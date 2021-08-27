Soldier killed in Kabul attack was a member of US special forces

The US soldier killed in the Kabul airport attack was a member of the 1st Special Forces Command, the command said in a statement on Twitter Friday afternoon.
"We are saddened to report the death of one of our soldiers as a result of the attacks at [Hamid Karzai International Airport] yesterday," the command said.
"Our teammate died not only serving our nation, but helping to give others a life of freedom and opportunity. The sacrifices made by our soldiers and families over the past 20 years were not in vain, and our mission in Afghanistan is not yet over," the command added.
The soldier's family has been notified, the command said. Per policy, the Defense Department will wait 24 hours until releasing the name of the soldier.