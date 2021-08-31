Taliban spokesman congratulates Afghan people after US withdrawal

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday congratulated the people of Afghanistan following the complete withdrawal of US forces from the country.
Speaking from the runway of Kabul airport just hours after the last American troops had flown out, Mujahid told a small crowd of people that "this victory belongs to us all."
"We want to have good relations with the US and the world," said Mujahid, who appeared beside heavily armed fighters from the Taliban's special forces brigade. "We hope that Afghanistan is never occupied again, and this country stays prosperous, free, home for all Afghans and governed by the Islamic rule."
Mujahid specifically congratulated a group of fighters beside him, telling them he hoped Taliban combatants would now "treat the people nicely."
"This nation has the right to live in peace, the right to prosperity, and we are the servants of the nation not, God forbid, that we are dominant over the nation," he said. "I am praising your sacrifices; I thank you and I congratulate you."