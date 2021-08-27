Kabul death toll increases to more than 90 Afghans killed, 150 wounded, according to the Afghan Health Ministry

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference on Thursday, August 26, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Mark Mitchell/Pool/Getty Images)

Australia and New Zealand have both ended their evacuation flights from Kabul, as Afghanistan reels from the deadly bombing attacks.

New Zealand's final evacuation flight had landed in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday night local time, before the attacks took place. No members of the national defense force were in Kabul at the time of the attack, and no New Zealanders were left at the airport, the government said.

However, there are still New Zealand citizens in Afghanistan, who are in contact with the Foreign Ministry.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there would be no more evacuation flights from Kabul.

“We strongly condemn what is a despicable attack on many innocent families and individuals who were simply seeking safety from the incredibly difficult and fragile situation in Afghanistan,” Ardern said.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton also confirmed Australia has finished the country's evacuation mission.

He added on Friday that he was "grateful" for the work of Australian forces and commended their success of evacuating more than 4,000 people from Kabul.

He called the attack "horrific," and said it wasn't clear if there were any Australians caught up in the attacks, but added the country's Foreign Ministry had sent a message to all Australian citizens to steer clear of the airport.

For Australian citizens that might still be in Afghanistan, many will likely try to make their way to other borders, he said.