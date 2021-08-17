Biden has his first known call with a foreign counterpart since the fall of Kabul
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
In his first known call with a foreign counterpart since the fall of Kabul, President Biden has spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to read outs from the White House and Downing Street.
The leaders "discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward," according to the statement from the White House.
The two agreed to have a virtual meeting with G7 leaders next week.
Here's the full White House readout:
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke today regarding developments in Afghanistan. They commended the bravery and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who are working shoulder to shoulder in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens and Afghan nationals who assisted in the war effort. They also discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward, including ways the global community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support for refugees and other vulnerable Afghans. They agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach.
1 hr 42 min ago
US opens investigation into human remains found in wheel well of plane that departed Kabul
From CNN's Oren Liebermann
The US Air Force Office of Special Investigations is opening an investigation into human remains found in the wheel well of a C-17 that took off from Kabul's international airport, the Air Force said in a statement.
The remains were discovered after the plane landed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
"The aircraft is currently impounded to provide time to collect the remains and inspect the aircraft before it is returned to flying status," the statement said.
The crew made the decision to take off because of the deteriorating security situation at the airport after hundreds of Afghans breached the perimeter and surrounded the C-17. Video of Afghans running with the plane went viral, as did video of appearing to show Afghan civilians falling from the side of the plane in mid-air after desperately trying to hold on.
It marks the first time Baradar has set foot in the country for 20 years and comes 11 years after he was arrested in neighboring Pakistan by the country's security forces.
He was a prominent member of the Taliban regime when it was last in power, and his return will fuel concerns that the nature of the new government will mirror that era. Baradar currently heads the group's political committee, and recently met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
After the Taliban captured Kabul in 1996 until 2001, the Sunni Islamist organization put in place strict rules. Women had to wear head-to-toe coverings, weren't allowed to study or work and were forbidden from traveling alone. TV, music and non-Islamic holidays were also banned.
Through televised briefings, statements and press conferences, Taliban officials made assurances on Tuesday that retribution was not on the cards.
The group's deputy leader Maulvi Mohammad Yaqub told fighters not to "enter into homes of people or confiscate their cars," in an audio message distributed widely through Taliban channels.
But those promises have been met with skepticism by the international community, and instances of intimidation have already begun.
CNN's Julia Hollingsworth, Rob Picheta, Celine Alkhaldi, Nada Bashir and Nina Avramova contributed to this post.
2 hr 36 min ago
Spain extends offer to EU to temporarily host some evacuated Afghan nationals
From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza and Nada Bashir
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has expressed his government’s intention to temporarily host evacuated Afghan nationals who have worked for the European Union.
“Spain offers the high representative of the EU Josep Borrell to temporarily host Afghans who have worked for the European Union, before they are distributed among the member states,” Sánchez tweeted Tuesday.
The Prime Minister’s remarks come after a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.
In an earlier statement, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Member States would make “every possible effort” to ensure the security of all Afghan nationals who have worked with the EU, including offering them shelter within Europe.
2 hr 33 min ago
Former US ambassador to Afghanistan will head to Kabul to lead logistics and consular efforts
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Christian Sierra
The State Department is dispatching career diplomat John Bass – who formerly served as US Ambassador to Afghanistan – to Kabul “to lead logistics coordination and consular efforts,” spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday.
The current top envoy in Afghanistan, Ross Wilson, will remain as well and “will continue to lead our diplomatic engagement.”
“The Department of State is working around the clock to facilitate the swift, safe evacuation of American citizens, special immigrant visa holders and other vulnerable Afghans. We remain committed to accelerating flights for SIVs and other vulnerable Afghans as quickly as possible,” Price said.
Price noted that State Department “staff on the ground is communicating with American citizens in Kabul who are not at the airport with instructions on when and how to get there.”
“We have communicated to the first tranche of American citizens who have requested evacuation assistance,” he said.
“All remaining embassy staff will be assisting departures from Afghanistan and the department is surging resources and consular affairs personnel to augment the relocation of American citizens and Afghan special immigrants, special immigrants and elsewhere, adding personnel to assist with P1, P2 adjudication processing,” he said. “We successfully relocated many of our locally employed staff and are in direct contact with the remainder to determine who is interested in relocation and the process for doing so.”
2 hr 41 min ago
Top US general met with Taliban senior leaders in Doha Sunday ahead of Kabul airport visit today
From CNN's Ellie Kaufman
Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, visited Hamid Karzai International Airport on Tuesday, according to a release from US Central Command.
Ahead of his visit today, the US general met with Taliban senior leaders in Doha Sunday and cautioned the leaders “against interference in our evacuation, and made it clear to them that any attack would be met with overwhelming force in the defense of our forces,” the release said.
McKenzie engaged with “US military leaders on the ground” at HKIA today, the release said.
“I saw firsthand our defensive lay down and the work our forces are doing to efficiently operate the airfield while ensuring the safe movement of civilians and diplomats who are leaving Kabul,” McKenzie said in the release.
McKenzie said US military air traffic controllers and “ground handlers are rapidly scaling up operations to ensure the smooth flow of military reinforcements to the airport and the evacuation of US and partner civilians in coordination” with the State Department, the release said.
The airfield is currently secure and “open to civilian air traffic,” the release said.
US Central Command oversees US military operations in the Middle East.
1 hr 54 min ago
Former Trump defense secretary: Biden owns "mess" in Afghanistan
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Former Trump defense secretary Mark Esper said that President Biden "owns" the situation unfolding in Afghanistan during an exclusive interview with CNN's chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour.
"Of course there were more options between the two binary choices presented by the President. Just better planning and extending the timeline and taking a more thoughtful approach and not relying on simple assumptions, would have prevented this disastrous outcome that we're seeing unfolding... before us right now. It's a humanitarian crisis that I fear will grow worse in the coming days and weeks," Esper said.
Esper told Amanpour that the Afghan people deserved better leadership over the past 20 years and "to put this all on" Afghan forces is "shifting the blame".
"We saw them fight with the United States and allied support," he said.
"The fact is President Biden owns this. He owns the mess that's been created over the past couple weeks and should own up to it and really at this point, we have to remedy the situation," Esper added.
Amanpour pressed Esper on the negotiations the Trump administration started with the Taliban in 2020 and how that impacted the current situation on the ground: "This was started under your administration, the President you served. Can you take us into the conversations that were underway that even imagined that this would result in anything other than what we have seen today?"
Esper said that he ultimately agreed with the overall policy of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, but added, "Just because negotiations began under the Trump administration does not ignore the fact that, again, President Biden owns this situation, implementation of his withdrawal that we now see unfolding before us."
Esper continued, "That said, the Trump administration signed an agreement with the Taliban in February of 2020. It was a political agreement. It was based on a premise that I, and many others inside and outside the government, shared and that was that the only way forward was going to be a political agreement. Not a military solution imposed by the United States and the Afghan government. But a political solution and the Taliban signed up to that."
That agreement included US troop reductions and the Taliban agreeing to make sure Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for terrorists. "I was very clear at the time that this agreement had to be conditions based. That both sides need to meet their ends of the agreement," Esper said.
"I thought, that despite it not being a perfect deal, or great deal, it was a good enough deal," he noted.
Esper said that he believed Trump's continued efforts to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan "undermined the agreement" and that is why he objected to Trump's push to pull troops by Christmas 2020. Esper said he believed that US forces should not go below 4,500 troops until conditions were met by the Taliban.
"That said, President Biden coming into office, he was not necessarily bound to continue the Trump plan. He was not necessarily bound to implement the political agreement. He could have taken.... a different path. He could have tried to go back to the table with the Taliban and renegotiate," Esper said.
2 hr 49 min ago
White House pushes back against criticism from Democrats on Afghanistan
From CNN's DJ Judd
White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against criticism from members of President Biden’s own party on the rapid deterioration of security in Afghanistan, telling CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Tuesday that she would “note and reiterate to anyone who's a critic that any President has to make difficult choices as commander in chief.”
“It does not mean there aren't going to be impacts that are gut-wrenching, that are heart-wrenching, that we're all watching transpire over the last couple of days, but these are the difficult choices you have to make as commander in chief, and that's the choice he made,” Psaki added.
Psaki told Collins that the Biden administration, “did assess early on, when the President asked for a clear-eyed assessment that there would be impacts, and there would be consequences of making the choice he made,” but acknowledged, as President Biden did during remarks from the East Room Monday, “that this is happened more rapidly than we anticipated here, than anyone anticipated — I think that accounts for members of Congress and people who are on the ground in Afghanistan.”
Pressed in a follow up, Psaki told Collings that the President still has faith in his national security team, with whom he “works in lockstep.”
3 hr 25 min ago
Germany evacuates more than 100 people from Afghanistan on second military flight out of Kabul
From CNN’s Claudio Otto in Berlin and Amy Cassidy
A second German armed forces aircraft carrying 125 people left Kabul for Uzbekistan on Tuesday, with two further flights scheduled for later in the day, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas confirmed in a news conference in Berlin.
"Our evacuation operation, with the support of the Bundeswehr (German armed forces), is now in full swing…a second evacuation flight took off from Kabul about an hour ago and has brought 125 German citizens, Afghans and nationals of other countries to safety,” Maas said.
“One hundred more Germans are already in the military-secured area of the airport. The airlift will first lead to Tashkent in Uzbekistan and in the next step to Germany with special Lufthansa flights,” he added.
The German foreign minister said some Afghan workers had faced difficulties passing through Taliban security checkpoints to reach Kabul airport for evacuations flights, but noted that the situation on the ground “has stabilized.”
“With the Bundeswehr soldiers who are on the ground, we have organized a lock together with the United States, a gate at the airport, where the persons concerned can come, be received there and from there be taken to the secured area of the airport,” Maas said.
“The situation is much more dangerous because there is no promise of being let through at the relevant Taliban checkpoints,” he added.
Speaking in a later news conference, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer confirmed that the German military will operate three evacuation flights a day from Kabul, noting that a further 180 people are still waiting at the airport to be evacuated Tuesday evening.
The defense minister added that Germany’s ambassador to Afghanistan will travel to Doha to begin talks with the Taliban to secure the safe passage of Afghan workers via the German evacuation program.