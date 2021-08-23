US President Joe Biden speaks from the White House on August 22, in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

G7 leaders are planning to press President Biden hard on extending the Aug. 31 deadline for US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan during a Tuesday virtual meeting, officials say. Biden has not publicly committed to such a move, worrying some allies who fear there won’t be enough time to get their citizens and Afghan allies out.

Biden indicated on Sunday that discussions were underway about the potential for remaining in the country longer. But the Taliban has signaled they view the Aug. 31 date as firm.

Tuesday’s effort is expected to be led by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is the current G7 president under its rotating leadership. There is an expectation as well that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will also apply pressure. Macron, in a phone call with Biden last week, told the President the west could not abandon vulnerable Afghan allies.

Biden has discussed the timeline in individual telephone calls with G7 leaders over the past week, including Johnson, Merkel and Macron, but hasn’t committed firmly to remaining in Kabul past the end of the month, officials said.

At a closed-door meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Friday, several European allies publicly raised their desire to keep troops past August 31 in order to get more people out of Afghanistan, a person familiar with the meeting said. The US was non-committal.

“Our hope is we will not have to extend, but there are discussions,” Biden said on Sunday. He suggested the US would consult with the Taliban in deciding whether to remain past the end of the month.

"I will tell them 'We will see what we can do,’” he said when asked what he’d tell G7 leaders if they asked for an extension of the deadline.