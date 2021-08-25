President Joe Biden arrives to speak about the situation in Afghanistan from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Tuesday, August 24. (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Biden has decided not to extend the deadline for American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, despite pressure from G7 and US leaders alike. Biden said his decision to stick to the Aug. 31 deadline is in large part driven by persistent security risks.

In late afternoon remarks at the White House Tuesday, Biden recognized the success of the mission will depend largely on cooperation from the Taliban. He said he's asked military leaders to be ready with contingency options to "adjust that timetable" if it becomes necessary.

"We are currently on a pace to finish by August 31. I am determined to complete our mission," Biden said in a speech.

"The sooner we finish the better," Biden added. "Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops."

The Pentagon says it can evacuate all remaining Americans by next week, and the first US troops to leave Afghanistan since the current crisis arose are on their way out.

About 19,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on Tuesday, including 11,200 evacuees on US military flights and 7,800 on coalition flights, according to a White House official.

That’s down slightly from the day prior, when the US reported 21,000 people were evacuated from the Kabul airport: 12,700 evacuees on military flights, plus 8,900 people on coalition flights.