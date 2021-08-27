After the frantic evacuation effort in Kabul and the bombing attacks at the airport on Thursday, what is becoming painfully clear is that we have no idea what will happen in Afghanistan when US forces leave at the end of the month.
Here's an attempt to collate what we know about who will take over.
- Who are the Taliban? The group dates to 1994 and controlled Afghanistan until the US and NATO invaded in 2001. They regrouped over the past two decades; as recently as February, they were thought to have fewer than 100,000 fighters.
- What about al Qaeda? In recent years, the Taliban have kept al Qaeda in check; they pledged in 2020 to prevent al Qaeda and other terror groups from using Afghan soil. But experts say many of the prisoners released by the Taliban sympathize with al Qaeda -- and could regroup whats left of al Qaeda in Afghanistan.
- Who are ISIS-K? ISIS-Khorasan is a branch of the ISIS terror group that first emerged in Syria and Iraq. While the affiliates share an ideology and tactics, the depth of their relationship with regards to organization and command and control has never been entirely established. ISIS-K has been orchestrating attacks in Kabul since 2016 and is a sworn enemy of the Taliban.
- What about resistance to the Taliban? The Northern Alliance, a coalition of Uzbek and Tajik forces, managed to keep the Panjshir Valley in northern Afghanistan free from the Taliban during its five-year rule. It was led by Ahmad Shah Massoud before he was assassinated by al Qaeda operatives just before 9/11; the coalition is now led by his son, who has vowed to continue fighting the Taliban.
- What has become of the US-backed power structure? It's gone. The ousted Afghan president has fled the country; his vice president has fled to the Panjshir Valley, the one stronghold of resistance to the Taliban; previous leaders and former presidents are effectively under house arrest.