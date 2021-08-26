President Biden is in the Situation Room

President Biden is currently in the Situation Room, a White House official says. He was briefed on the situation in Afghanistan.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are with him.

Biden was in the Situation Room with his national security team for his daily Afghanistan briefing when the information of an explosion came in, according to a senior administration official. He and his top aides have remained there as they continue to receive information from the ground and as events continue to develop, the official said.

The President's meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET, has been delayed, a US official said.

Moments ago, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed that there was at least one other explosion near the airport, at or near the Baron Hotel.

He said he can confirm that the explosion at Abbey Gate was a "result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties."