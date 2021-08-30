Pentagon: "Threat stream is still real" and "active" to Kabul airport

Former Afghan Special Forces commandos may be incorporated into the British army after fleeing Kabul, according to one senior source in the United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the plan has yet to be formalized.

The idea, according to the UK’s Press Association, has the support of Conservative MPs who are also military veterans including Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, and Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the defense select committee.

The timeline for discussion of the proposal within Parliament is currently unclear.

The proposal is to incorporate hundreds of Afghans who have had intense training from British Special forces, and years of combat experience, into the army either as a regiment in its own right or by absorbing the soldiers into other units.

“We can’t treat them like the Poles in ‘45 otherwise they’ll all become Uber drivers,” said one senior defense source.

An Defense Ministry source close to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the Cabinet minister was “considering a variety of options within Operation Warm Welcome.​"

First reported in the Daily Telegraph the plan to absorb the Afghan troops would be a way of keeping the expensively trained soldiers’ skills available to British generals – much like Britain’s other “foreign legion” the Brigade of Gurkhas, who are recruited from Nepal.