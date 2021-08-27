World
Live Updates

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

By Aditi Sangal, Tara John, Jessie Yeung and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 9:26 PM ET, Fri August 27, 2021
68 Posts
20 min ago

US Embassy in Kabul again warns US citizens to leave airport gates "immediately"

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

 The US Embassy in Kabul again warned US citizens at a number of gates at the airport to “leave immediately,” citing security threats.

The alert advised US citizens “to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates.”

Some context: Following a deadly terrorist attack at one of the gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, President Biden’s national security team told him Friday that "another terror attack in Kabul is likely, but that they are taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul Airport," according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

2 hr 13 min ago

Sister of US Marine killed in Kabul attack says he made the "ultimate sacrifice"

From CNN's Gloria De Leon

US Marine Rylee McCollum.
US Marine Rylee McCollum. (Courtesy The McCollum Family)

The family of US Marine Rylee McCollum confirmed to CNN that he died in Thursday's suicide bombing outside Kabul's international airport.

Roice McCollum, Rylee's older sister, said her brother was "an amazing man with a passion for the Marines."

"He was a son, a brother, a husband and a father with a baby due in just three weeks," she told CNN in a statement, saying that Rylee had wanted to be a Marine his whole life, so much so that even as a toddler he carried around a toy rifle in his diapers and cowboy boots.

Roice said that her brother, a native of Wyoming, was on his first deployment and had been determined to be in the infantry. He was sent to Afghanistan when the evacuation began and had been manning the checkpoint when the explosion occurred, she said.

"Rylee wanted to be a history teacher and a wrestling coach when he finished serving his country," she said. "Rylee will always be a hero not just for the ultimate sacrifice he made for our country but for the way he impacted every life around him for the better. Making us stronger, kinder, teaching us to love deeper. We love you Rylee."

Rylee, she said, was tough but kind and loving and "made an impact on everyone he met."

2 hr 24 min ago

About 4,200 people evacuated from Kabul over a 12-hour stretch Friday

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

About 4,200 people were evacuated from Kabul on Friday, according to the White House.

The evacuations were carried out from 3 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET by 12 US military flights that evacuated about 2,100 evacuees and 29 coalition flights that also evacuated approximately 2,100 people.

Approximately 7,500 people were evacuated from Kabul over the same 12-hour stretch of time on Thursday.

Since Aug. 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 109,200 people, according to the White House.

2 hr 34 min ago

Soldier killed in Kabul attack was a member of US special forces

From CNN's Oren Lieberman

The US soldier killed in the Kabul airport attack was a member of the 1st Special Forces Command, the command said in a statement on Twitter Friday afternoon. 

"We are saddened to report the death of one of our soldiers as a result of the attacks at [Hamid Karzai International Airport] yesterday," the command said. 

"Our teammate died not only serving our nation, but helping to give others a life of freedom and opportunity. The sacrifices made by our soldiers and families over the past 20 years were not in vain, and our mission in Afghanistan is not yet over," the command added.

The soldier's family has been notified, the command said. Per policy, the Defense Department will wait 24 hours until releasing the name of the soldier.

 

2 hr 55 min ago

First lady Jill Biden pens open letter to military families

From CNN's Kate Bennett

(Susan Walsh/AP)
(Susan Walsh/AP)

Jill Biden has posted a letter to military families to her Facebook page.

In the wake of Thursday’s attack on troops in Afghanistan, Biden touches on what it feels like to be a member of a military family – noting she, too, was a military mother, when Beau Biden was serving – and specifically what those with loved ones serving in Afghanistan might be feeling. “Too many of you lost a piece of your heart forever there. This mission is personal to you, and you have shouldered its enormous weight,” writes Biden.

The first lady advises military family members who are struggling to seek help. One of Biden’s platform initiatives is Joining Forces, her initiative focused on supporting military families and veterans. 

“As our mission in Afghanistan comes to an end, you may be experiencing many emotions. Know that my heart is with you as you navigate what comes next for your family, your community, and our nation. You are not alone. … As a nation, we have asked so much of you these last twenty years. From missed birthdays and holidays to illnesses and injuries to the ultimate sacrifice a family can make, you have given us more than we can ever repay. What we can do is match your devotion with our own. We can stand beside you and honor your service. If you need to talk to someone, reach out,” she said.

Read Biden's full letter:

4 hr 29 min ago

It is unclear when normal air travel will resume at Kabul airport, US State Department says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Friday that “it is probably unreasonable to expect that there will be normal airport operations on Sept. 1” following the US military withdrawal from Kabul airport on Aug. 31.

“What we are trying to do right is to lay the groundwork to see to it that resumption of civil aviation, consistent with international civil aviation standards, can resume as quickly as possible,” Price said in a department briefing.

There is currently no plan in place for operation of the airport once US and other partner forces leave, but there are discussions ongoing between the US, Taliban, and regional countries about its fate. 

Price told reporters that “teams of US and allied air traffic experts have accessed Karzai international airports for capabilities that would support the resumption of commercial operations once we depart,” but declined to say what that assessment found.

“We are departing by Aug. 31, upon that date, we are delivering, we are essentially giving the airport back to the Afghan people, but we are working with all concerned parties to facilitate a smooth transfer of both the airport and the airfield, knowing how important it is to us, knowing it is to the international community, and again how it important it is to the Taliban’s own self-interest,” Price said.

5 hr 3 min ago

US military still in control of Kabul airport, Pentagon says

From CNN's Michael Conte

The Pentagon said that reports that the Taliban have taken control of the airport in Kabul are false.

“They are not in charge of any of the gates. They are not in charge of any of the airport operations. That is still under US military control,” said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

 

4 hr 56 min ago

Turkey evacuates most of its forces and civilians from Afghanistan

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce

Citizens of Turkey arrive at Istanbul Airport after being evacuated from Afghanistan on August 19.
Citizens of Turkey arrive at Istanbul Airport after being evacuated from Afghanistan on August 19. Islam Yakut/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Turkey has completed the evacuation of civilians and military from Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday during his one-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo.

"As of tonight, we withdrew all our teams from Afghanistan. Nobody will remain there, neither civilian nor military except a small number of technicians, 20-30 people. We leave Afghanistan," Erdogan said.

The Turkish Defense Ministry also said in a tweet Friday that "the evacuation of our Turkish Armed Forces personnel, who successfully performed their duty in Afghanistan for 20 years, has been completed. We say 'welcome to your country' to our troops who returned to the homeland."

Earlier Friday: Erdogan said a delegation from Turkey met the Taliban for more than three hours for the first time, and the Taliban offered Turkey to run Kabul's airport while the Taliban took care of the security.

"Turkey has not made the decision yet," Erdogan said,

5 hr 22 min ago

Pentagon says proper verification was causing delays processing Afghans at DC-area Airport

From CNN's Michael Conte

Pool
Pool

The commander of US NORTHCOM said that “use of the proper vetting authorities” was causing earlier delays processing Afghan refugees at Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC.

“What was happening is, if the improper system was utilized, they were being flagged as red on the receiving end at Dulles,” said Gen. Glen VanHerck, explaining that they were “ensuring verification” at customs for the Afghans coming into the US.

VanHerck said that as of this morning, there were no airplanes waiting on the tarmac at Dulles.