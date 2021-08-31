World
Live Updates

US completes withdrawal from Afghanistan

By Joshua Berlinger, Adam Renton, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 7:13 AM ET, Tue August 31, 2021
20 min ago

Afghan refugees try to cross borders via land, overwhelming neighbors, after Kabul airport evacuations end

From CNN’s Clarissa Ward at the Torkham border crossing, Pakistan

The doors to evacuation via Kabul airport are now shut, but Afghans are still on the move, trying to get out of the country due to fear of social, political and economic instability.

As a result, border crossings such as one with Pakistan are starting to fill up. Pakistan is now discouraging this movement, saying it cannot cope with the flow of more refugees.

Some 1.4 million Afghan refugees already live here in Pakistan, according to the UN, more than in any other country in the world. So this border is basically closed to Afghans. 

That hasn't stopped people lining up and a large group has gathered. 

Some of them are very sick. They're desperately hoping for medical attention. Pakistan authorities have been providing some dispensation on that front.

Context:

Earlier in August, the UN warned that Afghanistan could see its highest-ever documented civilian casualties in a single year, and urged neighboring countries to keep their borders open.

Afghans, already afraid of economic deterioration, are lining up outside banks, withdrawing money to ensure their finances are in order in case they needed to leave.

A lot of people are now choosing to move via land borders to Uzbekistan, to Pakistan, to Iran. But many of these neighboring countries are saying: we can't cope with this. That's why so many countries have a vested interest in trying to make the situation inside Afghanistan work.

43 min ago

In photos: The scene at Kabul airport this morning

A member of the Taliban walks out of an Afghan Air Force aircraft at Kabul airport on Tuesday, August 31.
In the moments following the end of America's presence of nearly 20 years in Afghanistan, jubilant Taliban fighters were seen celebrating as they took over Kabul's airport. Videos showed Taliban fighters filling the night air with gunfire as they walked through a hanger operated by US troops just hours earlier.

As the sun rose on Tuesday morning, photographs from the airport showed members of the Taliban making their way through an abandoned hanger strewn with equipment the US left behind.

An Afghan Air Force A-29 attack aircraft is pictured inside a hangar at Kabul airport on Tuesday.
In a press conference on the tarmac hours after the last US troops left the country, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the US withdrawal was a lesson to others.

"We have a message to any possible invader, that anyone who looks to Afghanistan with bad intention, they will face what the United States has faced today," Mujahid said.

The group also restated their pledge to engage with the world. Mujahid added, "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants to have good relations with the whole world on behalf of the nation. We want to have strong diplomatic relations with all, including the United States. We want to gradually re-establish good relations with the United States in the future."

Taliban fighters sit in the cockpit of an Afghan Air Force aircraft at Kabul airport.
Members of the Taliban stand inside an Afghan Air Force aircraft at the airport.
A Taliban fighter takes a picture of a damaged Afghan Air Forces MD 530 helicopter at Kabul airport.
1 hr 30 min ago

Afghanistan’s health care system could collapse due to lack of support, MSF says

From Hannah Ritchie

Afghanistan’s health care system is at risk of collapsing as foreign donors stop providing aid following the Taliban takeover, according to the international medical humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also knows as Doctors Without Borders.

“The old health system in Afghanistan was supported from the outside — foreign aid, mainly, the World Bank, the EU, and some of the donors. And as you may know, the World Bank, but also the IMF and some others, froze the funds for Afghanistan, and one of the great risks for the health system here is basically to collapse because of lack of support," country representative Filipe Ribeiro warned on Monday.

"The overall health system in Afghanistan is understaffed, under-equipped and underfunded, for years. And the great risk is that this underfunding will continue over time,” he added.

MSF is one of the largest medical aid agencies in Afghanistan and has vowed that its teams across the country “will stay put” following the Taliban’s takeover. 

During Taliban rule in Afghanistan from 1996-2001, MSF had a fraught relationship with the group and was eventually expelled from the country in 1998.

The Taliban claims it welcomes foreign donors and has vowed to protect the rights of international aid staff who wish to remain in the country. It's not yet known if they will follow through on this pledge.

1 hr 27 min ago

Almost 14,000 evacuees awaiting onward travel from Ramstein airbase in Germany

From Atika Shubert at Ramstein Air Base, Germany

People evacuated from Afghanistan are seen between tents at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on August 30.
People evacuated from Afghanistan are seen between tents at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on August 30. Uwe Anspach/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

The Ramstein US Air Base in Germany has so far received approximately 106 aircraft carrying vulnerable Afghans, according to a daily update from the public affairs officer.

Ramstein is one of the largest US airbases outside America, and has now been transformed into a temporary transit point for evacuees to the US.

How the numbers look:

  • Currently, there are 13,900 evacuees at the Ramstein Air Base awaiting travel onward
  • The public affairs officer says that within the next 12 hours, the base is anticipating a further 2,300 evacuees to arrive
  • So far, 10,000 evacuees have departed on approximately 42 flights from Ramstein to their resettlement locations
  • And, within the next 12 hours, over 2,700 evacuees will depart Ramstein. 

Brig. Gen. Josh Olson told CNN Saturday that evacuees will stay roughly 48 to 72 hours at Ramstein, adding that per the US agreement with Germany, they would not stay longer than 10 days. 

1 hr 30 min ago

Britain's Foreign Secretary pushes back on claim UK endangered American troops at Kabul airport

From Nina Avramova in London

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is pictured in London on August 27.
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is pictured in London on August 27. Jeff Gilbert/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was “simply not true” to suggest the UK pushed for Abbey Gate to remain open at the Hamid Karzai International airport, which was the site of a suicide bombing on Thursday, that killed more than 170 people, including 13 US service members.

“It is just not true to suggest that other than securing our civilian staff inside the airport that we were pushing to leave the gate open. In fact, and let me just be clear about this, we were issuing changes of travel advice before the bomb attack took place and saying to people in the crowd — which I was particularly concerned — certainly UK nationals and anyone else should leave because of the risk,” he said.
“It is certainly right to say that we got our civilian staff out of the processing center by Abbey Gate,” Raab told Sky News Tuesday morning.

ISIS in Khorasan (ISIS-K) claimed, without evidence supporting the claim, that an ISIS militant carried out the attack.

2 hr 2 min ago

Pakistan foreign minister expects a new government will be announced in Afghanistan in a few days

From Sophia Saifi in Islamabad

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says he expects to see a new government announced in Afghanistan in a few days.

“The statements from the Taliban that we have seen is that they will announce the government once the withdrawal has been completed. Yesterday, the formal announcement was made. In the next few days, we can expect the announcement of a government,” he said at a presser in Islamabad on Tuesday.

2 hr 27 min ago

China calls US policy in Afghanistan “unworkable” and says it will “end in failure”

From CNN’s Beijing bureau

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin is pictured during a briefing in Beijing, in November 2020.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin is pictured during a briefing in Beijing, in November 2020. Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

China has described the US policy in Afghanistan as “unworkable” and said it will collapse in the wake of the withdrawal from the country.

The US policy of imposing values and social systems on other countries is bound to be unworkable and will only end in failure," China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing Tuesday.
“Afghanistan has gotten rid of foreign military occupation; the Afghan people have ushered in a new starting point for national peace and reconstruction; the history of Afghanistan has opened a new page,” Wang said.

He went to say that China respects “Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity” and insists on “not intervening in Afghanistan’s internal affairs,” adding that China will pursue a friendly policy oriented towards all the Afghan people.

“The history and reality of Afghanistan have shown that the achievement of peace, stability and economic development requires [the country to establish] an open and inclusive political structure, to pursue a moderate and stable domestic and foreign policies, and to sever all connections to all terrorist organizations,” Wang said. 

“China will continue to maintain close communication and coordination with all parties in Afghanistan and the international community, and provide support and assistance within its capacity in order to restore peace, rebuild the economy, combat all terrorist organizations including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement and integrate into the international community.”

Wang’s comments echoed a statement from China's envoy to the United Nations on Monday. Ambassador Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, made an address to the UN Security Council where, without naming the US, he said that Beijing hopes “relevant countries” change what he called “the wrong practice of imposing their own wills on the others.” 

3 hr 44 min ago

Afghanistan begins its first day in two decades without US troops on the ground

Afghans queue up as they wait for the banks to open in Kabul on August 31.
Afghans queue up as they wait for the banks to open in Kabul on August 31. Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue stepped onto a C-17 in Kabul, Afghanistan, late Monday night and, for the first time in nearly 20 years, there were no US troops on Afghan soil.

America's longest war effectively ended late Monday when the last US military planes left Afghanistan. The aircraft carrying Donahue and the final US combatants in Afghanistan lifted off at 11:59 p.m. local time, with just a minute to spare before US President Joe Biden's August 31 deadline to withdraw from the country.

Here's what you need to know for Tuesday:

The last Americans: The US Department of Defense tweeted a picture of Donahue, boarding an aircraft to depart Kabul. That night-vision photograph will likely become an indelible image tied to the unceremonious and chaotic end to war that lasted about two decades.

Donahue and the top US diplomat in Kabul, Charge d’Affaires Ross Wilson, were the last two US officials to step off of Afghanistan soil and onto a US military aircraft out of Afghanistan.

The Taliban celebrates: Videos from Kabul airport following the US departure showed Taliban fighters inspecting military hardware and celebrating. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday congratulated the people of Afghanistan, saying "this victory belongs to us all."

The White House's next steps: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday the US is starting "a new chapter" in Afghanistan. He outlined the US' plans for the "days and weeks ahead" that includes suspending their diplomatic presence in Kabul and creating a new team.

More details are expected to be forthcoming. President Biden will address the American people on the end of the war in Afghanistan from the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

US citizens left behind: Blinken said Monday that the State Department believes there is “a small number of Americans, under 200 and likely closer to 100, who remain in Afghanistan and want to leave.”

Blinken said the US and its allies, including Qatar and Turkey, are discussing ways to reopen the Kabul airport as quickly as possible to facilitate safe travel out of Afghanistan for Americans, US legal permanent residents and Afghans who worked with the United States who want to leave the country.

Afghanistan's future: Many in Afghanistan remain worried that, despite the Taliban's attempt to portray itself as a more moderate force, the militant group will govern by the draconian, fundamentalist religious law that marked its time in power in the late 1990s.

"They are terrified about being left behind. They are more terrified about being forgotten. Biden may say the war is over. It's not over for them," said Paul Rieckhoff, founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

4 hr 4 min ago

Chinese envoy to UN blames "hasty" withdrawal of troops for chaos in Afghanistan

From CNN's Senior UN Correspondent Richard Roth and Artemis Moshtaghian

China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Geng Shuang, said the “hasty and disorderly withdrawal of foreign troops” caused the recent chaos in Afghanistan.

“Withdrawal is not the end of responsibility but the beginning of reflection and correction,” Shuang said Monday during an address to the UN Security Council.

China and Russia both abstained from voting Monday on a Security Council resolution to create a "safe passage" zone for people seeking to leave Afghanistan from Kabul airport after the US withdrawal from the country. The other 13 members of the Security Council all voted in favor of the proposal.

Shuang said China did not feel it was necessary for the Security Council to urgently pass the “safe passage” resolution.

Without directly mentioning the United States, Shuang said China hopes “relevant countries” change what he called “the wrong practice of imposing their own wills on the others” and refrain from imposing sanctions on Afghanistan.

Given Afghanistan’s current state, Shuang said the international community should actively engage with the Taliban and provide them with guidance. The ambassador added he hopes the Taliban will fulfill their commitment in completely cutting ties with all terrorist organizations.