4,100 US citizens remain in Afghanistan, source says

In a briefing to congressional staff, the State Department said that at least 4,100 American citizens are still actively seeking to get out of Afghanistan, a Senate aide told CNN.

The source said not all the Americans are located in and around Kabul.

The US has evacuated approximately 4,400 Americans already, but the remaining 4,100 will be more challenging, the source said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET about US efforts to evacuate Americans after President Biden said Tuesday he asked him to give the public “an update and a detailed report on exactly how many Americans are still in Afghanistan, how many we got out and what our projection is.”

Earlier today, the Pentagon announced that a total of 19,000 evacuees left Afghanistan in the last 24 hours, with 42 US military aircraft carrying 11,200 people and another 7,800 people evacuated by coalition partners.

The Pentagon said there are more than 10,000 people waiting at the airport to leave but that the number would change as more people arrive at the airport and as flights depart.