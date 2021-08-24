US military evacuates 12,700 from Afghanistan in 24 hours — another daily record 

The Biden administration announced another set of Afghanistan evacuation numbers in the last 24-hour period from 3:00 a.m. ET Monday to 3:00 a.m. ET Tuesday.

More than 21,000 people were evacuated from the Kabul airport in total, per a White House official:

37 US military flights carried 12,700 evacuees

57 coalition flights carried 8,900 people

That brings the total to 58,700 evacuated since Aug. 14, and 63,900 people evacuated since the end of July.

The 12,700 number is the largest number evacuated on US military flights in a 24-hour period to date, far surpassing the administration’s target of 5,000 to 9,000 daily evacuations on those flights.

The US evacuated 10,400 people on US military flights in the previous 24-hour period.