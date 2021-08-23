Taliban appoints acting governor of Afghanistan Central Bank
From CNN's Hande Atay Alam
The Taliban has appointed Haji Mohammad Edrees as the acting governor of Da Afghanistan Bank (Afghanistan's Central Bank) Monday, according to a tweet from Taliban spokesman Zabidullah Mujahid.
"For better management of government departments and banking issues and in order to address the problems of the people, Islamic Emirate leadership appointed honorable Haji Mohammad Edrees as the acting head of the De Afghanistan Bank," Mujahid wrote in his tweet.
1 min ago
Kabul airport gates remain closed to Special Immigrant Visa applicants, US embassy confirms
From CNN's Mick Krever in Kabul
After CNN reported Monday that US forces had stopped allowing applicants for the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) to enter Kabul airport, a public affairs officer for the US Embassy in Kabul, John Johnson, said "we are currently prioritizing" American citizens and legal permanent residents for entry.
"Due to a deteriorating security environment we are asking all others not to come to the airport at this time — the gates remain closed," he said.
A source told CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh on Monday that the current policy is to only let US and NATO citizens into the airport base, but that they hoped soon to move to permitting SIVs and also the US Embassy’s local Afghan staff.
29 min ago
Jordan approves transit of 2,500 Afghan nationals heading to the US
From CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh
Jordan has agreed to allow the transit of 2,500 Afghan nationals making their way to the United States, for “humanitarian reasons” and to “address the crisis in Afghanistan,” the Jordanian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The evacuated Afghan nationals will transit in Jordan, and the arrangements have been agreed on with the US, the Jordanian foreign ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Daifallah Alfayez said, according to the statement.
“The decision was made for humanitarian reasons and to contribute in helping the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” the statement said.
21 min ago
Biden expected to face tough questions from G7 Tuesday on extending Afghanistan timeline
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
G7 leaders are planning to press President Biden hard on extending the Aug. 31 deadline for US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan during a Tuesday virtual meeting, officials say. Biden has not publicly committed to such a move, worrying some allies who fear there won’t be enough time to get their citizens and Afghan allies out.
Biden indicated on Sunday that discussions were underway about the potential for remaining in the country longer. But the Taliban has signaled they view the Aug. 31 date as firm.
Tuesday’s effort is expected to be led by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is the current G7 president under its rotating leadership. There is an expectation as well that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will also apply pressure. Macron, in a phone call with Biden last week, told the President the west could not abandon vulnerable Afghan allies.
Biden has discussed the timeline in individual telephone calls with G7 leaders over the past week, including Johnson, Merkel and Macron, but hasn’t committed firmly to remaining in Kabul past the end of the month, officials said.
At a closed-door meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Friday, several European allies publicly raised their desire to keep troops past August 31 in order to get more people out of Afghanistan, a person familiar with the meeting said. The US was non-committal.
“Our hope is we will not have to extend, but there are discussions,” Biden said on Sunday. He suggested the US would consult with the Taliban in deciding whether to remain past the end of the month.
"I will tell them 'We will see what we can do,’” he said when asked what he’d tell G7 leaders if they asked for an extension of the deadline.
53 min ago
US evacuates 10,400 from Kabul, the most people in 24-hour period to date, White House says
From CNN's Betsy Klein and Kylie Atwood
The US evacuated 10,400 people from Kabul on Sunday, according to a White House official.
This is largest number in 24 hours by US military aircraft. The administration is now hitting a number that exceeds the 5,000 to 9,000 capacity range they had previously cited.
Here's a look at the latest numbers from the White House:
From Aug. 22 at 3 a.m. ET to Aug. 23 at 3 a.m. ET, 28 US military flights (25 C-17s and 3 C-130s) evacuated about 10,400 people from Kabul.
At least 61 coalition aircraft evacuated about 5,900 people.
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 37,000 people. Since the end of July, we have relocated about 42,000 people.