More than 300 Americans evacuated in past 24 hours, Pentagon says
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
More than 300 Americans were evacuated from Kabul in the past 24 hours, Army Maj. Gen. William "Hank" Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, said Friday.
About 5,100 US citizens have been evacuated to date, he said.
In addition, “35 US Military aircraft — 29 C-17s and six C-130s — departed with approximately 8,500 personnel,” Taylor said. “Combined with 54 coalition aircraft departures an additional 4,000 personnel left Kabul for various intermediate staging bases."
He added: “89 flights total yesterday out of Kabul totaling 12,500 evacuees now safely out of Afghanistan in a 24-hour period."
The State Department said Thursday they believed there were approximately 1,000 Americans in Afghanistan who wished to leave, but described the “vast majority” as already taking steps to leave.
1 hr 15 min ago
US personnel wounded in attack landed at US airbase in Germany and were transferred to medical center
From CNN's Michael Conte
Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations Army Maj. Gen. William "Hank" Taylor announced that the US service members wounded in yesterday’s attack in Kabul have landed at the US's Ramstein Air Base in Germany and have been transferred to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center for treatment.
At least 18 US service members were wounded in the attack, and 13 others were killed, according to the Pentagon
1 hr 16 min ago
Pentagon confirms only one explosion outside Kabul airport, after initially reporting two
The Pentagon originally said there was a second explosion outside the Baron hotel in its initial statements.
“I can confirm for you that we do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber. We’re not sure how that report was provided incorrectly,” Army Maj. Gen. William "Hank" Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, told reporters Friday.
1 hr 26 min ago
NOW: Pentagon holds briefing on Kabul attack
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby and Army Maj. Gen. William "Hank" Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, are speaking to reporters following yesterday's attack at the Kabul airport.
Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said yesterday US troops were continuing the evacuation mission at "best speed," noting there were still about 1,000 American citizens in Afghanistan. But he said the focus right now was on the "extremely active threat streams against the airfield."
2 hr 3 min ago
UN Security Council condemns deadly Kabul attack
From CNN’s Richard Roth
The United Nations Security Council condemned “in the strongest terms” the deadly attack near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday.
“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” they said in a press statement Friday morning.
The council denounced terrorism in all its forms, calling it “one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” and called on all parties to respect and facilitate the safe evacuations of civilians.
1 hr 37 min ago
Afghan woman: US's hurried withdrawal vindicates Taliban-inflicted violence and abuses as "acceptable"
In hurriedly withdrawing from Afghanistan, the United States is setting a clear example for the world — the Taliban's violence and abuses are acceptable, Afghan human rights activist Pashtana Durrani said.
"When your President says 'we will not forget and we will not forgive,' it's exactly what he did. He forgave the Taliban. He forgot what they did. He's leaving and there was no hunting down," Durrani told CNN.
The US is "setting an example of the fact that every now and then when you fight a holy war and you recruit people and you murder people in suicide bombings, after two decades, you are acceptable," she said Friday.
Durrani also offered an alternative view — one where the US has failed to offer protection to women like her despite the values they evangelize around the world, and instead, her countries much-criticized "tribes" are offering her alliance and support.
"The US came for their own benefit and for their own war, but it was just fought on our ground," Durrani said. "Your president said that we are a country that is having petty fights about our tribes. It's the tribes that are protecting me right now. It's the different ethnicities that are protecting me. It's the different allies that I have built over the course of years, who are here who are willing to protect me."
Watch:
2 hr 40 min ago
This pilot says helping Afghans evacuate was special for him as the son of a Holocaust survivor
When Delta Airlines pilot Alexander Kahn was tasked with flying Afghan evacuees from Germany to the United States, the moment felt special to him.
"My father was a Holocaust survivor," he told CNN. "[He] came to the United States not much different from the people that are coming to the United States now. He was coming with the clothes on his back, no family, no English skills, and had to start life over again."
As he flew the plane with Afghans coming to the US, he said he was able to "put myself in their position."
"They're starting a new life. This is going to be a frightening experience for them. But it has the potential to be an excellent experience for them."
The flight crew took the initiative to prepare by using their own money to buy supplies for the children and other evacuees who were going to be on board, Kahn said Friday.
"We knew these evacuees were coming with no opportunity to prepare and to take things that you and I would prepare for [with] an international flight. [The crew spent] their own money, they purchased diapers and wipes and candy and balloons, coloring books and other things they knew the evacuees were going to need, and refused to take any reimbursement from us, from the pilots for this," he added.
Kahn flew the evacuees to the US out of the Ramstein US Air Base, which is where he first learned to fly an airplane and where he got his pilot's license.
Years from now, if he had the chance to meet an evacuee, he says he would ask them about their goals and give them hope.
"I think I'd probably ask them, how was their experience? Have they been able to reach goals that they never dreamed possible? And to give them hope, to show them that we are a land of legal immigrants, and this is what built the United States. We're a generous country because we're a generous people, and the future is theirs."
2 hr 41 min ago
Sweden ends evacuation operation from Afghanistan
From Niamh Kennedy in Dublin
Sweden's evacuation operation in Afghanistan has come to an end, the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Friday.
"Following days of intensive efforts around the clock, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs evacuation from Afghanistan has now been concluded," a tweet from the Swedish MFA said. "All Swedish staff have left Afghanistan."
Other countries, such as Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, have also concluded their evacuations operations in Afghanistan.
2 hr 52 min ago
Obama says he's "heartbroken" after attack in Kabul
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Former President Barack Obama released a statement Friday on the terrorist attack that killed more than 100 people, including 13 US service members, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.
"Like so many of you, Michelle and I were heartbroken to hear about the terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport," Obama said in a written statement. "As president, nothing was more painful than grieving with the loved ones of Americans who gave their lives serving our country."
"As President Biden said, these service members are heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others," Obama added. "May God bless the memory of those we lost, and protect those who remain in harm’s way."