Defense secretary: US and allies evacuated 6,000 American citizens and more than 124,000 civilians
From CNN's Ellie Kaufman
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US military and its allies evacuated about 6,000 American citizens and a total of more than 124,000 civilians from Afghanistan during a speech at the Pentagon on the end of America’s longest war on Wednesday.
Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, previously said the US and allies had evacuated more than 123,000 civilians and 6,000 American citizens.
“Our commanders never flinched, and our allies and partners were extraordinary. The United States evacuated some 6,000 American citizens and a total of more than 124,000 civilians, and we did it all in the midst of a pandemic and in the face of grave and growing threats,” Austin said.
On the day of the terrorist attack outside of Abbey Gate at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Austin said US troops and ally partners still got 89 rescue flights off of the ground and evacuated “12,500 souls to freedom” in the span of 24 hours.
“It is noteworthy that on the day of the attack at the airport, our troops and their partners pushed hard and carried on, putting 89 rescue flights in the air in the span of 24 hours, and lifting 12,500 souls to freedom,” Austin said.
2 hr 5 min ago
Defense secretary remembers the 13 US service members killed in last week's Kabul blast
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin paid tribute to the 13 US service members who were killed in an attack outside Kabul's airport last Thursday, saying the military will always "honor their heroism."
"Our forces risked their own lives to save the lives of others, and 13 of our very best paid the ultimate price. Many of them were too young to personally remember the 9/11 attacks. The United States military will always honor their heroism. We mourn with their families, and we owe them support through the days and years ahead," Austin said in remarks after the last US troops pulled out of Afghanistan on Monday.
Austin also commended all those who participated in the evacuation effort.
"Our outstanding men and women showed steady judgment under crushing pressure, including some very young service members who summoned up exceptional courage at close quarters. They ran an international airport. They sped up visas. They fed the hungry. They comforted the desperate. And they got plane after plane after plane into the sky," he said.
Austin said it was "noteworthy" that on the day of the Kabul attack, troops and allies were still able to evacuate 12,500 people on 89 rescue flights.
2 hr 33 min ago
"It was heroic": Defense secretary honors those who died in Afghanistan as war ends
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is honoring those who died over the course of the war in Afghanistan, as he says the US has ended its last mission.
"America's longest war has come to a close," he said.
"We have just concluded the largest air evacuation of civilians in American history. It was heroic. It was historic," Austin said.
As evacuations conclude, he said this has been a busy time as well as a "proud one and a solemn one, too." He said his thoughts have been with the Americans who served after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
During remarks, Austin took a minute to remember the service members who died in Afghanistan during the conflict and those who were wounded, "some still carrying the scars that you cant' see on the outside," he added.
"I hope that all Americans will unite to thank our service members for their courage and compassion. They were operating in an immensely dangerous and dynamic environment. But our troops were tireless, fearless and selfless. Our commanders never flinched. And our allies and partners were extraordinary," Austin said.
He also thanked international partners and other allies including Afghan soldiers, police officers and civilians.
2 hr 45 min ago
Taliban checkpoints are "inconsistent" and "unpredictable," State Department official says
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
A senior State Department official said that the criteria the Taliban used for allowing people through checkpoints to access the Kabul airport was “variable” and at times “inconsistent” with assurances given to the United States “that they would allow certain people to pass.”
“Despite our best efforts to come up with an approach on a day-to-day, sometimes hour-by hour-basis that would allow groups to pass, it was unpredictable as to whether they would actually be able to get through,” the official told reporters Wednesday.
This person described this shifting Taliban criteria as one of a number of challenges that faced the massive US and international evacuation effort – one that left US officials who worked on the ground “haunted by the choices we had to make and by the people we were not able to help depart in this first phase of the operation.”
“It wasn't pretty. It was very challenging,” the senior official said, “and it involved some, some really painful trade-offs and choices for everyone involved.”
The official spoke of the difficult physical access points to the airport, the stream of threats from ISIS-K, viral communications which led to huge swaths of Afghans having identification meant for a priority group, and mischaracterization by outside groups of the people they were trying to get into the airport.
The senior State Department official said the “level of pragmatism” displayed by the Taliban and described by other US officials “was focused on ensuring that we would be able to depart on the schedule that our President had set and that we would not be lingering or providing reasons why we needed to stay longer than August 31.”
They said the idea that the US handed the Taliban “a holistic list” of Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other vulnerable Afghans seeking to leave the country “is incorrect,” but that they did “on a couple of occasions” provide bus manifests to try to facilitate those vehicles’ passage through Taliban checkpoints.
“When it worked well, and it did for a couple of days, for periods, It enabled us to move through those checkpoints, thousands of people that we and NATO allies and partners were seeking to have depart,” they said.
However, the official told reporters there were also days where it did not work well.
“We had a couple of instances where buses were a mix of foreign nationals and Afghan local employees of other missions, and the Talibs would only let pass the foreign nationals, and they turned away or they held at that location the Afghan citizens who were on that particular movement,” they said. “In some of those cases, we were able to successfully persuade them to then, in subsequent days, to allow that group to go forward.”
2 hr 10 min ago
NOW: Defense secretary and top US general speak about end of War in Afghanistan
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Kevin Liptak
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, are delivering remarks from the Pentagon about the end of the US military mission in Afghanistan.
President Biden on Tuesday offered a vigorous defense of his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, defending the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul.
The President, who faces a political reckoning for the US's handling of the withdrawal, said in a statement Monday that "it was the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and of all of our commanders on the ground to end our airlift mission as planned." He's also argued that he thought chaos in the country was inevitable when US troops departed.
US Central Command Commander Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie acknowledged Monday that the US military "did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out."
A senior State Department official said the department believes there are fewer than 250 American citizens currently in Afghanistan — and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that number may be closer to 100 — who may wish to leave, as US officials stressed a Taliban commitment to let Afghans leave the country after the US and allies left.
2 hr 58 min ago
Camp in Indiana prepares to receive as many as 5,000 Afghan refugees for temporary housing
From CNN's Kiely Westhoff
Camp Atterbury in Indiana is preparing to receive as many as 5,000 Afghan evacuees for temporary housing, beginning as soon as later this week, state officials said in briefing Wednesday.
“Right now, our planning assumption is to plan for 5,000,” refugees, Brigadier General R. Dale Lyles, adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard, said.
The camp – which has the capability of housing up to 10,000 people in dorm-like barracks and has a medical treatment facility – is expected to receive people in increments of 1,000 beginning later this week or next, he said.
Officials said 800 soldiers from Fort Hood are coming to supplement the camp with a “robust package” of medical supplies and mental health practitioners.
Refugees will undergo a vetting process in Europe or the Middle East, and once they arrive in the US, they will undergo a second stage of vetting as well as medical screening including a 14 day hold.
Lyles added, "We have identified potentially a cohort of evacuees who may have Covid, so they will receive three Covid tests en route to camp Atterbury.”
"We are very cognizant of the pressure that we could put on the local community because of Covid,” Lyles said.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he as well as the congressional delegation were notified Tuesday by army command that evacuees would be coming to Camp Atterbury “for what has been described to us as a matter of weeks not months.”
“These are the same folks who for decades have assisted and aided us on a very dangerous terrain," he said. “We’ve got to be there for folks who were there for us. Period," he added.
2 hr 30 min ago
Fewer than 100 female journalists still working at private media stations in Kabul, report says
From CNN’s Celine Alkhaldi and Hira Humayun
Fewer than 100 female journalists are still formally working at private radio and television stations in Kabul, compared to an estimated 700 last year, according to a Reporters Without Borders (RSF) report.
Of the 510 women who worked for eight of the biggest media outlets and press groups, only 76 are still currently working – of which 39 are journalists, according to the report published on Monday, asserting that “women journalists are in the process of disappearing from the capital."
Pauline Ades-Mevel, RSF editor-in-chief, tells CNN that while the organization can verify the current number of female journalists, the organization is unsure of how many there were in 2020, saying “we cannot compare this year’s figures with the last.”
RSF collaborated with the Centre for the Protection of Afghan Women Journalists (CPAWJ) to reach these findings, conducting several tallies over the years to create a database of newsrooms in the capital, according to Ades-Mevel.
She tells CNN that RSF started listing all media outlets in Kabul in mid-August, and added up the number of employees at each of them. She says this is being monitored daily.
“For example, we have 8 remaining at Ariana News, 0 at Maiwand,” she adds.
The RSF report said most women journalists have been forced to stop working in the provinces, where almost all privately-owned media outlets stopped operating as Taliban forces advanced. While some manage to work from home, RSF states there is “no comparison with 2020, when the survey by RSF and the CPAWJ established that more than 1,700 women were working for media outlets in three provinces (the provinces of Kabul, Herat and Balkh, in the east, west and north of the country).”
In August, journalist Shabnam Dawran who worked for RTA said in a video message that she was not permitted to go to work and was warned not to continue her job, while her male colleagues were allowed to go into the office.
“I was warned that you cannot continue with your job as the regime has changed. Here there are major threats against us,” she said.
Some background: CNN previously reported that the homes of two unidentified female journalists were visited by Taliban fighters, according to a contact of the women, adding that both women were severely shaken psychologically. Several female journalists are said to have received threatening calls from the Taliban, with the calls increasing over recent days, the source added. One prominent female journalist in Kabul said she had received a threatening call from the Taliban, telling her they “will come soon.”
Following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, CNN spoke with Taliban fighters, one of whom said female journalists would still be able to practice their profession as long as they adhered to these rules. Female journalists, he said, will be expected to wear the niqab, and should not engage with men outside of their family.
At a news conference last week, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said women should not go to work for their own safety. He admitted the measure was necessary because the Taliban's soldiers "keep changing and are not trained."
In his first appearance at a press conference two weeks ago, Mujahid said the Taliban “want all the media to be free, independent, to continue publications…within the framework of Islam, they can have free reports and independent publications." He also said that there will be “no violence against women” in Afghanistan and assured members of the international community that they “should not be concerned” on this matter.
3 hr 52 min ago
Pope criticizes Western intervention in Afghanistan
From CNN's Hada Messia and Lindsay Isaac
The Pope has criticized the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, claiming that “not all eventualities were taken into account here,” referring to the shambolic state of the country following the Western coalition’s departure.
In a wide ranging interview with Spanish radio station COPE recorded late last week, Pope Francis said he didn’t want to “judge” but “certainly there was a lot of deception perhaps on the part of the new authorities. I say deceit or a lot of naiveté.”
Francis accidentally attributed a quote from Russian President Vladimir Putin to German Chancellor Angela Merkel when reflecting on the US withdrawal after 20 years of “occupation and then leaving.”
“I was touched by something that Chancellor Merkel, who is one of the great figures of world politics, said in Moscow, last 20th [of August]. And she said, I hope the translation is correct: ‘It is necessary to put an end to the irresponsible policy of intervening from outside and building democracy in other countries, ignoring the traditions of the peoples.’ Concise and conclusive. I think this says a lot; and everyone can interpret it as they wish. But there I felt a wisdom in hearing this woman say this," the Pope said.
The quote was actually from a news conference with the two leaders during which Putin said the Taliban advance was evidence of the need to end outside intervention by the west.
The Vatican’s Secretariat of State will play a diplomatic role in Afghanistan to try to prevent further violence against civilians, the Pope said.
“Cardinal Parolin is really the best diplomat I have ever met. A diplomat who adds; not one of those who detracts. He is someone who always seeks, a man of agreement. I am sure he is helping or at least offering to help. It is a difficult situation. I believe that as a pastor I must call Christians to a special prayer at this time," he said.
"I am going to try to ask for what the Church always asks for in times of great difficulty and crisis: more prayer and fasting. Prayer, penance and fasting, which is what is asked for in moments of crisis," he added.
4 hr 43 min ago
UK offers permanent residency to Afghans who worked for British military and UK government
From CNN’s Sarah Dean
Afghans who worked for the British military and UK Government in Afghanistan will be able to live in the UK permanently, the UK Home Office announced on Wednesday.
“People already relocated to the UK under the Afghanistan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) will be able to apply free of charge to convert their temporary leave into indefinite leave [permanent residency]. This will give Afghans the certainty and stability to rebuild their lives with unrestricted rights to work and the option to apply for British citizenship in the future,” the government said in a news release.
“We owe an immense debt to those who worked with the Armed Forces in Afghanistan and I am determined that we give them and their families the support they need to rebuild their lives here in the UK,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.
“I know this will be an incredibly daunting time, but I hope they will take heart from the wave of support and generosity already expressed by the British public," he continued.
Dubbed "Operation Warm Welcome," the government has allocated $16.5 million (£12 million) for extra school places for Afghans, 300 undergraduate and postgraduate university scholarships and free English courses for adults.