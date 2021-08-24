While the extension of the Aug. 31 deadline is the most pressing item on the G7 agenda today, the leaders also plan to discuss whether or when they should jointly recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government, western officials familiar with the planning say.
That’s a decision with enormous consequence that could be used as leverage to compel the group to respect human rights, the officials said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the meeting as the current G7 President, is advocating for a unified approach to the Taliban, according to western officials. He wants the world’s leading Democracies to come up with a plan on how to recognize the government or potentially apply economic sanctions or withhold aid.
So far, no governments have recognized the Taliban as the official government of Afghanistan. Doing so could allow the country access to previously committed foreign aid. Non-G7 powers like China and Russia have also been in contact with the Taliban.
Tuesday’s G7 call, set for 9:30 a.m. ET, is also expected to include the Secretaries General of NATO and the United Nations. Both organizations are expected to play a role going forward in Afghanistan.
Biden has said he wants to see “harsh conditions” applied to the Taliban, particularly in how they treat women and girls, before lending their government legitimacy. He said Sunday he was open to applying sanctions.