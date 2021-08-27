The death toll from Thursday's blasts in Kabul has increased to more than 90 people killed, an official with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health told CNN Friday.
There are also more than 150 wounded from the blasts, the official said.
By Jessie Yeung and Brad Lendon, CNN
The death toll from Thursday's blasts in Kabul has increased to more than 90 people killed, an official with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health told CNN Friday.
There are also more than 150 wounded from the blasts, the official said.
Australia and New Zealand have both ended their evacuation flights from Kabul, as Afghanistan reels from the deadly bombing attacks.
New Zealand's final evacuation flight had landed in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday night local time, before the attacks took place. No members of the national defense force were in Kabul at the time of the attack, and no New Zealanders were left at the airport, the government said.
However, there are still New Zealand citizens in Afghanistan, who are in contact with the Foreign Ministry.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there would be no more evacuation flights from Kabul.
“We strongly condemn what is a despicable attack on many innocent families and individuals who were simply seeking safety from the incredibly difficult and fragile situation in Afghanistan,” Ardern said.
Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton also confirmed Australia has finished the country's evacuation mission.
He added on Friday that he was "grateful" for the work of Australian forces and commended their success of evacuating more than 4,000 people from Kabul.
He called the attack "horrific," and said it wasn't clear if there were any Australians caught up in the attacks, but added the country's Foreign Ministry had sent a message to all Australian citizens to steer clear of the airport.
For Australian citizens that might still be in Afghanistan, many will likely try to make their way to other borders, he said.
Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf
After the frantic evacuation effort in Kabul and the bombing attacks at the airport on Thursday, what is becoming painfully clear is that we have no idea what will happen in Afghanistan when US forces leave at the end of the month.
Here's an attempt to collate what we know about who will take over.
President Biden said Thursday that he has ordered up plans to strike ISIS-K targets following the attack near the Kabul airport.
“To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.
ISIS in Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, claimed that an ISIS militant carried out the suicide attack, but provided no evidence to support the claim.
US officials have been warning over the past week that a threat of a terror attack at the airport was becoming more acute. Earlier on Thursday local time, US diplomats in Kabul warned American citizens to "immediately" leave several gates into the airport, citing security threats.
But who are ISIS-K? ISIS-Khorasan is a branch of the terror group that first emerged in Syria and Iraq. While the affiliates share an ideology and tactics, the depth of their relationship with regards to organization and command and control has never been entirely established.
US intelligence officials previously told CNN the ISIS-K membership includes "a small number of veteran jihadists from Syria and other foreign terrorist fighters," saying that the US had identified 10 to 15 of their top operatives in Afghanistan. The group's name comes from its terminology for the area that includes Afghanistan and Pakistan: "Khorasan."
The US Defense Department Inspector-General for Afghanistan (SIGAR) said in a report covering the months April to June of this year that "ISIS-Khorasan exploited the political instability and rise in violence during the quarter by attacking minority sectarian targets and infrastructure to spread fear and highlight the Afghan government's inability to provide adequate security."
ISIS-K has formed cells in Kabul which have carried out a number of devastating suicide attacks in and beyond the Afghan capital since 2016.
The group has built up a presence in eastern Afghanistan in recent years, especially in the provinces of Nangahar and Kunar. Last August, the group attacked the main prison in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangahar, in an effort to free dozens of their supporters who had been captured by the Afghan army and police.
Read more about the group here.
CNN's Nikki Carvajal, Jim Sciutto and Tim Lister contributed reporting to this post.
Thirteen US service members have died as a result of the attack at the Kabul airport Thursday, according to a statement from US Central Command.
The total number of US service members injured is now 18, said Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesperson for CENTCOM.
Here's the latest: