At least 3 babies have been born during Afghanistan evacuation operations, US official says
From CNN's Oren Liebermann and David Gracey
At least three babies have been born during the evacuation from Afghanistan, Gen. Steve Lyons, the commander of US transportation command, told reporters during a press briefing Monday.
One of those babies was born as a C-17 landed at Ramstein Air Base from Doha, Qatar, but Lyons said there were two more, though he offered no details on where or when they were born.
"I really appreciate the news reporting on the baby being born, as that flight came in to Ramstein. As a matter of fact, there's actually been more than that. Just an incredible, incredible operation ongoing, you know, just impressive work by our great airmen," Lyons said.
Reporters, surprised there were more, immediately asked for how many.
"My last data point was three," Lyons said.
It was unclear if the other two babies were specifically born on flights or if they were born on one of the temporary bases where they are being housed, such as Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Ramstein in Germany, or another base.
1 hr 24 min ago
Biden administration is "working through" how to offer Covid-19 vaccines to Afghan evacuees arriving in the US
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday indicated that the federal government is determining how it will offer Covid-19 vaccinations to Afghan evacuees arriving in the US.
“We are working through offering vaccines and what that process will look like,” Psaki said during the White House press briefing. “I hope to have more of an update on that for you in the next day or two.”
Psaki also confirmed that the evacuees arriving in the US are being tested for Covid-19.
1 hr 33 min ago
National security adviser says he has not heard Biden talk about any firings due to Afghanistan withdrawal
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
National security adviser Jake Sullivan said he has not heard US President Joe Biden discuss any potential firings of White House or administration officials in the wake of the chaotic evacuation of US personnel and others from Afghanistan.
“I have not heard him say so. It's of course your job to ask those kinds of questions. It's my job just to keep doing what we're doing, which is every day trying to get as many people out as possible,” Sullivan said during a press briefing on Monday.
CNN has previously reported that a senior White House official said there are no plans for anyone to be fired or resign over how the exit unfolded, as some critics have suggested.
1 hr 19 min ago
US believes it has "wherewithal to get out the American citizens who want to leave Kabul," Biden adviser says
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed optimism that the US will be able to get any and all Americans who want to leave Afghanistan out before the Aug. 31 deadline for US troops to leave the country.
“In the days remaining, we believe we have the wherewithal to get out the American citizens who want to leave Kabul,” Sullivan said during a White House press briefing on Monday.
Sullivan did note that the US doesn’t know exactly how many Americans are left in Afghanistan because some Americans entered the country without registering with the US Embassy in Kabul and others left the country without deregistering. Despite that, Sullivan said it is the responsibility of the American government to find those Americans, something he insisted the US is doing.
“The question is, are we on track to fulfill our objectives of this operation? To bring out our people, so many of those Afghans who helped us, and so many of those Afghans at risk, and we believe we are,” Sullivan added.
The national security adviser said the US is in touch with the Taliban on a daily basis through both political and security channels after a Taliban spokesperson said it would be a red-line for any US troops to remain in the country past the Aug. 31 deadline.
However, Sullivan said that it will be President Biden’s decision, and his alone, as to whether to keep any US troops in Afghanistan past the end of the month to assist in evacuations
“As I said, we are engaging with the Taliban, consulting with the Taliban on every aspect of what's happening in Kabul right now… We'll continue those conversations with them. Ultimately, it will be the President's decision how this proceeds, no one else's,” he said.
On Sunday, the President admitted there are discussions happening about extending the Aug. 31 deadline for US troops to leave Afghanistan, but he still expressed hope that wouldn't be necessary.
Sullivan also said the President is hopeful that the US won’t need to keep any troops in the country past the 31st given the pace of evacuations from Afghanistan currently happening.
2 hr 13 min ago
President Biden spoke with British prime minister on Afghanistan
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
US President Joe Biden spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the situation in Afghanistan, his second time speaking with Johnson since the Taliban took control of Kabul.
“They discussed the ongoing efforts by our diplomatic and military personnel to evacuate their citizens, local staff, and other vulnerable Afghans. They also discussed plans for the G7 virtual leaders’ meeting tomorrow, underscoring the importance of close coordination with allies and partners in managing the current situation and forging a common approach to Afghanistan policy,” the readout says in part.
Pentagon: US military is bringing people to Kabul airport when "there’s a need and there's a capability"
From CNN's Ellie Kaufman
US military members are going into the city of Kabul and bringing people to the Kabul airport “when there’s a need and there’s a capability to meet that need,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said during a briefing with reporters on Monday.
Kirby stressed these instances are not occurring on a “regular” basis, but “on occasion, when there’s a need and there’s a capability to meet that need, our commanders on the ground are doing what they feel they need to do to help Americans reach the airport.”
There has been “one additional instance” where helicopters have been used to bring evacuees to the Kabul airport, Kirby said, but he did not provide details about where and when this instance occurred.
This additional instance is in addition to the previously reported situation where four US military Chinook helicopters extracted 169 people from the roof of the Baron Hotel and transported them to the airport last Thursday.
When asked about the ability for US troops in Kabul to get people in need of evacuation out of Kabul and to the airport last week, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the US troops based there did not have the ability to go into the city, collect “large groups” of people and bring them to the airport.
Kirby said there will not be additional troops sent in before Aug. 31 to assist with these types of extraction missions when asked.
4 hr 5 min ago
"Several thousand" Americans and family members still want to leave Afghanistan, state official says
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood
A senior State Department official on Monday indicated there are “several thousand” Americans and family members who are still seeking to leave Afghanistan.
“Our understanding that there are several thousand Americans who want to come, these are Americans and family members,” the official said on a call with reporters.
“And so we are working very hard. As I said, there are phone banks, email, texts, getting in touch with Americans in every way we can, helping them through the methodology we have established, that I'm not going to discuss in detail for security reasons, able to then bring them in groups to the airport,” they said.
They described that “methodology” as a means “to help discrete groups move to the airport in a way that keeps them secure, organized, avoid security risks at the airport and large crowds, gets them in the door and onto airplanes.”
“We have a lot of troops there. But the perimeter of the airport is something like 10 kilometers, so they not only have to take care of the security of the airport, but then the security of the people coming into the airport, the security of the people getting on the airplane, deal with any dustups that takes place — and tragically, there were some people who have died in this process and crowds of people who are very desperate,” they said. “We’ve tried to push the perimeter out of the airport.”
4 hr 20 min ago
UK Armed Forces continue to evacuate British nationals and Afghan civilians from Kabul airport
From CNN’s Rob Iddiols
UK Armed Forces continue to safely evacuate British nationals and Afghan civilians from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday.
Photos released by the MOD showed British servicemen in and around the Kabul airport who continue to take part in the evacuation of “entitled personnel,” the statement said. One image depicted an Afghan woman with two young children being processed ahead of their departure flight to the UK.
Military personnel “have been identifying, processing, loading and flying entitled personnel 24 hours a day to the UK” as part of Operation PITTING, according to the statement.
The Armed Forces have also continued to fly in and distribute humanitarian aid to support UK and Afghan nationals in the evacuation chain. This includes several thousand diapers, baby wipes, bottles of pre-made baby milk, sanitary pads, plus blankets and coloring books.
British forces will remain in place to ensure those Afghans who are eligible for relocation to the UK are registered and evacuated, as the UK accelerates the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP), the statement added.
The latest numbers: So far, 6,631 Afghan nationals have been evacuated since the ARAP scheme began April 1, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson told CNN without specifying how many of them were evacuated since August 15.
4 hr 14 min ago
"We were abandoned": Woman in Kabul expresses frustration with international response as Taliban take over
From CNN's Elise Hammond
The future of Afghanistan is uncertain as people in Kabul, specifically women and girls, feel "abandoned" by the international community, Mahbouba Seraj, the executive director of the Afghan Women Skills Development Center, said.
"The city of Kabul is completely, completely crippled," she told CNN on Monday.
Seraj said women are staying inside because of a combination of fear that the Taliban won't keep their promises and the intimidation of their presence in the city.
"I could say that there is not one single woman in the whole of Afghanistan that could or would feel safe after the Taliban have arrived," she said.
Seraj said words are not good enough anymore – people need to see action. This does not just apply to the Taliban, but also to other countries like the US, she noted.
"Not words. Words are not good enough anymore," she said "I haven't seen those promises coming through from anyone. I haven't seen the promises coming through from the government of the United States."
She said she decided to stay in Afghanistan because she still has responsibilities in Kabul, and wants to see if there is any way she can help those in the community who depend on her, adding she feels like she cannot just "leave all of them and run."
"The international community abandoned everybody, especially women and girls. Go and ask every single person on the street of Kabul if you can find somebody. Ask them how do they feel. They're going to tell you abandoned," Seraj said.
"Of course we feel abandoned. We were abandoned," she added.