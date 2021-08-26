A lot has happened following the attack near Kabul's airport. Here's what you need to know

A person wounded in a bomb blast outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday, Aug. 26, arrives at a hospital in Kabul. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times/Redux)

Twelve US service members were killed and 15 more were injured following an attack near Kabul's airport, Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, announced Thursday at a briefing.

McKenzie spoke at length this afternoon about the situation near Afghanistan's Kabul airport, where, according to an official with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health, more than 60 people were killed.

President Biden will deliver remarks on the attack at 5 p.m. ET, according to the the White House schedule.

Here's the latest: