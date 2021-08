As many as five rockets were fired at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday, a US official told CNN.

The C-RAM defense system -- designed to protect ground forces against rockets, artillery and mortars -- installed at the airport engaged with the rockets, the official said.

There are no reports of any casualties, the official said.

The official said that the rockets aimed at the airport were likely launched by ISIS-K, but cautions it is too early to know for sure.