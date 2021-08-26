World
At least 12 US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

By Rob Picheta, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 4:01 p.m. ET, August 26, 2021
52 min ago

There are roughly 1,000 Americans left in Afghanistan, head of US Central Command says

Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, said there are roughly 1,000 Americans left in Afghanistan following an attack at Kabul's airport Thursday.

"We continue to focus on the protection of our forces and the evacuees as the evacuation continues. Let me be clear, while we're saddened by the loss of life, both US and Afghan, we're continuing to execute the mission. Our mission is to evacuate US citizens, third-country nationals, Special Immigrant Visa holders, US embassy staff and Afghans at risk. Despite this attack, we are continuing the mission," McKenzie said.

McKenzie added: "As of today we have 5,000 evacuees on the ramp awaiting air left. Since August 14, we've evacuated more than 104,000 civilians, over 66,000 by the United States and over 37,000 by our allies and partners. ...  As the secretary of state said yesterday, we believe there are about a little more than 1,000 Americans left in Afghanistan at this point."

47 min ago

12 US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Gen. Frank McKenzie, seen on a TV, and Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.
Gen. Frank McKenzie, seen on a TV, and Pentagon press secretary John Kirby. (Source: Pool)

Twelve members of the US military were killed and 15 more were injured in the attack at Kabul's airport, Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, said at a briefing.

"It's a hard day today," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said the attack included two suicide bombers followed by gunmen opening fire.

There were at least two explosions near a gate at the Kabul airport today. They came as the US and other countries race to evacuate people ahead of President Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

Prior to Thursday, the last America troops killed in Afghanistan were in February 2020.

58 min ago

NOW: Pentagon officials speak following Kabul airport attack

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby. (Source: Pool)

Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie Jr., commander of US Central Command, and Pentagon press secretary John Kirby are speaking to reporters after at least two explosions were reported near a gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Kirby confirmed in a statement that "a number" of US service members have been killed in the airport attack and "a number of others" are being treated for wounds. He did not provide specific numbers on casualties.

The Pentagon also noted the US is aware of Afghan victims.

1 hr 2 min ago

Afghan health ministry: More than 60 killed in Kabul airport attack

Volunteers and medical staff unload bodies from a pickup truck outside a hospital after explosions in Kabul on August 26.
Volunteers and medical staff unload bodies from a pickup truck outside a hospital after explosions in Kabul on August 26. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)

The terrorist attack in Kabul today left more than 60 people dead and at least 140 people wounded, an official with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health tells CNN.

There were at least two blasts near the airport earlier today. The Pentagon earlier confirmed multiple US service members and Afghans were killed.

1 hr 30 min ago

Defense secretary briefed Pelosi and Schumer on Afghanistan today

From CNN's Ryan Nobles

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was briefed on the situation in Afghanistan by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin by phone today, her spokesperson Drew Hammill tells CNN. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has also been briefed by the defense secretary on the situation, according to a statement from his office.

“I strongly condemn this act of terrorism and it must be clear to the world that the terrorists who perpetrated this will be sought and brought to justice," Schumer said in the statement. 

1 hr 45 min ago

UK will continue evacuation operation despite Kabul attack, prime minister says

From CNN’s Zahid Mahmood  

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves following a visit at Northwood Headquarters, the British Armed Forces Permanent Joint Headquarters on August 26.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves following a visit at Northwood Headquarters, the British Armed Forces Permanent Joint Headquarters on August 26. (Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The United Kingdom will continue its evacuation operation from Kabul despite the attack near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday. 

“I can confirm there has been a barbaric terrorist attack, what looks like a series of attacks, in Kabul on the airport, on the crowds of the airport, in which members of the US military have sadly lost their lives and many Afghan casualties as well,” Johnson said. “I think [these attacks] are despicable, but I’m afraid that this is something we have had to prepare for. It isn’t going to interrupt our progress, we are going to get on with our evacuation."

Speaking to British media in London, Johnson said his government has “already extracted the overwhelming majority” of people eligible for evacuation to the UK from Afghanistan.

“We’re going to continue with that operation and we’re now coming towards the end of it, to the very end of it,” Johnson said. "What this attack shows is the importance of continuing that work in as fast and as efficient manner as possible in the hours that remain to us, and that’s what we’re going to do."

1 hr 57 min ago

Germany will continue to support those trying to leave Afghanistan, chancellor says

From CNN's Nada Bashir

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a press conference as she meets with economic and financial organizations in Berlin at the German chancellery on August 26.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a press conference as she meets with economic and financial organizations in Berlin at the German chancellery on August 26. (Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that those who have not yet been able to access evacuation flights from Kabul will not be forgotten, adding that the German Foreign Ministry is still in negotiations with the Taliban.

“We know that the window of opportunity is closing. Tens of thousands of people have been rescued but I want to say again today: we will not forget those people who could not be rescued by the air bridge. Rather we will do everything we can to enable their evacuation,” Merkel said.  

“We are in negotiations with the Taliban, being carried out by the foreign ministry, especially Ambassador [Markus] Potzel, and there will be international coordination as to how to proceed,” she added. 

Speaking during a news conference in Berlin, Merkel addressed the unfolding situation in Kabul following explosions at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, describing the incident as a “malicious and vile attack.”

“There have been warnings about this coming in over the last few days and that it has now actually happened is of course terrible news,” Merkel said. 

“We see in this attack this afternoon that the risk is immense and that this is a very high pressure situation under which people are trying to get the people evacuated and to maintain the air bridge,” she added. 

2 hr 10 min ago

Top Republican congressman says Biden "must take decisive action to protect our troops"

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on President Biden to take "decisive action to protect our troops, our citizens, and our allies without regard for an arbitrary deadline.”

McCarthy urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to act quickly to brief Congress on the blasts near the Kabul airport.

“It is time for Congress to act quickly to save lives. Speaker Pelosi must bring Congress back into session before August 31 so that we can be briefed thoroughly and comprehensively by the Biden Administration and pass Representative Gallagher’s legislation prohibiting the withdrawal of our troops until every American is out of Afghanistan," the California Republican said in a statement.

McCarthy extended his condolences to the families of those injured and killed in the attacks.

“Today’s attacks are horrific. My prayers go out to those who were injured and the families of those who were killed. I also continue to pray for the safety of our troops, the stranded American citizens, our allies and Afghan partners who remain in the area. Our enemies have taken advantage of the chaotic nature of the withdrawal," he said.

2 hr 43 min ago

Pentagon confirms "a number" of US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby tweeted that he can confirm that "a number" of US service members have been killed in the airport attack.

The official also said "a number of others" are being treated for wounds. He noted that the US is also aware that Afghans "fell victim" to this attack.

He did not provide exact numbers.

See Kirby's tweet: