Biden says he's ordered plans to strike ISIS-K

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House on August 26 in Washington, DC. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Biden addressed the families of service members and Afghans who were killed during a terrorist attack at Kabul's airport.

"My heart aches for you," Biden said.

"Jill and I, our hearts ache like I'm sure all of you do as well, for all those Afghan families who lost loved ones including small children, or have been wounded with this vicious attack and we're outraged as well as heartbroken," Biden said from his remarks at the White House.

Biden said he could relate to the families loss, referring to his experience with losing his son Beau Biden, a military veteran who died of brain cancer after returning from serving in Iraq.

He continued, "We have some sense like many of you do, what the families of these brave heroes are feeling today. You get this feeling like you're being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest. There's no way out. My heart aches for you. And I know this, we have a continuing obligation, a sacred obligation to all of you families of those heroes. That obligation is not temporary. It lasts forever."