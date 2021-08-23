World
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:43 a.m. ET, August 23, 2021
34 min ago

US evacuates 10,400 from Kabul, the most people in 24-hour period to date, White House says

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Kylie Atwood

The US evacuated 10,400 people from Kabul on Sunday, according to a White House official. 

This is largest number in 24 hours by US military aircraft. The administration is now hitting a number that exceeds the 5,000 to 9,000 capacity range they had previously cited. 

Here's a look at the latest numbers from the White House:

  • From Aug. 22 at 3 a.m. ET to Aug. 23 at 3 a.m. ET, 28 US military flights (25 C-17s and 3 C-130s) evacuated about 10,400 people from Kabul.
  • At least 61 coalition aircraft evacuated about 5,900 people.
  • Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 37,000 people. Since the end of July, we have relocated about 42,000 people.