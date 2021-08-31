President Biden to speak on Afghanistan Tuesday

US President Joe Biden will address the nation on the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room on Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday, Biden thanked the final US forces serving in Afghanistan for executing the “dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled,” with no further loss of American lives, in a statement released Monday evening, making the end of the United States’ longest war.
“The past 17 days have seen our troops execute the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States. They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve,” the President wrote in the statement released Monday. “Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended.”
51 min ago
The last US military planes have left Afghanistan. Here's what we know
From CNN's Nicole Gaouette, Jennifer Hansler, Barbara Starr and Oren Liebermann
The last US military planes left Afghanistan, Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, announced Monday at the Pentagon. The US departure marked the end of a fraught, chaotic and bloody exit from the United States' longest war.
"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens, third country nationals, and vulnerable Afghans," McKenzie told reporters. "The last C-17 lifted off from Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 30th, this afternoon, at 3:29 p.m. East Coast time, and the last manned aircraft is now clearing the airspace above Afghanistan."
"There's a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure," McKenzie said. "We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out."
President Joe Biden weighed in with a statement later on Monday and thanked the final US forces serving in Afghanistan for executing the "dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled," with no further loss of American lives.
As of Monday, more than 122,000 people in total had been airlifted from Hamid Karzai International Airport since July, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday morning.
Since August 14, the Pentagon deployed US Special Operations Forces to bring in 1,064 US citizens and 2,017 at risk Afghans or Special Immigrant Visa applicants, McKenzie said. "We have evacuated more than 6,000 US civilians, which we believe represents the vast majority of those who wanted to leave at this time," he said.
There were no US citizens on the last five flights out of Kabul, McKenzie said, and no evacuees left at the airport when the last two US officials — Gen. Christopher Donohue and the embassy's chargé d'affaires Ross Wilson — stepped off Afghan soil and onto the final US aircraft leaving Afghanistan.
Following the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, a video taken by Los Angeles Times correspondent Nabih Bulos showed a group of Taliban fighters entering a hangar at the Kabul airport early Tuesday local time.
The video shows the fighters examining the CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter commonly known as the “Phrog” parked inside the hangar.
Bulos — who is seen accompanying the Taliban fighters — posted the video on his verified Twitter account. The Taliban also posted video of what appeared to show its fighters celebrating at the airport.
It's unclear exactly how much US military equipment is in Taliban hands. Some of it was removed from the country and other items were disabled, Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie, Commander of US Central Command, told reporters during a briefing on Monday.
2 hr 57 min ago
Here's the last US soldier leaving Afghanistan
From CNN's Barbara Starr and Ellie Kaufman
The Department of Defense has tweeted a picture of Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, boarding a C-17 to depart Kabul.
He was the last soldier to depart the country.
On Monday, Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie, the top general of US Central Command, told reporters that Donahue and the top US diplomat in Kabul, Charge d’Affaires Ross Wilson, were the last two US officials to step off of Afghanistan soil and onto a US military aircraft out of Afghanistan.
“On the last airplane out was Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd airborne division and my grand force commander there, and he was accompanied by our charge Ambassador Ross Wilson, so they came out together,” McKenzie said. “The state and defense team came out on the last aircraft and were in fact the last people to step on the ground, step on the airplane,” he added.
1 hr 8 min ago
An Afghan YouTuber was killed at Kabul airport. Many more fear the worst
From CNN's Masoud Popalzai and Rob Picheta
Four days after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, 20-year-old YouTuber Najma Sadeqi sat on her bed and recorded a final video to tens of thousands of followers.
Usually, her posts would show her cooking or exploring Kabul alongside her friends, in bright clothes and with cheerful music playing in the background. But before Sadeqi even began speaking, the dispirited expression on her face told viewers that this one was different.
"Since we are not allowed to work and go out of our homes, we all had to record you a last video," she began. "And through this video say goodbye to you all."
She told viewers she was too scared to walk the street, and asked them to pray for her. "Life in Kabul has become very difficult, especially for those who used to be free and happy," she said. "I wish it is a bad dream, I wish we can wake up one day," she added, stopping at times to stifle tears. "But I know that it is not possible .... and it is a reality that we are finished."
Sadeqi was in the final year of study at a journalism institute in Kabul. She had recently joined the Afghan Insider YouTube channel, whose videos have amassed more than 24 million views. They gave weekly glimpses into the lives of young content creators, who had been raised amid the relative safety of a post-Taliban age. They also allowed Sadeqi and others to support their families, while following their own aspirations.