During chaos of Taliban takeover, Covid-19 vaccinations in Afghanistan decline 80%
From CNN's Amy Cassidy
There has been a 80% decline in Covid-19 vaccinations in Afghanistan in the first week since the Taliban took over, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
From Aug. 15 – the day the Taliban seized the capital city of Kabul – to Aug. 19, 30,500 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in 23 provinces. In comparison, 134,600 people were vaccinated across 30 provinces from Aug. 8 to 12, the organization said.
“The drop is understandable, as in situations of chaos, conflict and emergency, people will prioritize their safety and security first,” according to UNICEF. “UNICEF is working to improve demand for health services including for COVID 19 vaccines.”
Almost two million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the country expire by Nov. 2021, the statement continued.
In a news conference on Tuesday, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said all health services would resume and he called on doctors to go back to work.
Afghanistan has administered a total of 1,201,286 vaccine doses, according to the latest data available from the World Health Organization published Tuesday.
Since January 2020, the country has reported a total of 152,600 cases of Covid-19 and 7,083 deaths.
1 hr 19 min ago
US concerned about "very specific threat stream" from ISIS-K outside Kabul airport
From CNN's Jim Sciutto and Tim Lister
Concerns about security around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul have increased based on "a very specific threat stream" from ISIS-K about planned attacks against crowds outside the airport, a US defense official has told CNN.
The US believes ISIS-K, which is a sworn enemy of the Taliban, wants to create mayhem at the airport and has intelligence streams suggesting it is capable and planning to carry out multiple attacks, according to the official.
"Every day we're on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both US and allied forces and innocent civilians," Biden said.
Additionally, concerns increased after more than 100 prison inmates loyal to the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan escaped from two prisons near Kabul as the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital, CNN has learned.
One regional counter-terrorism source told CNN that as many as several hundred members of ISIS-K may have escaped from the jails at Bagram and Pul-e-Charkhi, both to the east of Kabul. Both prisons fell to the Taliban shortly before they entered Kabul.
A Taliban spokesperson would not address reports of the escapes when asked by CNN Wednesday, saying only they were not confirmed
As for the risk of terrorist attacks at and around the airport, a Taliban spokesman said Tuesday: "There have been reports that some ill-wishers want to disrupt the security situation there by attacking and harming people and the media. So don't close to the airport to avoid being hurt."
According to officials in the previous government, there were approximately 5,000 inmates at the Bagram facility when the US left it in July. They included members of the Taliban, al Qaeda and ISIS as well as ordinary criminals.
Who is ISIS-K? ISIS-Khorasan is a branch of the terror group that first emerged in Syria and Iraq. While the affiliates share an ideology and tactics, the depth of their relationship with regards to organization and command and control has never been entirely established.
US intelligence officials previously told CNN the ISIS-K membership includes "a small number of veteran jihadists from Syria and other foreign terrorist fighters," saying that the US had identified 10 to 15 of their top operatives in Afghanistan. The group's name comes from its terminology for the area that includes Afghanistan and Pakistan: "Khorasan."
The US Defense Department Inspector-General for Afghanistan (SIGAR) said in a report covering the months April to June of this year that "ISIS-Khorasan exploited the political instability and rise in violence during the quarter by attacking minority sectarian targets and infrastructure to spread fear and highlight the Afghan government's inability to provide adequate security."
ISIS-K has formed cells in Kabul which have carried out a number of devastating suicide attacks in and beyond the Afghan capital since 2016.
The group has built up a presence in eastern Afghanistan in recent years, especially in the provinces of Nangahar and Kunar. Last August, the group attacked the main prison in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangahar, in an effort to free dozens of their supporters who had been captured by the Afghan army and police.
Norway has evacuated 278 more people from Afghanistan, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the country has now rescued a total of 652 people on nine flights.
Two planes landed at Oslo Gardermoen airport Wednesday morning with a total of 278 passengers from Afghanistan. The passengers include both Norwegian citizens and others who qualify for entry, as well as Afghans in need of protection, Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide said in the statement.
The statement adds that on board the aircrafts there were no unaccompanied minors.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with full force together with the Armed Forces, the police and the immigration and health authorities to be able to help as many people as possible to leave Kabul. This includes both Norwegian citizens and persons with a valid residence permit and Afghan citizens in need of protection," the statement reads.
"I am glad that in recent days we have succeeded in facilitating departure for many and filling the planes, despite the fact that the situation around the airport is chaotic and at times dangerous. We do not know how long the airport will be open and evacuation will be possible. We can therefore not give any guarantee that we will be able to help all Norwegian citizens who want to go home now," Søreide added in the statement.
2 hr 7 min ago
UK civilian evacuations from Kabul need to wrap within 48 hours, ex-British army head says
From CNN's Zahid Mahmood
UK troops will need to have the final civilian evacuations from Kabul wrapped up within 48 hours, David Richards, the former head of the British armed forces, said on Wednesday.
When asked if British troops would have to finalize plans within the next few days after President Biden reiterated US troops will pull out by Aug. 31, Richards told BBC Radio 4 “give or take, yes” as the Aug. 31 deadline is fast approaching.
“It depends how much they are prepared to leave and what they took in with them,” Richards said.
“We are probably going to have to go along with them [US troops] because sadly in many respects they are running the show," he said.
Richards added that even if the final evacuees left within 48 hours, there will be instances of “sneaking others in who arrived late,” but said that he is “pretty certain” of the timescale.
British newspaper The Guardian reported Wednesday, citing defense sources, that Britain’s evacuation from Kabul is expected to end within “24 to 36 hours,” after the Taliban said they do not want Afghans traveling to the airport. CNN has contacted the UK Ministry of Defence.
On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said the US is on track to complete its hurried airlift in Afghanistan by Aug. 31.
"We are currently on a pace to finish by August 31. I am determined to complete our mission," Biden said in a speech at the White House.
Still, he said meeting that deadline "depends on the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allow access to the airport to those who are transporting out and no disruptions to our operation."
"The sooner we finish the better," Biden said. "Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops."
2 hr 19 min ago
First US troops have started leaving Afghanistan as withdrawal deadline looms
From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Paul LeBlanc
Several hundred US troops left Afghanistan on Tuesday – the same day President Biden decided not to extend the Aug. 31 evacuation deadline – Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed Tuesday evening.
"These troops represent a mix of headquarters staff, maintenance and other enabling functions that were scheduled to leave and whose mission at the airport was complete. Their departure represents prudent and efficient force management. It will have no impact on the mission at hand," Kirby said in a statement, confirming CNN's earlier reporting from two defense officials that the US' troop withdrawal from Afghanistan had kicked off.
The fact that a small number of American troops have already left underlines how quickly the situation is moving. The pace of evacuations has rapidly ramped up in recent days but with a week until Biden's deadline, the US military will soon be forced to switch from transporting Americans and Afghans out to concentrating on safely moving all the troops out and winding down the security operation at the airport.
"So far, the reduction does not affect the mission," one of the officials said, adding that the commander on the ground can decide what military personnel are in units that are no longer required. That decision can be based on a few factors, including the number of gates open at the airport, the number of people coming through and more.
"If you can have a smaller mission set and still conduct the mission, then you can reduce your footprint and reduce your risk," the official said.
The Pentagon has been acutely aware of the threat posed by ISIS-K and other terror groups around the airport, developing alternate routes to the field for US citizens and Afghan evacuees. In addition, the Taliban have stated openly that they do not want a US military presence in Afghanistan beyond the end of August, warning that there will be "consequences" were the US to stay longer.
In remarks to an emergency meeting of the G7 on Tuesday, Biden said the threat to US troops in Kabul was one of the key reasons he was sticking to the end of the month as the final withdrawal date.
2 hr 28 min ago
Secretary of state will speak today about US efforts to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
President Biden said in remarks Tuesday evening that he had asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to give the public “an update and a detailed report on exactly how many Americans are still in Afghanistan, how many we got out and what our projection is.”
Blinken tweeted that he will speak at 12:15 p.m. ET Wednesday “about our efforts to bring Americans home and how we’re supporting the broader evacuation from Afghanistan."
White House officials have repeatedly said they do not know exactly how many Americans are in Afghanistan.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that the US doesn’t know the exact figure because some Americans entered the country without registering with the US Embassy in Kabul and others left the country without deregistering.
Despite that, Sullivan said it is the responsibility of the American government to find those Americans, something he insisted the US is doing.
According to a source familiar with an administration “SitRep” report from Tuesday morning, the State Department has contacted all Americans who were registered in Afghanistan and instructed them to report to designated locations for evacuation.
CNN's Jason Hoffman, Nicole Gaouette and Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting to this post.
2 hr 30 min ago
Biden says he'll stick to the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline. Here's where evacuations stand now.
In late afternoon remarks at the White House Tuesday, Biden recognized the success of the mission will depend largely on cooperation from the Taliban. He said he's asked military leaders to be ready with contingency options to "adjust that timetable" if it becomes necessary.
"We are currently on a pace to finish by August 31. I am determined to complete our mission," Biden said in a speech.
"The sooner we finish the better," Biden added. "Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops."