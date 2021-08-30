World
The latest on evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

By Brad Lendon, Jessie Yeung and Sheena McKenzie CNN

Updated 4:57 a.m. ET, August 30, 2021
38 min ago

Car apparently used as improvised launcher in rocket attack directed at Kabul airport

From CNN's Nathan Hodge

Journalists take photos of a destroyed vehicle where rockets were fired from, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday, August 30.
A civilian vehicle was apparently used as an improvised platform in the rocket attack aimed at the Kabul airport on Monday.

Video obtained by CNN showed the vehicle in flames on a street in Kabul's Khair Khana neighborhood after the rockets were fired. 

The incinerated remnants of the car are covered with debris, the glass missing from all windows and rubber melted from the tires. The car appears to have been modified with six launch tubes, which are visible inside the car's charred skeleton.

Rocket launcher tubes are seen inside the destroyed vehicle.
Zia ud Din, a potato-chip seller whose house was next to where the car was parked, heard the bang of the rockets launching. 

"There were a few big bangs, we all were inside the house -- the whole family -- when we heard the loud bangs, we ran into the garden, everything caught fire," he said. "Fortunately, no one is killed or injured."

Eyewitnesses said one of the rockets hit a nearby building. A rocket impact was visible on a nearby high-rise tower. Taliban fighters and eyewitnesses said there were no casualties in the building.

Taliban fighters had initially cordoned off the area, telling bystanders the situation remained dangerous, though they later allowed journalists on the street.

A US official told CNN the rockets were likely launched by ISIS-K, but cautioned it was too early to know for sure.

3 hr 4 min ago

US operations at Kabul airport "uninterrupted" by rocket attack, White House press secretary says

From CNN’s Jasmine Wright

President Joe Biden was briefed on the rocket attack at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The US President was informed “operations continue uninterrupted" at the airport, she said, as the August 31 deadline to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan approaches.

1 hr 49 min ago

As many as 5 rockets fired on Kabul airport, US official tells CNN

From CNN's Alex Marquardt

Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday, August 30.
As many as five rockets were fired at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday, a US official told CNN.

The C-RAM defense system -- designed to protect ground forces against rockets, artillery and mortars -- installed at the airport engaged with the rockets, the official said.

There are no reports of any casualties, the official said.

The official said that the rockets aimed at the airport were likely launched by ISIS-K, but cautions it is too early to know for sure.

4 hr 36 min ago

Unidentified blast in Kabul, say residents and local media

From CNN's Nathan Hodge

Residents of Kabul and local media said a blast was heard in the early morning hours, local time, in the Afghan capital.

There was no clear indication of what kind of explosion it was or any official confirmation of the source of the blast.

4 hr 35 min ago

Vehicle targeted by US strike Sunday contained a suicide bomber, US official says

From CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh

The vehicle that was targeted by the US in Sunday’s strike on Kabul was next to a building and contained one suicide bomber, a US official told CNN.

It remains unclear if the vehicle was intended to be a car bomb, or if the suicide bomber was using it for transport.

"It was loaded up and ready to go,” the official told CNN.

Earlier, US CENTCOM said the airstrike on a vehicle in Kabul eliminated “an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamid Karzai International Airport.”

4 hr 34 min ago

US says a secondary explosion after airstrike "may have caused" civilian casualties 

The US military acknowledged Sunday night that there are reports of civilian casualties following a US airstrike against a vehicle in Kabul deemed to be “an imminent ISIS-K threat.”  

A spokesperson for US Central Command said “powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties.”

Note: The term “casualties” can refer to wounded or dead.

“We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today,” Capt. Bill Urban, spokesperson for US Central Command, said in a statement. “We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life."

US CENTCOM originally said there were no indications of civilian casualties.

CNN reported earlier that multiple members from a family, including children were killed in the US strike in Kabul, a relative of those killed said.