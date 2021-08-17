The US military evacuated about 1,100 people on Tuesday from Afghanistan
From CNN's DJ Judd
The United States military evacuated evacuated approximately 1,100 US citizens, permanent residents and their families on 13 flights from Afghanistan on Tuesday, a White House official said.
Twelve of those flights were C-17 sorties and one was a C-130.
To date, more than 3,200 people have been evacuated and nearly 2,000 Afghan special immigrants have been relocated to the United States.
The White House expects those daily numbers to escalate.
1 hr 20 min ago
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has clarified comments on evacuating all Americans from Afghanistan
From CNN's DJ Jud
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan clarified remarks during today’s briefing on if the United States intended to keep troops in Afghanistan until all American citizens and Afghan allies were safely evacuated, writing, “When I was asked about whether we’re going to get all Americans out of Afghanistan I said ‘that’s what we intend to do’ and that’s exactly what we'll do."
Asked during the briefing if US troops would remain in country until the mission was complete, Sullivan told CBS News’ Weijia Jiang, “I'm not going to comment on hypotheticals. What I'm going to do is stay focused on the task at hand, which is getting as many people out as rapidly as possible. And we will take that day by day.”
Pressed in a follow up exchange with another reporter if the US would commit to ensuring that any Americans on the ground in Afghanistan were safely evacuated, Sullivan told reporters at Tuesday’s briefing, “that's what we're doing right now. We have asked them all to come to the airport to get on flights and take them home. That's what we intend to do.”
1 hr 27 min ago
US taking steps to keep cash away from the Taliban
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
The United States Treasury has taken steps to prevent cash reserves managed by the Federal Reserve and other US banks out of the hands of the Taliban, officials tell CNN — a sign of the government-wide effort underway after the Afghanistan government.
As the Biden administration struggles to bring order to the chaos in Kabul, the move to effectively freeze assets is one example of something the US government can control.
The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post reported on the action earlier today.
CNN reported earlier this week that the abrupt collapse of the Afghanistan government on Sunday had raised questions from several veterans of previous administrations about assets of the Afghan Central Bank and whether any of the money could end up in the hands of the Taliban.
Separately, a Biden administration official said Sunday that any assets the Afghan government has in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban.
1 hr 25 min ago
US destroyed some Afghans' passports as they prepared to evacuate embassy in Kabul — but it's unclear why
From CNN's Nicole Gaouette, Kylie Atwood and Natasha Bertrand
American personnel destroyed the passports of some Afghans when they were getting rid of all sensitive materials at the US Embassy in Kabul in preparation for a full evacuation, according an update that Rep. Andy Kim’s office is sharing with people who request assistance with evacuations from Afghanistan.
It is unclear why the passports were destroyed, but it is possible diplomats determined it would have been dangerous for the documents to fall into the hands of Taliban members, who could then target those Afghans.
Not having a passport creates major complications for Afghans who are desperately and urgently trying to get out of the country.
“Visa and passport appointments at the Embassy have been canceled, and passports that were in the Embassy’s possession have been destroyed. Currently, it is not possible to provide any further visa services in Afghanistan,” the message from Kim's office says. “The Department of State advises all people waiting for processing to find shelter and wait for further instructions. They should not go to the airport until they are called to do so and should follow the instructions carefully.”
Rep. Tom Malinowski said that the US will have to come up with ways to verify the identity of Afghans whose passports were burned.
“We are going to have to take people without passports and vet them in other ways, like with their phone numbers for example. In many cases we know their contact information and their phone numbers and that is how we will have to identify them. Any Afghans braving the trip to the airport will not have wanted to go there with identifying documents, anyway,” Malinowski told CNN.
The US is not protecting the fully evacuated US Embassy in Kabul, but the compound is in a heavily fortified area, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.
The State Department did not respond to a request for comment about the destruction of the passports.
4 hr 12 min ago
US military flights evacuated more than 1,000 people from Afghanistan Tuesday, State Department says
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler:
US military flights on Tuesday “evacuated approximately more than 1,000 people, including 330 U.S. citizens and permanent residents,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Tuesday.
This is an increase from the number provided by the administration earlier in the day.
Price said the US has “evacuated more than 3,000 people so far, including our personnel.”
“Additionally, as we have said, we have relocated nearly 2,000 Afghan special immigrants to the United States,” he said
4 hr 39 min ago
Biden has his first known call with a foreign counterpart since the fall of Kabul
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
In his first known call with a foreign counterpart since the fall of Kabul, President Biden has spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to read outs from the White House and Downing Street.
The leaders "discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward," according to the statement from the White House.
The two agreed to have a virtual meeting with G7 leaders next week.
Here's the full White House readout:
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke today regarding developments in Afghanistan. They commended the bravery and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who are working shoulder to shoulder in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens and Afghan nationals who assisted in the war effort. They also discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward, including ways the global community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support for refugees and other vulnerable Afghans. They agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach.
UPDATE: This post has been updated to include the readout from the White House.
5 hr 25 min ago
US opens investigation into human remains found in wheel well of plane that departed Kabul
From CNN's Oren Liebermann
The US Air Force Office of Special Investigations is opening an investigation into human remains found in the wheel well of a C-17 that took off from Kabul's international airport, the Air Force said in a statement.
The remains were discovered after the plane landed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
"The aircraft is currently impounded to provide time to collect the remains and inspect the aircraft before it is returned to flying status," the statement said.
The crew made the decision to take off because of the deteriorating security situation at the airport after hundreds of Afghans breached the perimeter and surrounded the C-17. Video of Afghans running with the plane went viral, as did video of appearing to show Afghan civilians falling from the side of the plane in mid-air after desperately trying to hold on.
It marks the first time Baradar has set foot in the country for 20 years and comes 11 years after he was arrested in neighboring Pakistan by the country's security forces.
He was a prominent member of the Taliban regime when it was last in power, and his return will fuel concerns that the nature of the new government will mirror that era. Baradar currently heads the group's political committee, and recently met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
After the Taliban captured Kabul in 1996 until 2001, the Sunni Islamist organization put in place strict rules. Women had to wear head-to-toe coverings, weren't allowed to study or work and were forbidden from traveling alone. TV, music and non-Islamic holidays were also banned.
Through televised briefings, statements and press conferences, Taliban officials made assurances on Tuesday that retribution was not on the cards.
The group's deputy leader Maulvi Mohammad Yaqub told fighters not to "enter into homes of people or confiscate their cars," in an audio message distributed widely through Taliban channels.
But those promises have been met with skepticism by the international community, and instances of intimidation have already begun.
Read more about the Taliban and their control of Afghanistan here.
CNN's Julia Hollingsworth, Rob Picheta, Celine Alkhaldi, Nada Bashir and Nina Avramova contributed to this post.
6 hr 20 min ago
Spain extends offer to EU to temporarily host some evacuated Afghan nationals
From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza and Nada Bashir
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has expressed his government’s intention to temporarily host evacuated Afghan nationals who have worked for the European Union.
“Spain offers the high representative of the EU Josep Borrell to temporarily host Afghans who have worked for the European Union, before they are distributed among the member states,” Sánchez tweeted Tuesday.
The Prime Minister’s remarks come after a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.
In an earlier statement, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Member States would make “every possible effort” to ensure the security of all Afghan nationals who have worked with the EU, including offering them shelter within Europe.