US announces completion of Afghanistan withdrawal

The Federal Aviation Administration is prohibiting US civil operators, pilots and US-registered civil aircraft from operating at any altitude over much of Afghanistan, according to a statement sent Monday.

“US civil operators may continue to use one high-altitude jet route near the far eastern border for overflights. Any U.S. civil aircraft operator that wants to fly into/out of or over Afghanistan must receive prior authorization from the FAA,” the statement said.

Shortly before, the FAA issued a notice to airmen, saying that effective immediately, Hamid Karzai International Airport is “uncontrolled.”

“No air traffic control or airport services are available. Aircraft operating into, out of, or through Kabul (flight information region) and landing OAKB should use extreme cautions,” the notice said, using the international abbreviation for the airport.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, announced Monday that the last US military planes have left Afghanistan. The US departure marks the end of a fraught, chaotic and bloody exit from the United States' longest war.