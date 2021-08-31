The doors to evacuation via Kabul airport are now shut, but Afghans are still on the move, trying to get out of the country due to fear of social, political and economic instability.

As a result, border crossings such as one with Pakistan are starting to fill up. Pakistan is now discouraging this movement, saying it cannot cope with the flow of more refugees.

Some 1.4 million Afghan refugees already live here in Pakistan, according to the UN, more than in any other country in the world. So this border is basically closed to Afghans.

That hasn't stopped people lining up and a large group has gathered.

Some of them are very sick. They're desperately hoping for medical attention. Pakistan authorities have been providing some dispensation on that front.

Context:

Earlier in August, the UN warned that Afghanistan could see its highest-ever documented civilian casualties in a single year, and urged neighboring countries to keep their borders open.

Afghans, already afraid of economic deterioration, are lining up outside banks, withdrawing money to ensure their finances are in order in case they needed to leave.

A lot of people are now choosing to move via land borders to Uzbekistan, to Pakistan, to Iran. But many of these neighboring countries are saying: we can't cope with this. That's why so many countries have a vested interest in trying to make the situation inside Afghanistan work.