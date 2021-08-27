Biden was warned "another terror attack in Kabul is likely" as mission enters "most dangerous period"

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the terror attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport, and the US service members and Afghan victims killed and wounded, in the East Room of the White House in Washington on August 26. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were warned by their national security team this morning "that another terror attack in Kabul is likely," according to a White House official, who said the US is taking "maximum force protection measures at the Kabul Airport."

"The next few days of this mission will be the most dangerous period to date," the official said.

"The US military is airlifting out thousands of people every few hours. They continue to prioritize evacuating the remaining American citizens who have indicated that they wish to leave, and are engaged in a variety of means to get them to the airport safely," the official continued.

"The President directed the Secretary of State to continue diplomatic efforts with international partners to secure means for third-country nationals and Afghans with visas to leave the country even after the U.S. military presence ends."

The official said US commanders also updated Biden and Harris "on plans to develop ISIS-K targets."

"The next few days of this mission will be the most dangerous period to date. The President reaffirmed with the commanders his approval of all authorities they need to conduct the operation and protect our troops, and all reported back that they have the resources they believe they need to do so effectively," the official said.

Harris was not at the meeting in person but joined via a secure video teleconference, the official said.