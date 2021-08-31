China has described the US policy in Afghanistan as “unworkable” and said it will collapse in the wake of the withdrawal from the country.
The US policy of imposing values and social systems on other countries is bound to be unworkable and will only end in failure," China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing Tuesday.
“Afghanistan has gotten rid of foreign military occupation; the Afghan people have ushered in a new starting point for national peace and reconstruction; the history of Afghanistan has opened a new page,” Wang said.
He went to say that China respects “Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity” and insists on “not intervening in Afghanistan’s internal affairs,” adding that China will pursue a friendly policy oriented towards all the Afghan people.
“The history and reality of Afghanistan have shown that the achievement of peace, stability and economic development requires [the country to establish] an open and inclusive political structure, to pursue a moderate and stable domestic and foreign policies, and to sever all connections to all terrorist organizations,” Wang said.
“China will continue to maintain close communication and coordination with all parties in Afghanistan and the international community, and provide support and assistance within its capacity in order to restore peace, rebuild the economy, combat all terrorist organizations including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement and integrate into the international community.”
Wang’s comments echoed a statement from China's envoy to the United Nations on Monday. Ambassador Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, made an address to the UN Security Council where, without naming the US, he said that Beijing hopes “relevant countries” change what he called “the wrong practice of imposing their own wills on the others.”