Monday, the Pentagon said, as the US resumed temporarily suspended operations at the airfield after clearing crowds off the runways.

Kirby said yesterday "there is no indication" that the two men killed by US troops were Taliban and added that while the mission at the airport is "not offensive," US forces "have the inherent right of self-defense."

CNN's Barbara Starr, Jason Hoffman and Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting.