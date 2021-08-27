Obama says he's "heartbroken" after attack in Kabul

The World Health Organization (WHO) is trying to establish an air bridge into the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Northern Afghanistan in the coming days, with the help of Pakistan authorities, it said Friday.

“We have only a few days of supplies left and are exploring all options to bring more medicines...Kabul airport is not an option at present, so we are likely to use Mazar-i-Sharif, with our first flight hopefully going in the next few days,” Rick Brennan, WHO's regional emergency director said at a United Nations briefing in Geneva.

Brennan said WHO's mission would rely heavily on the "support of the Pakistan government."

"One of the problems we have in Afghanistan right now is there is no civil aviation authority functioning. We are working with Pakistan, particularly in the context of Mazar-i-Sharif airport, because they can work with contacts on the ground on all the necessary steps needed to land a cargo aircraft," Brennan told the UN.

Trauma kits, emergency supplies for hospitals and medicines for treating malnutrition will be among the priority items sent by WHO to Afghanistan.

Thirteen US service members and at least 90 Afghans were killed in the two bombings outside Kabul's airport Thursday, according to the Pentagon and Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health.

Brennan expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and said the situation in Afghanistan “remains volatile and tense.”

“While tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans are being evacuated through the air operation at Kabul airport, millions of vulnerable Afghans will remain behind — and we have a collective responsibility to continue to assist them,” Brennan told the briefing.

WHO has staff in all of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, and continues to monitor the health situation there, however Brennan warned that medical supplies were “rapidly running out.”